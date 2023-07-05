The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Europe not planning to ‘snapback’ Iran sanctions despite continued violations

Western states have been hesitant to discuss sanctions, while Washington and Tehran held indirect talks for an informal agreement that would have Iran freeze its nuclear program.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JULY 5, 2023 15:51
A billboard with a photo of a new hypersonic ballistic missile called "Fattah" and with text reading "400 seconds to Tel Aviv" is seen on a building in Tehran, Iran June 8, 2023. (photo credit: Majid Asgaripour/West Asia News Agency/Reuters)
A billboard with a photo of a new hypersonic ballistic missile called "Fattah" and with text reading "400 seconds to Tel Aviv" is seen on a building in Tehran, Iran June 8, 2023.
(photo credit: Majid Asgaripour/West Asia News Agency/Reuters)

The European parties to the Iran nuclear deal do not plan to invoke snapback sanctions on Tehran ahead of the expiration of a ban on Iranian ballistic missiles and drone exports set to expire in October, a foreign diplomatic source said on Wednesday. 

The E3 - UK, France and Germany – plan to institute their own sanctions related to Iranian ballistic missiles “and other coercive measures” beyond UN sanctions expiration date on October 18, the source stated.

The countries do not plan to add new sanctions or to activate the snapback mechanism, a veto-proof move that would reinstate all UN sanctions on Iran that were in place before the Iran nuclear deal was reached in 2015. 

In that way, the E3 views itself as remaining within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the Iran deal is known, and the accompanying UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Allowing Iran to develop nuclear weaponry

According to the JCPOA, the UN is meant to lift a ban on Iran's development and production of ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, and on its import and export of missile-related technology, including missiles and drones with a range of 300 km or more. In addition, Iran's parliament is meant to grant the International Atomic Energy Agency more access to its nuclear facilities and the EU is required to lift remaining sanctions on Iran's nuclear program.

Upgraded Qiam missile on launcher at Iran's 2019 Sacred Defense Parade, held at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini south of Tehran (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) Upgraded Qiam missile on launcher at Iran's 2019 Sacred Defense Parade, held at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini south of Tehran (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The ”other coercive measures” the source said will be maintained in October are likely the EU sanctions.

Iran has violated the sanctions set to expire in October by developing and testing ballistic missiles, as well as exporting drones to Russia, which it has used against Ukraine.

In addition, Iran has continuously violated the restrictions on its uranium enrichment and stockpiling stipulated in the JCPOA, enriching uranium to 60% purity as opposed to the 3.67% permitted by the deal.

Last month, the UK Foreign Office noted that Iran’s repeated ballistic missile tests violate the UN Security Council resolution banning them from doing so.

In addition, International Atomic Energy Agency reporting has highlighted the great extent of Iran’s non-compliance with its JCPOA commitments.

Western states have been hesitant to discuss sanctions, while Washington and Tehran held indirect talks for an informal agreement that would have Iran freeze its nuclear program in exchange for some sanctions relief.

The deal, which the Biden administration has continually denied despite confirmation from diplomatic sources in multiple countries to many media outlets, appeared close to being finalized in recent weeks, but the E3’s preparation to continue sanctions in October could be a sign to the contrary.

Asked about the possibility of a return to the JCPOA, the UK’s then-ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan said last month that “the core objective is that Iran should not acquire a nuclear weapon. We have to make sure that doesn’t happen in any new deal.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
3

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
4

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
5

'No question' that Putin is using a body double after Wagner revolt - analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by