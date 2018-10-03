03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Ramadan Shalah and his delegation met Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday, and have met other Iranian leaders during their current visit.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
"We're all pro-Israel," the president told a webcast with the American Jewish community. "We're all family."
By MICHAEL WILNER
UN human rights official claimed that majority of those executed were charged with non-lethal, "drug-related" offenses.
EU: Talks in ‘last mile’ will require political, not technical, concessions; Gaps still need to be closed, Kerry says.
Iranian supreme leader takes to Twitter, claiming Muslims don't enjoy physical safety in western countries.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
“To suggest that we might somehow work together is something which is so far beyond the pale, I was speechless as I heard about it,” Romney is quoted as saying by the Internet news site Politico.
“The Iranians are devious and have advanced technological capabilities... they will stick to their goal and they will cheat Trump."
By YAAKOV KATZ
Iranian-American actor Navid Negahban speaks about ‘Homeland’ fame and his latest role in the award-winning Israeli drama‘ Baba Joon.’
By HANNAH BROWN
Giulio Haas, the Swiss envoy to Iran, showed the image during a speech to hundreds of Swiss and Iranian business people at a Zurich hotel on Thursday.
By REUTERS
Obama warned Republican lawmakers not to "prejudge" the agreement or "try to use a procedural argument essentially to screw up the possibility of a deal."
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Emerging deal also places 10-year cap on agreement; Gov’t officials say this is why Netanyahu must address Congress.
By HERB KEINON
Army Radio: Possible deal includes understanding whereby Iran would be allowed to keep centrifuges in exchange for maintaining regional stability in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria.
"The people in Iran like the Israeli people very much, they like the Israeli government — and especially [Prime Minister Benjamin] Bibi Netanyahu."
By UDI SHAHAM
The black box of the airplane has still not been found local officials told state TV.
State-run PressTV said 66 people were on board the plane, which disappeared from radar screens 50 minutes after taking off from Tehran's Mehrabad airport.
Iranian dissidents protest at Hamburg airport.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Israeli Minister: Demonstrations no surprise as Tehran wastes billions funding terrorism rather than investing in its people
"The countdown to the annihilation of the Zionist regime has begun."
By LAUREN S. MARCUS
President’s speech signals new phase in relations with Tehran.
While the White House’s distaste for the 2015 pact may be sweet to the ears of PM Benjamin Netanyahu, his government is mindful of the limits of any unilateral US action regarding Tehran.
By DAN WILLIAMS/REUTERS
Decertification will prompt an expedited, 60-day congressional review period, in which lawmakers may choose to slap nuclear sanctions back on Iran.
German report says: Iran spreading atomic, biological or chemical weapons of mass destruction.
The cabinet list, published on state media, shows Rouhani has re-appointed Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the lead negotiator in the nuclear deal, and Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh.
A US military statement said a US Navy helicopter saw several IRGC vessels approaching US forces at a high rate of speed and deployed flares.
41 arrested in connection to twin attacks claimed by ISIS.
For Iranians, the election presents a stark choice between competing visions of the country.
Rouhani's strongest challenger is hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi, 56, who says Iran does not need foreign help and promises a revival of the values of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman responds to anti-Iran comments made by Israeli and Saudi officials, claiming their shared stance comes as no surprise.
A spokesman from the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the country's most recent missile launch was not meant as a message to the Trump administration.
The aim of the military exercise in Semnan province was to "showcase the power of Iran's revolution and to dismiss the sanctions."
"Hijab is a belief, it's a religion and that's not important when we're playing."
Rafsanjani, 82, died from a heart attack despite efforts by doctors to save him.
The US Treasury has granted export licenses to allow both deals to go ahead, a step required for both suppliers because of the heavy use of American parts in Boeing and Airbus jets.
PM speaks at memorial for slain predecessor, saying that, while Rabin yearned for peace, he understood the “unwillingness of a significant portion of the Palestinians” to make peace.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,DANIEL CLINTON
Assaults on foreign embassies have occurred throughout the Islamic Republic's 37-year history, often harming its diplomatic relations.
Crowds of mostly young Iranians attended the march near the ancient city of Pasargadae in central province of Fars on Friday.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps detained Siamak Namazi, an Iranian-American businessman in his mid-40s, in October 2015, while he was visiting family in Tehran.
Officials in predominantly Shi'ite Iran have said in recent weeks that Sunni militants from Islamic State are targeting the country.
Iranian Intelligence agency points finger at radical Sunni groups.
The five were allegedly responsible for the killings of two members of the Revolutionary Guards and an engineer in Sardasht last month.
The United States has only lifted Iranian sanctions on paper, Iran's supreme leader charges.
Atena Farghadani, 29, was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for her political cartoons criticizing the government's anti-family planning legislation.
"Who assists the fake Zionist regime," Khamenei says in the video. "Who supports them, who clears the road for them, who stands behind them."
State television reported that Khamenei wrote to President Hassan Rouhani to congratulate him on implementing the nuclear deal.
The US sanctions were expected to be formally announced this week, the Wall Street Journal said.
Registration opened on Thursday for February's election of the Assembly of Experts, the clerical body that appoints the supreme leader.
In a report on its website, Fox News cited Western intelligence as saying the test was held on Nov. 21 near Chabahar, a port city near Iran's border with Pakistan.
With the Obama administration and Europe courting the world’s leading state-sponsor of terrorism to help defuse the Syrian civil war, core aims of Tehran’s clerical regime have been ignored.
The latest reports of a surge in hacking attacks come after a landmark international agreement in July that eased severe economic sanctions on Iran in return for Tehran curbing its nuclear program.
Under the JCPOA, Iran does not receive sanctions relief until after the IAEA releases its December report and a series of other nuclear-related steps are taken.
In interview with CNN, Iranian president accuses Republican hopefuls of sloganeering.
Put simply, Iran is still toxic for many banks.
The vote, with 162 members voting for the agreement and 269 voting against, was the only vote thus far successfully cast directly on the merits of the accord.
Comment was made by Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Berlin’s economic affairs minister led a business delegation that visited Tehran last month.
The United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency suspects that Parchin hosted Iran's experimentation with nuclear weapons technology over the last decade.
Egypt's Al-Azhar, the most prestigious institute of Sunni Islam, has called on Iran to ban the film.
Dennis Ross, the former peace envoy, and David Petraeus, ex-CIA director, penned an op-ed for 'The Washington Post' on Wednesday.
Human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh said it was "unrealistic" to hope that the deal would automatically resolve civil rights issues in Iran, but that it was still a step forward.
The organization sent out a press release early Friday outlining the reasons that it says lawmakers should vote "no" on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
Larry Cohler-Esses, the assistant managing editor for the 'Forward', wrote that Iranians are far more moderate and eager to engage with the world than outsiders think.
'New York Times' op-ed columnist writes that Netanyahu "downplays the internal threat" of Israel ruling over a Palestinian majority in the absence of a two-state solution.
After arriving on an official visit to Beirut, Zarif met with Hezbollah chief Nasrallah as well as other Lebanese leaders.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Iranian officials rejected claims that Iran was working with US in airstrikes against ISIS, and calls US policy of military action in the Middle East a "double standard."
The United Nations Security Council on Monday endorsed the deal to curb Iran's nuclear program in return for sanctions relief; Commander Mohammed Ali Jafari opposes resolution.
In addition to the hair restrictions, tattoos, tanning booths, eyebrow plucking, and other male bodily adornments have also been banned.
Mohammad Ali Jafari lashes out at Saudis for continued military campaign against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.
Revolutionary Guards killed alleged terrorists in southeastern Iran.
A comprehensive nuclear deal would provide world powers with greater visibility into Iran - with Tehran's permission - than intelligence alone ever could.
Rouhani's move to reach out to the leaders of the six powers is "hopefully a sign that Iran is ready to make some of the tough decisions," a senior State Department official said.
While all sides agree they have been inching closer to a deal, there are major disagreements that have prevented a resolution.
Hammond told reporters the Western ministers were all in agreement that "we will not do a bad deal that does not meet our red lines."
The subtext of the GOP letter to the Iranians is: Think twice before signing a deal with a lame-duck president.
"We are not opposed to any of the entities operating in global markets who want to offer services in Iran."
The war games, which were given the moniker “Great Prophet 9,” began with “maritime mine operations by speedboats” and “the firing of coast-to-sea missiles” in the Persian Gulf.
“A large part of the moral corruption in this country comes from the introduction of dirty money into politics”.
The US spy agency sought to lead Iranian nuclear scientists astray by giving phony designs of atomic components to Tehran’s diplomatic representatives to the IAEA in Austria, according to Bloomberg.
The former Iranian president is making an intense media push as he returns to the public eye.
By HAGAI LAP
Revolutionary Guards commander says the Jewish state “is making its last moves and it knows that it is nearing its end.”
"If there’s a framework agreement, why would there be sanctions legislation put in place?" State Department spokeswoman says.
Netanyahu's apprehensions about a bad agreement are unfounded, since it doesn't appear that Washington is showing signs of capitulating, at least not at this stage.
By YOSSI MELMAN
In a joint news conference, Obama and Cameron urged US lawmakers to hold off on any legislation calling for further sanctions; the leaders vowed to take on 'poisonous ideology' of radical Islam
By MICHAEL WILNER,REUTERS
Tehran “condemns extremism, violence, and terrorism whether in Palestine, Lebanon and the Levant or in Paris and the United States.”
With talks set to reconvene this month, Congress remains doubtful, Iranian officials optimistic.
By MICHAEL WILNER,ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Morality police detain women in boots and leggings.
The regime has been threatening and fining those who own satellite dishes and then gathering and destroying those dishes publicly.
Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the Supreme National Council, gave an interview to the "Financial Times."
"Iran has not provided any explanations that enable the agency to clarify the outstanding practical measures," the IAEA said.
Execution of Reyhaneh Jabbari, 26, carries out in Tehran jail despite rights group's plea for international intervention.
The first Europe-Iran Forum, which took place on Wednesday and Thursday in London, stated its goal as “preparing post-sanctions investment and trade.”
Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke after a meeting on Wednesday with US Secretary of State John Kerry and European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,REUTERS
The incident occurred at the Parchin military compound, not far from the Iranian capital, according to the Iranian Students News Agency.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Zarif is the Iranian propaganda master who serves as a thin veneer covering the mullahs’ bloodthirsty brutality.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Saturday became 'Implementation Day' for the JCPOA, with Tehran reentering the global marketplace after more than a decade of pariah status.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
America must stop bowing to Iran and seeking opportunities to ignore or excuse its repugnant behavior.
By ARMSTRONG WILLIAMS
There is no alternative: to save Western civilization, the House must enjoin Obama from implementing the Iranian nuke pact.
By ROBERT B. SKLAROFF
The ayatollahs will ride their nuclear pact with the Great Satan all the way to a nuclear arsenal and regional hegemony, repeating the cycles of brinksmanship, extortion, respite and brinksmanship that they learned from their North Korean teachers.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
From the way Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif was welcomed in New York on April 29, one would have thought he was a great world leader.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ayatollah Khamenei believes that Iran has improved its negotiating position relative to the US because of their shared interest in defeating Islamic State (IS).
By ERIC R. MANDEL
A bus bearing the image of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was accosted by a group of comic book superheroes.