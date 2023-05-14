The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

There may be more 'Chinese police stations' in Canada, minister says

Trudeau said last week Canada "will not be intimidated" by Chinese retaliation.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 14, 2023 18:24
Officers of the People's Armed Police stand guard outside the Museum of the Communist Party of China that was opened ahead of the 100th founding anniversary of Party in Beijing, China June 25, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER)
Officers of the People's Armed Police stand guard outside the Museum of the Communist Party of China that was opened ahead of the 100th founding anniversary of Party in Beijing, China June 25, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER)

There may be more "Chinese police stations" operating in Canada, the Public Safety Minister told a Canadian TV station on Sunday, months after police said they were investigating whether two community centers in Montreal were being used to intimidate or harass Canadians of Chinese origin.

"I am confident that the [Royal Canadian Mounted Police] have taken concrete action to disrupt any foreign interference in relation to those so-called police stations, and that if new police stations are popping up and so on, that they will continue to take decisive action going forward," Marco Mendicino told CTV’s Question Period in an interview.

Beginning to investigate foreign policing initiatives 

In March Canadian police said they were investigating the centers in Montreal. Earlier this month the Canadian Press reported the centers were operating normally, despite the minister's statements that all secret stations in Canada have been shut.

China has denied allegations of interfering in Canada's affairs.

Mendicino's comments follow tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions by Ottawa and Beijing.

Last week Canada expelled Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei after an intelligence report accused him of trying to target a Canadian lawmaker critical of China's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority.

The following day China expelled Canadian diplomat Jennifer Lynn Lalonde from Shanghai.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has been under pressure to clamp down on suspected Chinese interference and call a public inquiry into the matter. His government has appointed a special investigator to look into the issue.

Canadian media outlets have published several reports citing allegations by anonymous intelligence sources that the Chinese government ran schemes to interfere in Canada's last two elections. Beijing has denied those allegations.

Trudeau has said China attempted to meddle in the 2019 and 2021 votes but that did not change the outcome.

Trudeau said last week Canada "will not be intimidated" by Chinese retaliation.



Tags canada China Politics diplomacy international news
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during ‘The Jerusalem Post’ conference titled ‘Celebrate the Faces of Israel’ at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week.
3

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
4

Did the Grim Reaper attend King Charles III coronation?

The Grim Reaper (illustrative).
5

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by