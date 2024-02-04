Argentine President Javier Milei due to meet Herzog in Israel

President Herzog is always pleased to welcome foreign dignitaries to Israel, but he will be particularly pleased on Tuesday when he greets Argentina’s recently elected president, Javier Milei, whose undisguised, enthusiastic support for Israel and the Jewish People is like a fresh breeze blowing from that part of the world.

Almost immediately following his election, Milei announced that one of his early overseas trips would be to Israel.

He did so again last month when participating in a Holocaust Remembrance Day event at the Holocaust Museum in Buenos Aires and is now making good on that promise.

Speaking up during the Israel-Hamas war

He has also been very vocal in his condemnation of Hamas and his support for Israel in the current war.

In past years, there were huge cover-ups in Argentina in investigations related to the murders of more than a hundred people in the Iran-instigated bombings of the Israel Embassy and the AMIA Jewish Community Center. Rescue workers search for survivors and victims in the rubble left after a powerful car bomb destroyed the Buenos Aires headquarters of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA), in this July 18, 1994 file photo (credit: REUTERS)

In 1992, 29 people were killed and 242 injured in the bombing of the embassy, and in 1994, 85 people were killed in the Amia bombing.

Christina Kirchner, a former Argentine president, has been charged with conspiring to obstruct findings in the investigation.

Argentina’s public prosecutor asked that Kirchner be sentenced to 12 years in prison and disqualified from public office for life