israel syria

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Tillerson is traveling through Jordan, Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt and Kuwait over the next five days.
By MICHAEL WILNER
As a Jewish state, we must raise our eyes beyond our immediate borders and interests, and recognize the humanitarian and not only strategic dimensions of the Syrian conflict.
By ISAAC HERZOG
"God willing they will see more surprises whenever they try to attack Syria," assistant foreign minister Ayman Sussan said during a Damascus news conference.
By REUTERS
According to a senior IAF officer, Israel has carried out thousands of missions over Syria in past year.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Unless a big change occurs in the near future, it is almost inevitable that a military campaign will take place on Israel's northern border.
By EYAL BEN-REUVEN
For Israel, the next chapter in Syria’s war will be a nightmare scenario.
“Iran proved through its intervention in Syria that it incited hatred against Israel just to achieve its goals of keeping the regime in power.”
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Some 20 Syrian air defense missiles were fired towards Israeli jets during missions over Syria.
Syria says all missiles fired by Israel were intercepted, and one plane was hit.
Syria's army stated that its air defenses had hit an Israeli aircraft and had intercepted some rockets fired at Syrian targets.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,AVRAHAM GOLD
Beit Jinn has been held by Syrian rebels for the last several years, surrounded on three sides by the Syrian regime and its allies.
The defense minister’s comments go against the repeated warnings of the prime minister.
Israel and Syria have exchanged fire on numerous occasions in recent months.
Arab media reports that Jerusalem attacked in Syria and that Damascus has responded in retaliation.
By UDI SHAHAM
''The IDF will not tolerate any attempt to harm the sovereignty of the State of Israel and the security of its residents.''
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Israel and Russia have a complicated relationship. One senior Russian diplomat said recently that Israel and Russia were “frenemies” in Syria, a combination of friends and enemies.
By HERB KEINON
“If the people involved in the Arab-Israeli conflict are able to rise above all that, there is hope for any conflict anywhere in the world,” says founder of multi-faith alliance.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Moscow had informed Israel, the United States, and Jordan about the deployment.
According to the IDF, the Air Force struck the source of the projectile and was “acting proportionally to prevent any deterioration.”
Driving around the Golan along the border there was no feeling of alarm from the fighting on the other side.
Israeli-Syrian border skirmishes continue as Israel warns Iran, Syria.
The following are five reasons that Hezbollah’s latest statement has ramifications for Israel and the region.
The IDF says spillover from the Syrian civil war is treated with the utmost severity, after several projectile land on Golan.
By DANIEL J. ROTH,HAGAY HACOHEN,ARIANE MANDELL,HERB KEINON
The IDF later confirmed to The Jerusalem Post that the drone belonged to Israel.
Housing Minister Yoav Galant also charges that the rule of the Assad regime is the worst since the Nazis in WWII.
Intelligence minister Katz hints Israel hit Iranian arms shipment.
Liberman is in Moscow for International Security Conference along with Defense Ministers from 24 other countries including Saudi Arabia, Syria and Iran.
Activists and MKs call for international cooperation.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Unclear why effort to bring in 100 refugees has stalled.
The IDF Spokesperson's Unit says the drone "fell" yesterday and that it wasn't downed.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,ANNA AHRONHEIM
While there are few doubts about the IAF's ability to prevail strikes like Thursday night's, what comes next?
Syria claims its army hit two Israeli planes and "forced the rest to flee."
The Arrow missile system has lead Israel to its latest defense revolution.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Liberman's comments come after Syria earlier in the day accused Israel of striking targets near Damascus.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,JPOST.COM STAFF
The IDF has neither confirmed nor denied the reports, as is their policy regarding foreign reports on purported Israeli strikes.
Regardless of who was behind the shells intercepted yesterday, official Israeli policy is to hold the Assad regime responsible for its territory and enforce its sovereignty.
By YOSSI MELMAN
IDF issues rare response to foreign report, saying Syrian missile were nowhere near vicinity of Israeli aircraft.
By REUTERS,YAAKOV LAPPIN,NOAM AMIR/MAARIV
The strikes came after a Syrian mortar shell exploded in the northern Golan Heights.
French diplomat Ladsous: Syria no longer "peacekeeping territory" but UNDOF still needed.
Deputy Syrian Foreign Minister says that Syria has never renounced the resistance, and it might use military means to recapture the Golan Heights.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN,HERB KEINON
Following the redemption of their Soviet, Ethiopian and Syrian brethren, the Jews’ historic commitment to each other is eroding.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The concern for Israel is that one day the stalemate on the Golan will change.
No damage was done to the drone, but bullets and traces of damage were found in the Druse town of Majdal Shams.
By MOSHE COHEN - MAARIV HASHAVUA
4,000 people have crossed the frontier for free care since 2013.
This message is that Israel has significant security interests inside the country that need to be addressed, and that if they are not addressed, Israel will do so.
A special medically-equipped plane brought the newborn to Israel.
By EYTAN HALON
Why did it take so long to target the facility and in whose interest was it to reveal the facility to the public?
In a more perfect universe, at least from Israel’s vantage point, the Americans would be a fourth party around that negotiation table, and, as such, Israel’s interests would be voiced.
Syrian forces were acting in violation of ceasefire agreements.
Sergei Shoigu's visit comes days ahead of Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's visit to Washington, DC.
Former NSC head says Iranian nuke deal source of problems Iran is causing in region, and deal is "worse than we imagined."
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman: "We aren't in elections, so it's wrong to compete over who is more right-wing."
By GIL HOFFMAN
Fahad al-Masri said he felt 'great satisfaction' due to 'these blessed strikes.'
By BEN LYNFIELD
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman reportedly voiced opposition because such an operation would have to be coordinated with the Turks.
Netanyahu was one of the first leaders to applaud the US strike on Syria early Friday morning.
Here are some reasons why Israelis are backing the strike – and some reasons why it might not be so simple.
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Former Military Intelligence head Maj.-Gen. (res.) Amos Yadlin said on Tuesday that Israel should destroy the Syrian planes that dropped the chemical bombs in Idlib.
Some 9,000 hectares suspected of being mined throughout Israel.
Now, as in 2013, Israel has stayed out of the fight, except to provide humanitarian and medical assistance to thousands of south Syria residents.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Terrorism wave in Jerusalem on the decline, says Foreign Affairs & Defense Committee chair.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Six-year-old now returning to first grade with a new backpack, and an uncertain future.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Netanyahu said that the Golan was an integral part of Israel during antiquity, a fact borne out by the archeological remnants of dozens of synagogues there.
Injured individuals Syrians cares for in Israel
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
What role do Lebanon and Israel play in the conflict?
By MARK WEISS
Israel will do everything necessary to prevent Iran from entrenching themselves in Syria, said Liberman.
Iran sent the drone into Israeli airspace Saturday in order to signal Israel that it will not accept further Israeli strikes against Iranian targets in Syria.
The "Shadow War" between Israel and Iran has been going on for years, bringing us closer and closer to today's events and what is to come.
A statement at the conference will call for the lifting of unilateral sanctions and urge the West to help in the reconstruction of Syria.
Israel has been lobbying both big powers to deny Iran, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and other Shi‘ite militias any permanent bases in Syria, and to keep them away from the Golan.
Foreign media outlets reported an attack in Damascus Monday night by Israeli fighter jets.
Rebels and two sources confirm casualties of a chlorine attack near the Hermon in Syria sought treatment in Israel.
The full details of what happened on Wednesday are clouded in secrecy, like many other alleged and acknowledged Israeli air strikes in Syria.
A visit to a Nahariya hospital treating victims of the civil war is both healing and harrowing.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Deputy minister for diplomacy Michael Oren stresses that Israel sought peace before the 1967 Six Day War.
Some commentators see hypocrisy in the US-led coalition fighting alongside Iraq’s army and the depiction of Russia’s role in Syria.
Israel was high on the agenda at the Syrian Peace talks in Geneva - according to Syria's chief negotiator, not much came out of the 10-day meeting.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The US is the odd man out as Moscow works with Tehran and Ankara to map out Syria’s future.
The chairman of Yad Vashem Holocaust museum says international organizations should be founded "with the express purpose of averting future crimes against humanity."
Before the rebellion began in 2011 against Bashar al-Assad, Aleppo was a center of Syrian culture and history.
This wrenching turning point in the six year civil war that has taken more than 400,000 lives is viewed and portrayed very differently by President Bashar Assad’s regime.
Along with omitting news of the ceasefire, the regime website and TV are projecting the theme of “We are winning the war and will fight on until victory.”
Putin and Assad reportedly discussed the possibility of a comprehensive agreement with Israel including the Golan Heights.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
The recent upsurge in fighting has proven the most acute challenge yet to a cessation of hostilities deal agreed in February.
Israel’s primary interest in managing the current mind game with Iran in Syria is to minimize the threat to security interests while preventing all-out war with Hezbollah (let alone with Iran).
By OFEK ISH MAAS
We, the citizens of Iran and Israel, must take the initiative to talk, to meet, to reason and to influence.
By GERSHON BASKIN
In UN deliberations, both historical context and present realities are ignored.
By KENNETH BANDLER
The increased tempo of Israeli attacks against Assad regime targets mark a more assertive, and overt, Syria policy on behalf of Israel.
By ADAM HOFFMAN
The shot was fired.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Israel should reach out to the US to get it involved alongside Israel in a situation which closely concerns President Donald Trump’s assumed interest.
By ELY KARMON
In 2013, the US designated the al-Nusra Front a terrorist organization, since it was a branch of al-Qaida in Syria.
By SARIT ZEHAVI
The wheel of history turns in mysterious ways.
By ALEXANDER SPINRAD
As genocide unfolds on the streets of Aleppo, genocidal dictators are taking note and learning a very powerful lesson – that they CAN get away with mass murder.
By AREYAH KALTMANN
Since the beginning of the civil war in Syria, and as the battles have encroached on the Israeli border, the period of utter calm along the Syrian-Israeli border, which has persisted for 40 years.
Israel must fight for democracy and support the Syrian Kurds
By MACER GIFFORD
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.