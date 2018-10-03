holocaust memorial day

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Over the weekend, another spokesman for US President Donald Trump said the decision to omit Jews from the statement was intentional– "inclusivity" was the goal.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Japanese Christians honor Holocaust Remembrance Day with a Ceremony in Fukuyama.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Righteous Gentiles Paul and Marthe Coche protected more than 15 children in their summer camp.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Rama receives Cultural Pluralism Award at White House ceremony.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Longtime community activist was one of the principal organizers of historic survivor gatherings in Jerusalem, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York.
By JTA
The tweet posted Saturday included a short video clip showing Pence and his wife laying a memorial wreath in Yad Vashem’s Hall of Remembrance.
He really saved more than 1,200 souls, daughter of survivor says.
The menu included spicy pumpkin soup, kasha cooked “in the oven.”
The main ceremony, held on Wednesday afternoon, was preceded by the launch of a new exhibition about the Roma and Sinti victims of the Nazis.
Last year social media campaign reached 250 million people.
The Canadian premier got in hot water over the text on a plaque commemorating the Holocaust that made no mention of Jews whatsoever.
By JOY BERNARD
The 'Holocaust Stamp Project' is a strong testament to the power of commemoration as carried out by the future generation.
By PENNY SCHWART/ JTA
Trump proposes to cut around 5% of the museum's total budget.
By ARIANE MANDELL
New move signifies a rapid evolution in the administration's rhetoric on the highly sensitive topic. POTUS to speak at Holocaust Memorial Museum.
Since 1988, more than 250,000 participants from 52 countries have marched down the 3-kilometer path connecting the Auschwitz and Birkenau death camps on Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Austrian Chancellor Kern expressed his country's warm regards for Israel and stressed the importance of perpetuating the memory of the Holocaust during his visit to Israel on Remembrance Day.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
March of the Living reaches Krakow, honors memory of Holocaust victims and commemorates triumph of the spirit.
In a special message addressed to the assembly of the World Jewish Congress, which opened on Sunday, US President Donald Trump vowed to stamp out antisemitism and prejudice.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
"We must all pay a moral debt to the some 200,000 Holocaust survivors, living among us, who have gone through horrors that we will never really understand."
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
March of the Living chairman Dr. Shmuel Rosenman says there
needs to be special emphasis on combating antisemitism as the
witnesses to its worst atrocities become fewer in number by the year.
By DAVID BRUMMER
The path through our era of hate will become clear when we retrace, with undying love, the lost footsteps of hate’s countless victims.
By JOHN FARMER
Orthodox educators provide guides with insight into experiences of observant prisoners.
The resolution, sponsored by more than 100 Democrats, referred to the White House statement last month, which was widely condemned by Jewish organizations for not mentioning the Jewish people.
The omission drew ire from American Jewish groups.
By MICHAEL WILNER,TAMARA ZIEVE
Marking International Holocaust Memorial Day on Friday, US President Trump vowed to "remember and honor" but made no mention whatsoever of the Jewish people.
The comment stirred anger across Germany but was cheered by some far-right AfD supporters.
By REUTERS
Thousands take part in a World Jewish Congress social media campaign to remember the Holocaust.
Items include jewelry, watches, brushes, keys, buttons and other "unusual, symbolic traces of the victims."
"No historical event compares to the Holocaust. It's up to you how to behave at a memorial site that marks the death of 6 million people."
By LAURA SIGAL
"There is no Ukrainian history without Jewish history."
“We aren’t going to do statements for every Jewish holiday."
While many have heard of Sweden’s Raoul Wallenberg and Japan’s Chiune Sugihara, there are others who did just as much but who have been all but forgotten by history.
By SAM SOKOL - THE MEDIALINE
Some one million people, most of them Jews, were murdered by the Nazis in the death camp.
There is little dispute about the evil of the Nuremberg laws.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
NGO Aviv LeNitzolei HaShoah helps survivors live in comfort and dignity
By MIRIAM KRESH
Holocaust survivor Eva Lavi, originally from Krakow, Poland, was invited by Israel Ambassador Danny Danon to address the ceremony, and recounted her harrowing experience.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Host Roshan Muhammed Salih talked about how the Holocaust has become an 'industry.'
Poles have fought for years against suggestions Poland was at least partly responsible for camps where millions of people, mostly Jews, were killed by Nazi Germany.
By REUTERS,JACOB GOFF KLEIN
A relative of the memento's owner will be in attendance at Donald Trump's visit to Israel's Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem.
Zwi Nigal was almost beaten to death by Nazis in Austria before managing to escape to Israel.
Israel commemorates the six million Jews killed by the Nazis.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,HERB KEINON
Gett taxi drivers teamed up with an Israeli NGO to distribute candles in honor of Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day.
By SHARON UDASIN
“Our grandmother always said she beat Mengele during the Holocaust,” says IDF Lt. -Col.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
PM blasts world apathy to atrocities, praises Trump for attack on Syria.
By HERB KEINON,GREER FAY CASHMAN
Lapid hosted as part of his personal initiative to strengthen both Israel's foreign relations and Holocaust remembrance.
By GIL HOFFMAN
In his weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu also reiterated that the Palestinian prisoner hunger strikers' demands will not be entertained.
By ARIEL WHITMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
The Polish educators, together with their Israeli counterparts, have formed friendships, broken stereotypes and developed lesson plans and curricula to teach the next generation.
Winning entry depicts student's grandfather as a boy during the Holocaust.
In a speech made at Yad Vashem a day prior to International Holocaust Memorial Day, Netanyahu addressed the Iranian threat and pointed to the new American president as a strong ally.
By HERB KEINON,DANIELLE ZIRI
The NGO Spring for Holocaust Survivors aids at-risk survivors.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The Italian Parliament established the National Museum of Judaism and the Shoah in the city of Ferrera in December 2006.
"An individual’s desire to help others and to contribute to society is the motivation behind the charity."
By ROBERT SWIFT/ THE MEDIA LINE
The survivor recalled the atrocities that befell the Jews of Europe during the Holocaust.
By HANNAH BROAD
Netanyahu lashes out at Deputy Chief of General Staff Mag.-Gen. Yair Golan for comments made during a Holocaust memorial service comparing modern day Israel to Nazi Germany.
By HERB KEINON
The commemoration took place in the Knesset’s Chagall Hall, beginning with the lighting of six candles, in memory of the six million Jews murdered.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Israel remembers the six million Jews killed by the Nazis.
By HERB KEINON,JEREMY SHARON,JPOST.COM STAFF
PM focuses on anti-Semitic lies, not Iran, during Holocaust Remembrance Day speech
Born in October 3, 1869, in Danzig, Germany, Alfred Flatow won three gold medals in Athens, Greece, at the first modern Olympics in 1896.
By ALLON SINAI
Rivlin said that the issue required “soul-searching” by the country, saying that Holocaust survivors have not received the respect they deserved.
By JEREMY SHARON
The artist's mother survived Auschwitz extermination camp in German-occupied Poland, where she sorted Jews' possessions after they were cremated.
The MDA fund, initiated four years ago, assists patients in cases that are not paid for by the four public health funds, insurance companies or the National Insurance Institute.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Six torches will be lit to commemorate the six million Jews murdered by the Nazi regime during the Holocaust.
New YouTube channel: In Memory of Raoul Wallenberg
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
In ‘Ordinary Jews,’ Evgeny Finkel explores survival strategies adopted during the Holocaust
By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER
A new Tel Aviv exhibition is the most recent attempt of Austria
to face up to the past and acknowledge its active contribution to
the Nazi mass murder and those who defied the fascist regime.
By BARRY DAVIS
"Proud to work for @POTUS who stands strong for Israel and all the Jewish people #NeverForget #NeverAgain."
By AVRAHAM GOLD
The co-writer of the Holocaust memorial song will sit out the trip, refuses second meeting at the embassy over visa.
By AMY SPIRO
It is disconcerting that European memory is so short.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
It is estimated that 200,000 survivors of the Shoah live in Israel today; 100,000 in the United States.
By STEWART WEISS
In an age in which our attention is divided by so many distractions, I am grateful for the sirens to force me to just “think.”
By AHARON E. WEXLER
Our country’s imperfections may be vexing, but we must point our emotional cannons in the right direction
For Jews, anxiety and opportunity are not opposites, they are interdependent partners, the basic elements that impel us forward.
By ELLIOT COSGROVE
So what moved Trump? A variety of factors might have been in play.
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
By NAFTALI BENNETT
By PHYLLIS GREENBERG HEIDEMAN
By JORDANA LEBOWITZ
It is deeply troubling that so many Diaspora Jews can’t see they have put themselves on the wrong side of the most dangerous issue facing the free world.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
The US president’s whitewashing of the Jews out of the Holocaust was no careless Tweet.
By JEFF BARAK
Perhaps the Holocaust’s main theological effect has been that the Roman Catholic Church radically changed its position toward Jews.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Jack Kagan – the passing of a courageous
survivor.
By ROBERT HERSOWITZ
No amount of blustering statements by the PM can combat the loss of faith in his leadership within his own party, his coalition and – as polls show – large percentages of those polled.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
Readers share their thoughts on Israel's Holocaust memorial day.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Hadar Goldin, who was killed in 2014 in Operation Protective Edge, had written an emotional letter to his parents while on a visit to Poland.
The First Daughter took some time out of her busy schedule to visit the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin, Germany.
While the majority of Israelis might reject the Arab narrative, there is no reason to reject their pain.
Wilf was born in 1925 in Poland and passed away in 2016.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Some thoughts about Judaism, tradition and values ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day.
By REUVEN HAMMER
"It was both the most meaningful Shaharit prayer I have ever experienced and the only time
when I felt I could not pray at all."
On this week's Podcast, Dr. Robert Rozett and Jonathan Sacerdoti join us amid the recent reports of anti-Semitism in the UK.
By PODCAST