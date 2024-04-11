'Craving for mayhem and murder': Idaho teen arrested by the FBI for providing support to ISIS

The FBI arrested an Idaho teenager on April 6 for providing material support and resources to ISIS, according to a Justice Department statement.

According to the FBI, Alexander Scott Mercurio, 18, pledged allegiance to ISIS and intended to commit attacks on its behalf, planning to attack people at churches in his hometown of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

He planned to use weapons, including knives, firearms, and fire.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) conducted the investigation and thwarted Mercurio’s violent plot. Mercurio is currently in custody, awaiting his initial appearance, which the Court will set.

"As alleged in the complaint, the defendant swore an oath of loyalty to ISIS and planned to wage an attack in its name on churches in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

"Thanks to the investigative efforts of the FBI, the defendant was taken into custody before he could act, and he is now charged with attempting to support ISIS’s mission of terror and violence."

Providing material support

A federal complaint charges Mercurio with attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

If convicted, Mercurio faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. A judge will determine any sentence after considering sentencing guidelines and other factors.

“The defendant allegedly pledged loyalty to ISIS and sought to attack people attending churches in Idaho, a truly horrific plan which was detected and thwarted by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

"This case should be an eye-opener to the dangers of self-radicalization, which is a real threat to our communities," said Special Agent in Charge Shohini Sinha of the Salt Lake City FBI.

“We applaud the swift action taken by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho, JTTF, the FBI, and local law enforcement to mitigate the threat posed by the arrestee: his own words note a ‘craving for mayhem and murder’ and a desire to slit the throats of people peacefully gathered in prayer. This arrest highlights the threats we face and the ongoing potential for international terrorist organizations to inspire local individuals to hate and violence,” said SCN National Director & CEO Michael Masters.