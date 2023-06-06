The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
'The Next Star' will choose the 2024 Israeli Eurovision contestant

The next Eurovision representative from Israel will be selected by Keshet 12's "The Next Star."

By WALLA!
Published: JUNE 6, 2023 03:38
Noa Kirel from Israel performs during the grand final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Britain, May 13, 2023 (photo credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)
Noa Kirel from Israel performs during the grand final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Britain, May 13, 2023
(photo credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)

Kan Corporation's management has decided that the selection of the Israeli representative for Eurovision 2024 will be returned to Keshet 12's "The Next Star" program. The surprising decision was made despite the positive echoes that Kan's selection of Noa Kirel had as Israel's representative for Eurovision this year.

This decision also came despite the fact that she came in the respectable third place. From here it was reported that "the decision was made, among other things, following the heavy costs of financing the preparations for the Eurovision contest and the dispatch of the Israeli delegation to Liverpool - a cost that the corporation is asked to invest in new quality content."

Reverting back to the old model of contestant selection

The corporation stated that the decision to return the selection of the Eurovision representative to Keshet was made after a selection procedure. An official in the corporation said to Walla! Culture because Channel 13 also submitted a nomination but lost after their offer was "less attractive."

The networks previously collaborated for six seasons, and at it's peak, Netta Barzilai won first place with the song "Toy." Following her victory, the Eurovision Song Contest took place in Israel in 2019.



