US to impose new sanctions targeting Iran's missile and drone program

New sanctions targeting Iran and sanctions against entities supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran's Defense Ministry will be imposed in the coming days, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

"Following Iran's unprecedented air attack against Israel, President Biden is coordinating with allies and partners, including the G7, and with bipartisan leaders in Congress, on a comprehensive response," Sullivan said.

It's anticipated that US allies and partners will soon be following with their own sanctions, according to the statement.

Sullivan said the White House continues to work through the Department of Defense and US Central Command to "further strengthen and expand" the successful integration of air and missile defense and early warning systems across the Middle East to "further erode the effectiveness of Iran's missile and UAV capabilities."

The new sanctions and other measures will "continue a steady drumbeat of pressure" to contain and degrade Iran's military capacity and effectiveness, Sullivan said.

US has sanctioned over 600 people, entities connected to Iranian proxies

Sullivan said over the last three years in addition to missile and drone-related sanctions, the US has sanctioned over 600 individuals and entities connected to terrorism and terrorist financing for proxy groups including Hamas, Hezbollah the Houthis and Kataib Hezbollah.

"The pressure will continue. We will not hesitate to continue to take action, in coordination with allies and partners around the world, and with Congress, to hold the Iranian government accountable for its malicious and destabilizing actions," Sullivan said.