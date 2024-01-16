Holocaust memorial vandalized with swastika in Philadelphia

The Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was vandalized with a large swastika on Sunday, according to a CNN report.

The Philadelphia Police Department launched an investigation immediately following the incident.

The footage of the incident was captured by a nearby surveillance camera. However, the perpetrator wore a ski mask and has been unable to be identified.

The Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza took to Facebook to assure the public that the swastika would be quickly removed.

The post also asked the public to initiate contact with them if they have any further information regarding the perpetrator that could aid in solving the case.

Additionally, the post wrote that the vandalism was a "disgusting act of antisemitism that comes amid a staggering spike in anti-Jewish hatred across Philadelphia and the country more broadly." Nazi flags and PLO graffiti adorn a wall in Huwara, West Bank, October 24, 2023 (credit: COURTESY OF THE SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL.)

Another case of antisemitism among countless others

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, there was been a massive increase in antisemitic incidents all around the world. Advertisement

Holocaust memorials have been a popular location for perpetrators to vandalize.

Back in November, a Holocaust memorial in Denmark was also defaced with antisemitic hate writing along with the painting of a large Palestinian flag on the steps of the memorial.

Despite this incident of hate, The Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza in Philadelphia remains committed to educating people about the atrocities of the past and working toward a future of tolerance.