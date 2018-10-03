islamic state

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Trump will seek to draw a distinction between foreign nations aligned with his administration and those that are not.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The mission was to gather intelligence on an Islamic State plot to transform computers into bombs undetectable by airport security.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Islamic State has been gathering recruits in the region.
By REUTERS
Sayfullo Saipov told investigators he had been inspired by watching Islamic State videos and began planning Tuesday's attack a year ago.
The attack is the bloodiest single attack on New Yorkers since September 11, 2001.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Taibeh resident Hassan Taher Shir Yusuf planned several attacks including a car bomb attack against city's police station.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
In recent weeks the Syrian regime has launched a small offensive to isolate and retake several villages located near the Hermon.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Syrian Deputy Prime Minister Walid Al-Moualem charged, more specifically, that Israel has provided funds, arms, and communications support for the groups fighting Syrian regime forces.
By ERIC SUMNER
Islamic State is in dire straits, with reports of low morale, desertion among fighters and less robust leadership.
The son was able to walk across the Syrian border into Turkey and finally settled in Ukraine.
Deputy minister recalls fortune of being alive during State of Israel's existence.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
The recordings stated that the museum would make a good target for a terror attack because of its new Kurdish exhibit.
Miné par les dissensions internes et de nouveaux ennemis de l’extérieur, le groupe terroriste apparaît affaibli
By ZVI MAZEL
En l’absence d’une stratégie claire de l’Occident, l’avenir de la région semble dépendre essentiellement des acteurs locaux
Malgré la fin de de l’Etat islamique, les attaques terroristes menées par des éléments radicaux ne cessent pas
Nadia Murad est une survivante du génocide yazidi. Elle a récemment témoigné de son expérience d'otage de l'Etat islamique
By NOA AMOUYAL
"I am looking for a man I can vibe with on a spiritual and intellectual level. Someone who can teach me new things and inspire me," El-Hassan wrote on her dating profile.
Jasmine Opperman, director of Southern Africa Operations at the Terrorism, Research and Analysis Consortium think tank, said the British alert was "alarmist."
How the suspect, from a broadly secular background with a history of petty crime, was transformed into an alleged cog within extensive Islamic State cells operating in Belgium and France is unclear.
Prison staff found an address book containing the names of other inmates charged with terrorism offenses.
As in previous years, ISIS was the leading source of these attacks.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Britain has about 3,100 military personnel stationed at two compounds in Cyprus.
The women - all Hindus who married Muslim men – were asked "extremely personal" questions during interrogations.
Membership for Hezbollah and Hamas in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has increased since the influx of refugees to the country.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
When the dust settled and the smoke cleared, 2,997 people were dead, another 6,000 were injured and the course of history was changed forever.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
“We have now reached the level of preparedness for countering that kind of terror better than in the past.”
By HERB KEINON
The militant Islamic State group, monitored in Cairo, said one of its fighters had carried out the attack.
The operation came after a van attack in Barcelona on Thursday that left at least 13 dead.
Weapons found in north-western Syria included Israeli artillery pieces.
The November 2015 Paris attacks marked as the day defense establishment changed its perspective.
"At this time, terror organizations, especially the Islamic State, are highly motivated to carry out terrorist attacks all over the world."
By EYTAN HALON
“No country has felt a greater loss to radical Islamic terror than Israel,” says US ambassador at ceremony.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Some 50 Israeli citizens have traveled to Syria or neighboring Iraq to fight with rebel groups, including the Islamic State, according to the Shin Bet.
The Lebanese people are busy complaining about the disintegration of their society, yet they refuse to take action against the source of this threat.
By MEDIA LINE
The Trump administration has a reputation for having a chaotic foreign policy, where one member of the band doesn’t seem to know what the other is doing.
The US has engaged in other humanitarian operations and interventions. But northeast Syria appears to be different.
After a three-year war with Islamic State, Washington wants to ensure the militants do not re-emerge
"Today (ISIS) does not control a country... in order to assert that they exist, they may carry out an attack any day."
There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the Taliban, seeking to reimpose Islamic rule after their 2001 ouster, issued a statement denying involvement.
It said patients said the smell around the attack site resembled chlorine.
The members of the Sinai Province of the Islamic State are fueled by a never-ending sense of divine mission.
Iran’s protests tell us that even when people are confronted with the power of the state they are still willing to risk everything.
Security forces confiscated a variety of explosive devices, automatic weapons and other items.
This is the first time the US defense secretary has said that there would be an increase of diplomats in the parts of the country retaken from Islamic State militants.
“They seem to be moving with impunity through regime-held territory, showing that the regime is clearly either unwilling or unable to defeat Daesh within their borders."
Russia says the US base is illegal and that it and the area around it have become "a black hole" where militants operate unhindered.
The military defeat of the Islamic State group in most of Syria and Iraq this year has prompted many foreign militants and their families to go home.
At least five civilians killed in suicide bombing attack in Kabul.
Journalist and ‘Jerusalem Post’ columnist Jonathan Spyer sits down with the ‘Magazine’ to share his stories from years of reporting in war-torn Syria and Iraq.
By TERRANCE MINTNER
Fears that heavy-handed tactics might fuel new Sunni insurgency as UN investigates claims Kurdish homes were burned.
"We have accomplished a very difficult mission. Our heroes have reached the final strongholds of Daesh and purified it."
There have long been questions about why ISIS on the Golan has rarely clashed with Israel.
The coalition has estimated that there are around 3,000 or fewer ISIS fighters left to hunt down.
Hezbollah has emerged as a big winner in the turmoil that has swept the Arab world since the uprisings of 2011 that toppled governments in several countries.
The new Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center report in no way suggests any formal alliance between ISIS and Israel.
The crown prince has said he would encourage a more moderate and tolerant version of Islam.
ISIS's motives for the attack are both strategic and ideological.
By ADAM HOFFMAN
In a bloody day for the province, a suicide bomber blew himself up, killing at least eight people.
"These foreign women and children have the right to a fair trial."
The Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s most powerful military force which also oversees an economic empire worth billions of dollars.
Abu Kamal is the last link in the much-discussed Iranian “land bridge” from the Iraq-Iran border to the Mediterranean Sea and the border with Israel.
By JONATHAN SPYER
As the war against ISIS continues in eastern Syria, some of the ISIS fighters who were able to escape may have to be fought again.
One key aim for Washington is to limit Iranian influence in Syria and Iraq, which expanded during the war with Islamic State.
Syria's army declared victory over the militants on Thursday, after seizing the last substantial town on the border with Iraq.
Moscow and Washington agree there is no military solution to the Syrian conflict, according to the text of the joint statement published on the Kremlin's website.
As ISIS was pushed from Syrian territory in recent months, there were pictures of women pulling off face veils and smoking previously banned cigarettes.
Yazidi genocide survivor speaks of need to remember women enslaved by terrorists.
Iraqi forces took the Iraqi border town of al-Qaim, near Albu Kamal, from Islamic State on Friday.
Foreign aid agencies in Iraq said they were "gravely concerned" about the fate of the families.
Islamic State's self-declared cross-border caliphate effectively collapsed in July, when US-backed Iraqi forces captured Mosul, the group's de facto capital in Iraq
"With the liberation of ISIS’s capital and the vast majority of its territory, the end of the ISIS caliphate is in sight," US President Donald Trump has announced.
France has supplied weapons to the SDF, has special forces operating in the region and has been one of core countries bombing militants as part of the US-led coalition.
The fall of Raqqa city, where ISIS staged euphoric parades after its string of lightning victories in 2014, is a potent symbol of the jihadist movement's collapsing fortunes.
It is not clear how many militants remain in the city, where Syrian Democratic Forces have hemmed them into a small enclave.
"Today or tomorrow the city may be liberated," YPG spokesman Nouri Mahmoud said.
The Iraqi government has signaled to the Kurds that it wouldn't accept any kind of secession.
Russia says the US base is illegal and that it and the area around it have become "a black hole" where militants operate.
US President Donald Trump is expected to announce this week his final decision on how he wants to contain Iran's regional influence.
Ties between the Shi'ite-led governments in Tehran and Baghdad have become stronger, and Iran has acquired growing influence in Iraq.
ISIS’s tactic of arming children on a mass scale changes the rules and requires taking a new look at how to apply the laws of war.
Fourteen years after the first insurgents emerged in Iraq in 2003, the US may have found a model that works in Iraq.
Many Iraqis want revenge for the harsh treatment they received under the extremists' interpretation of Sunni Islam they imposed in Mosul and the other areas they seized in 2014.
"I am not the one to write the history of this conflict... but at the current moment I don’t think anyone can actually claim to have won the war."
Islamic State exploited the turmoil to establish a foothold in Libya, taking complete control of Sirte in 2015 and using it as a base for hundreds of foreign fighters.
In response to Iran’s crackdown, Islamic State militants have renewed calls for more bloodshed against Iran’s Shiite majority.
By MELISSA ETEHAD / LOS ANGELES TIMES
Islamic State would have handed over one Hezbollah captive and the bodies of an estimated 8 Hezbollah forces and one Iranian fighter killed in battles across Syria.
Washington's next move will be watched closely in Tehran.
The US fears confronting Iran could destabilize Lebanon, Syria and Iraq.
Iran-backed Shi'ite Hezbollah and Syrian troops have been fighting to oust Islamic State militants from Syria's western Qalamoun region.
Ne study examines jihadist groups claims of responsibility for a string of attacks to distinguish between truth and propaganda.
As US-backed forces make advances against the Islamic State, concern mounts over the possibility of another humanitarian catastrophe in Syria.
"West Mosul is still a military zone."
Hezbollah has been a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the six-year conflict.
Islam is the source of Muslim antisemitism, and that culture won’t change any time soon.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
By TOBIAS HUCH
The US, it could be argued, should also not risk losing even more influence in the wider region by being perceived as abandoning its allies through a troop withdrawal.
By AYMENN JAWAD AL-TAMIMI