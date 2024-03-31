ISIS calls for Ramadan massacre of Christians and Jews by 'lone wolves'

ISIS called for “lone wolves” to murder Christians and Jews around the world as part of the holiday of Ramadan, British news outlet Mirror reported on Friday.

Islamic State spokesperson Abu Hudhayfah al-Ansari praised the terror attack on Crocus Concert Hall near Moscow, where 140 were murdered, the British news media outlet reported.

Al-Ansari proceeded to reach out to “lone wolves” on Telegram, urging them to “target Christians and Jewish people, especially in the US, Europe, and Israel during the holy month of Ramadan.”

More ISIS attacks planned

Commemorating the 10th anniversary of the ISIS caliphate declaration in Iraq and Syria, al-Ansari stated that American troops in Iraq will “lead to more attacks” from the terror organization.

In a 41-minute audio speech, the spokesperson “highlighted and praised the global expansion of Islamic State” and sharply criticized the terror organization al-Qaeda, claiming that it had strayed from its path. Taliban fighters celebrate on the second anniversary of the fall of Kabul on a street near the US embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15, 2023. (credit: REUTERS)

ISIS al-Ansari urged members in Mozambique to "double attacks" and terrorists in the Philippines to "move operations into major cities," signaling a dangerous escalation. He emphasized obedience to elders and spreading ISIS's message far and wide, calling on those who engage in Jihad, also known as Mujahidin, to heed their leaders' orders.

A strong antisemitic rhetoric held by al-Ansari

Besides assuming the role in August 2023, little was known about the spokesperson replacing Abu Omar al-Muhajir. However, his antisemitic rhetoric resonated strongly with extremists.

According to Mirror’s report, on January 4, al-Ansari stated that “monotheism is the goal, and Jihad is the path.” He then proceeded to declare that the conflict with the Jewish people “will not end” in any of the currently suggested solutions.

“It is a religious, ideological war that will continue,” al-Ansari said, followed by a list of various methods of mass murder.