iran sanctions

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Top US officials have expressed an interest in keeping the deal in place, and have told Trump that Iran is complying with it.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
US-based Fethullah Gulen was quoted that his followers had infiltrated the US judiciary, Congress, and other state institutions.
By REUTERS
Shipment of F-4 Phantom parts which originated in Binyamina was confiscated in Greece en route to Iran, Greek daily reports.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Cohen is the first Jew to be appointed to such a senior position in the US intelligence agency; one of his key tasks will be to “follow the money” of ISIS terrorists.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Likely 2016 presidential frontrunner speaks at AJC gala in New York, says Iran diplomacy should be tested but she is skeptical.
By MAYA SHWAYDER
The French company Total was the first major Western energy company to invest in the Islamic Republic since international sanctions began.
Europe, normally in line with the US, has opposed placing fresh sanctions on the Islamic State.
Jewish ex-deputy director says charging Bannon with decertifying landmark agreement poses"grave danger" to US security.
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Passage of the bill should have no effect on the nuclear deal, argue its authors, who aim to target “non-nuclear” Iranian behavior deemed a threat to the region by Republicans and Democrats alike.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes said the agreement has been fully implemented by Tehran and is widely favored by the Iranian public.
Decision comes after US gov't injects state secrets privilege.
Washington’s attitude toward Iran’s nuclear quest increasingly resembles its attitude toward Soviet disarmament since 1969, but lacks those years’ moral conviction.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Exported products include vacuum pumps, valves and other industrial products that can be used for civil or military purposes.
Russia, which holds veto power at the council however opposes taking measures against Iran.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Interior Minister and Vice Premier Silvan Shalom said on Monday that easing sanctions on Iran would be premature and result in continued confrontation with the international community.
By TAMARA UNGAR
Trump has until April to decide whether to keep the United States in the deal.
By JTA
Germany wants to punish Iran for its missile program and its meddling in conflicts in other Middle East countries, such as the war in Yemen and Syria.
The US president faces critical deadlines this weekend
At least 21 people have been killed during the unrest, including two members of the security forces.
Iran's Supreme Leader accused enemies of the Islamic Republic of stirring the unrest across the country.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Government tries to contain uprising -- disperse crowds, offer concessions, reject Trump criticism.
If America’s determination to take action against Iran leads to rifts in US relations with Europe and the isolation of the US, the result will be an even more dangerous reality.
By AMOS YADLIN,AVNER GOLOV
The UN, US and EU previously sanctioned Bank Sepah because of its role in Iran's illicit missile procurement activities.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Democrats and Republicans both seem intent on satisfying Trump's appetite for action, cognizant that their failure to pass anything by the new year will likely incur his wrath and blame.
There are important elements in the administration’s new policy that may reverse some of the negative aspects of the JCPOA, and set the stage for pushing back on Iran’s regional provocations.
By EMILY B. LANDAU
"If America's new law for sanctions is passed, this country will have to move their regional bases outside the 2,000 km range of Iran's missiles," warns Revolutionary Guards Corps chief.
"We [Iran] will increase our military power as a deterrent. We will strengthen our missile capabilities ... We will not seek permission from anyone to defend our country."
Iran's response to new sanctions? Military growth.
"The United States remains deeply concerned about Iran’s malign activities across the Middle East which undermine regional stability, security, and prosperity," the State Department said.
For Iranians, the election presents a stark choice between competing visions of the country.
US President Donald Trump needs a real strategy for dealing with Iran, says a former Israeli Atomic Energy Commission official.
Uncertainty remains over the timing of the rest of the orders as banks shy away from deals with Iran.
The aim of the military exercise in Semnan province was to "showcase the power of Iran's revolution and to dismiss the sanctions."
The United Nations Security Council was scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on the test; Iran says such trials don't breach nuclear deal, UN resolution.
Tehran feels emboldened and is now better positioned to pursue its aggressive aims in the Middle East, including stepping up its presence in Syria and intensifying its ballistic missile activities.
Ayatollah says the United States had no business trying to stop Iran developing its defensive capabilities, including missiles, or carrying out military drills.
Iranian defense minister says Tehran and Moscow have also started talks on the supply of Russian-made Sukhoi-30 fighter jets to Iran.
The United States, the European Union and other major nations have already lifted some of their punitive measures following a deal struck last month between Iran and world powers.
Officials in Rome said Italian companies were poised to sign deals with Iran worth up to 17 billion euros ($18.4 billion) over the next two days, including in the energy and steel sectors.
Iranian hardliners fear that economic change and openness will bring ideas such as democracy, human rights and sexual permissiveness, which will weaken their hold on the country.
The nuclear deal extends the ban on Iran's ballistic missile activity for eight years.
Move come day after Obama secure support needed on Capitol Hill to maintain deal.
By MICHAEL WILNER,HERB KEINON
"Our officials only discuss the nuclear deal with America ... We will never support America's policies on Syria and Iraq," Iranian supreme leader says.
Gabriel was recently criticized in Germany for putting business interests above nuclear agreement qualms.
International sanctions imposed to force Iran to curb its nuclear program have halved its oil exports to just over 1 million bpd since 2012, and hammered its economy.
Iranian officials refuse to reveal the IRGC's market share, but $12 billion would be around a sixth of Iran's declared GDP, at current exchange rates.
"We hope we can come back to the export levels that we had before the sanctions," Iran's deputy oil minister says.
"We are absolutely convinced we can do it again," Obama said of the international sanctions, which have crippled Iran's economy.
Iran continues to insist that all sanctions on the Islamic Republic be lifted in any nuclear agreement.
US Senate leader vows renewed penalties if no deal by March 31.
Diplomatic sources say cash was hand-carried by couriers on flights from Dubai or Turkey, or brought across the Iraq-Iran border.
With talks set to resume this week, Republican-controlled Congress eyes bill that would trigger new sanctions on Iran should talks fail.
"At a time negotiations are underway with P5+1, such a move raises doubts about America's intentions and violates the good will principles,"
Aircraft crashes shortly after taking off from Tehran's Mehrabad airport; Iranian officials have blamed western sanctions for poor state of country's aviation sector.
We agree with Trump and Netanyahu that the JCPOA is a bad deal.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Despite rhetoric about protecting all ethnicities, religions, genders and transformed genders, where is the world’s humanist conscience when it comes to enabling Iran to drop over Tel Aviv?
By RON RUBIN