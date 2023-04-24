The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
EU sanctions more individuals, telecom firm over rights violations in Iran

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 24, 2023 15:42

Updated: APRIL 24, 2023 16:08

The European Council said in a statement on Monday it had decided to impose restrictive measures on eight additional individuals and one entity responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran.

It said that the Council is sanctioning Ariantel, an Iranian mobile service provider, which contributed to the telecommunications surveillance architecture mapped out by the Iranian government to quash dissent and critical voices in Iran.

New listings also include lawmakers in the Iranian Parliament, members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the IRCG Cooperative Foundation - the body responsible for managing the IRGC’s investments.

Other sanctions against Iran

The British government said those sanctioned included four regional commanders of the IRGC.

"The UK and our international partners are again making clear today that we will not overlook the regime’s brutal oppression. We will continue to take a range of action to hold the regime to account for its actions," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

