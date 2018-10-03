international news

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Samantha Powers says critically important for leaders to "reengage in efforts to achieve peace."
By REUTERS
The US based start up will basically help customers buy from any US store as long as the item being purchased is not overly bulky.
By SAM SOKOL
Shurat Hadin wishes to seize ship which is impounded in Mexico in order to collect on judgment.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Churches hire armed police and private security guards for mass.
Argentinian President to speak to Jewish leaders in Buenos Aires, discuss investigation into 1994 bombing of city's AMIA Jewish center.
By SAM SOKOL,JTA
According to prosecutors, journalist neglecting to list certain information in novel chronicling sites around the city of Vienna that had belonged to Jews.
The nine surviving victims - five police officers and four civilians - were listed in good condition at area hospitals,
"Today it is obvious that the government has played with the radicals. Instead of putting them in their place a year ago," says Jewish oligarch Vadim Rabinovich.
Wiesenthal Center calls speech “inversion of the Holocaust."
By JTA
Jewish community remains calm, unintimidated, in face of threats.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Chabad operated Jewish schools could be seen as violating new law.
Relatives of victims to receive about $170,000, “extremely grievous” injured to receive 70% of that amount.
Only around 40 percent of pre-war inhabitants remain in village, rockets fired from across river force rest out.
Saperstein was ushered into the Obama administration at a small ceremony at the State Department.
By MICHAEL WILNER
National Capital Craft Beer Festival will feature dozens of beers including the micro-brew from the Hefer Valley.
By SARAH LEVI
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
The full result is not due until much later on Monday.
The resignation letter written that was read out by the speaker of the country's parliament made no mention of who he was leaving in charge of the country.
Attack appears to be the work of a lone wolf or local cell, experts say; An EU-wide counter-terror organization is needed, though lone attackers are very difficult to stop.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
The new 50 documents making up around 900 pages were released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request by the American Civil Liberties Union.
Despite low results, Taub Center finds that Israel is still world leader in registered patents.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The Pentagon did not immediately comment on Putin's remarks that "we informed our American partners" about when and where Russian aircraft would be operating.
The blast went off right at the spot where tourists, including Israelis at times, congregate daily and where female vendors sell flower garlands, joss sticks and votive offerings for the spirits.
By TIBOR KRAUSZ
The particular method used – the laying of an improvised explosive device – could indicate which groups were more likely than others to carry out the attacks.
By BEN HARTMAN
Fatalities due to terrorism soars by 81% whilst ISIS surges ahead of al-Qaida as leading jihadist group.
26-year-old Lebanese-Canadian accused of plotting to target Israelis or Jews abroad.
21-year-old Dylann Roof charged nine counts of murder for attack.
Baltimore's Martin O'Malley enters on Democratic side.
92% of French say they are personally worried by the situation in Syria.
Those who fail to abide with the ban will be fined up to 405 euros.
8-year-old hidden for hours, discovered when suitcase put through scanner.
Officials say no hard evidence links shooters to Islamic State.
Those in the video appeared to be alright, but at least 17 people were killed in the avalanche that followed the earthquake at the Everest Base Camp.
7.9 magnitude quake topples historic Kathmandu tower.
Israel and China have witnessed an age of improved relations and trade.
Released transcripts reveal Andreas Lubitz urging captain to go on bathroom break, hand over controls of cockpit.
The success of Singapore’s founder, who died this week, challenges Western political axioms and carries implications for a turbulent Middle East.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
New York Times reports audio indicates one of the pilots leaving cockpit, failing to return.
Ministers uphold government acceptance of religious slaughter despite call of 100,000 to ban practice.
Anti-terrorism measure allows authorities to seize passports, keep French jihadis from joining IS.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott gave an address to the nation about security during which he offered pointed criticism of Islamic leaders and their attitudes toward extremism.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Terror in Denmark: One dead, three policemen hurt in apparent assassination attempt on controversial Swedish artist who drew images of Mohammed.
The issue came to the fore in recent months after a botched execution of an inmate, Clayton Lockett.
At least 11 people were killed and up to 19 were missing after a Taiwanese TransAsia Airways plane with 58 passengers and crew on board crashed into a river.
Indonesia AirAsia Flight QZ8501 vanished from radar screens on Dec. 28, less than half way into a two-hour flight from Indonesia's second-biggest city of Surabaya to Singapore.
Indonesia AirAsia's Flight QZ8501, an Airbus A320-200, lost contact with air traffic control early on Sunday during bad weather on a flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore.
Heavy gunfire and loud bangs rang out shortly after 2 a.m. local time and moments earlier at least six people believed to have been held captive had managed to flee the scene.
Austrian government sets to toughen regulation on funding by Muslim organizations, hopes to keep schools free of jihadi influence and recruitment.
Demand to outlaw covering gains traction nationwide.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Army chief said the military was taking charge of public security because of violent protests that had claimed lives and caused damage.
Dozens of ships and aircraft from 10 countries scoured the seas around Malaysia and south of Vietnam.
Netanyahu told reporters on his plane that the purpose of the visit was to strengthen Israel's rapidly growing ties with Africa.
By HERB KEINON
According to Ukrainian law, violation of entry procedures into Crimea is punishable by up to five years imprisonment.
By HERB KEINON,LAHAV HARKOV
Dore Gold says those who claim Israel is isolated "don’t know what they are talking about."
Five Israeli representations worldwide are to be shuttered in cost-saving measures.
This is the second bomb scare outside of the embassy this year.
The pop group will be returning to Israel after an 11-year absence.
By DAVID BRINN
Investigators failed to look for confirming evidence of statements, leaving the veracity of the convicted's confession open to doubt.
Despite Kosovo’s open admiration for Israel, Palestinian unilateralism and ties with Russia and Serbia make recognition of the Balkan state difficult for Jerusalem.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,Ilan Evyatar
The West is waking up to the threat and the Islamic State’s advance is stalling
By YOSSI MELMAN
In contrast to the past, during the past 30 years all Israeli governments have forbidden any espionage activity against the US.
Molde Jazz Festival Norway, July 14-19.
By BARRY DAVIS
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East
How advertising has reflected and responded to the changing values of Jews in the US over the past 100 years.
By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER
Rina Castelnuovo is the eye in Israel for ‘The New York Times’.
By YARDENA SCHWARTZ
Unconfirmed media reports earlier on Monday spoke of up to 400 victims from boats which capsized as they attempted to sail to Europe.
Fabius, and the French initiative, were at the center of dueling tweets this week between France’s envoy to the US, Gerard Araud, and Israel’s ambassador, Ron Dermer.
"My feeling is it is going to take a couple of weeks or so before we start to see proper re-engagement. It will be slowly, slowly," says chief executive of Tehran-based Middle East Bank.
Local Serbs didn’t seem overly bothered by the migrants, so long as they kept to the train tracks and off the main roads.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
ISIS gains in Libya worry European governments and north African neighbors. Yet so far, Western countries bombing IS positions in Syria and Iraq, have steered clear of intervention in Libya.
Turkish CEO "absolutely encourages" marriage amongst pilots to prevent depression, impulsive acts mid-flight similar to the plane-crash suicide induced by a Germanwings' pilot last month.
Man charged for encouraging others to participate in violent jihad through electronic messages, facilitating the travel of foreign fighters to Syria.
Sweden’s energetic minister for foreign affairs is learning the hard way a few basic facts about the Middle East.
By ZVI MAZEL
The battle in Tikrit between IS militants and Iraqi security forces reduces the once lavish shrine to rubble.
Statement by 15 members of council says jihadist group's violence, hatred must be stamped out.
The social and political predicaments underpinning Europe’s Islamist challenge ominously resemble those that caused the decline of ancient Rome.
Forty years after S-21, killing fields and death camps still exist
By JOSHUA GELERNTER
This commitment is not easy and it is not cheap.
By ELI BEER
El Al has an open path to not just convince clients to fly them, but to retain them.
By MARK FELDMAN
Breeze through the Windy City, from scenic lake shores to towering skyscrapers.
By BEN G. FRANK
“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” the company said in a statement.
Could elephants be replacing dogs as go-to bomb-sniffer?
The YouTube video shows the car being driven with the legs of three youngsters dangling from the trunk.
For its part, Israel should be cognizant of the fact that a Trump administration will be capable of radical change in global affairs.
By EFRAIM INBAR
Victories by Sanders, Trump show greater polarization of the US electorate.