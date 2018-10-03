israeli medical technology

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Businesses use CES as a place to test out their prototypes in the market or to increase exposure of new products.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
Many hope that this new development will be a breakthrough and better the lives of millions.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
A exhibition from the Israeli Ministry of Science and Technology highlights the numerous Israeli innovations changing the world and propelling us to the future.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Israeli company Panaxia already launched a production facility in Bernalillo, now it will offer smokeless proprietary cannabinoids in New Mexico.
By SHARON UDASIN
While Intendu has a roster of impressive clients in the US, the team is now beginning to pursue its real focus: to bring Intendu from the rehab clinic to the doorstep of patients.
By MATT KRIEGER
Intel's competition with MobileODT challenges developers to come up with an algorithm that accurately identifies a woman’s cervix type based on images.
Indian, Israeli techies come up with solutions to provide health services to low-income communities.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
WoundClot can stop severe bleedings within minutes, while also enhancing the blood's natural process of clotting.
By REUTERS
Depuis 20 ans, l’ONG Save a Child’s Heart soigne des enfants venus des pays les moins avancés, dont certains n’entretiennent aucune relation avec Israël
By PAUL ALSTER
La sclérose en plaques ne sera bientôt plus une maladie incurable. Un traitement révolutionnaire à base de cellules souches expérimenté à l’hôpital Hadassah verra le jour d’ici quelques années
Une micropuce israélienne pourrait bientôt rendre leur indépendance aux non-voyants
By BERNARD DICHEK
Le centre médical Sheba de Tel Hashomer, est un des leaders mondiaux en chirurgie traumatologique et technologies de rééducation, mises à contribution dans le traitement des soldats blessé à Gaza
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
The treatment of ophthalmological diseases has never been more advanced, but preventing them is even better.
The technology developed at the Technion softens the collagen fibers by means of a controlled release system of collagenase, an enzyme that breaks down the collagen.
Shaare Zedek delivers 22,000 infants a year – more than any other hospital in the world.
Until now, invasive treatments required
"It's a joy to be able to write a legible sentence, apply make-up in less than a half-hour, or just hold the paper on which my sermon is written, without it shaking wildly." - Rabbi Mintz.
By AMERICAN FRIENDS OF RAMBAM
Tyto would allow patients to measure their own vital signs and conduct self-examinations.
After passing all but the last medical tests, Yisrael Elyada assumed – as an active amateur athlete – that he had no problems and would proceed on to the surgery needed to remove the kidney.
Doctors save life of 22-year-old Birthright participant after she suffers massive brain hemorrhage.
Health Ministry and Jerusalem Municipality bemoan growing need for geriatric facilities but donate nothing to new Herzog Hospital building.
Hava Zingboim has produced the first-ever formula to allow hyaluronic acid to penetrate into deeper skin layers by application of a cream – without injection.
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa is working on an innovative way to provide a quick and
effective solution to acute radiation syndrome.
The procedure uses an MRI-guided ultrasound, developed by the Insightec company at the Technion.
The girl was born with a very rare congenital defect in the development of the muscles of the abdominal wall called omphalocele.
Researchers are optimistic that this research could be applied to patients in physical therapy programs who have lost the strength or control of one hand.
Until now, the matter has been dealt with only partially, causing confusion.
Yizhar is particularly interested in the long-distance communications between nerve cells in different areas of the brain.
Mitochondrial dysfunction plays a critical role in the development of chemical and pharmaceutical toxicity.
Jerusalem’s 114-year-old Shaare Zedek Medical Center organized its first-ever staff research day and intends to hold them every two years.
The new system would allow ultrasound scans to be performed in disaster areas and after road accidents in developing countries with limited medical infrastructure.
The technique enables detection of DNA sequences at a sensitivity more than 1,000 times higher than that of existing methods.
Men and women tend to have different diseases and are affected differently when treated, largely because of hormones.
So far, over 650 families have nominated deserving candidates.
By RX FOR READERS/JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Technique does not require a sample of amniotic fluid
Due to a lack of specialist, a new Health Ministry directive is allowing non-specialist physicians to perform the potentially dangerous procedure.
Scientists say obesity could be related to growing problems with infertility, and a host of other physical and psycho-social concerns.
OrCam's device reads texts, supermarket barcodes and recognizes faces while speaking the information into the user's ear.
The buyer, in the largest ever acquisition of an Israeli pharmaceuticals company, is Japan's Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation.
By GALI WEINREB/GLOBES
Be on the look out for these five Israeli startups.
Hunt is on for next Israeli 'unicorn'
The innovation could lead to the possibility of regrowing larger bones in the rest of the body.
Bennett: Israel might be the first country in the world to integrate OrCam's groundbreaking technology in school system.
By ILAN COHEN
"We are so grateful for the support we've received from the Jewish community in the UK and all across the world."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,JTA
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi keen to learn more about Israeli model of community based medical service.
Unifying hearts, minds, cultures and people in a unified Jerusalem.
By NAOMI SMITH
Thousands of children are alive today because of a small group of medical professionals who volunteer their time and expertise to perform lifesaving cardiac surgery and train local medical personnel.
By DAFNA JACKSON
The B-Cure Laser is a home device that harnesses the powers of soft laser to treat aches and pains
By NORA BERLIN
The Grand Challenges Israel program aims to use technology to solve health, water and agricultural challenges in developing nations.
By NIV ELIS
Scientists are now designing a variety of medical devices to counter the effects of retinal disorders by sending visual signals to the brain.
The young soldier, Yaniv Yifrah, was diagnosed with severe cardiac insufficiency caused by a damaged aortic heart valve that endangered his life.
Despite the financial difficulties of the past year, the Hadassah Medical Organization managed to hold its eighth annual medical conference.
An Israeli microchip will allow blind people to become independent again.
From bloodless circumcision to personalized medical searches, Israeli medical entrepreneurs are coming up with ideas to solve unmet problems.
An Israeli-made app reminds people to take their medications, alerting family members if the pills are forgotten.
By PATRICIA CARMEL
The Israel Parkinsons’s Association helps patients and their families explore ways to best live with the complex disease.
By Miriam Kates Lock
Every crisis contains a hidden opportunity.
By YEHUDA WEINRAUB