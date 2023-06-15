The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Avertto Wins Hebrew University’s Asper Prize Startup Award for 2023

NIS 100,000 awarded to Avertto for developing system to prevent strokes

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 15, 2023 15:37

Updated: JUNE 15, 2023 15:43
Leadership from Avertto, the Asper Foundation, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and HUJI Innovate. (photo credit: BRUNO SHARVIT)
Leadership from Avertto, the Asper Foundation, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and HUJI Innovate.
(photo credit: BRUNO SHARVIT)

Avertto, a startup in the health field, emerged victorious in this year’s highly competitive Asper Prize startup competition, which was held this week. The award, presented by ASPER-HUJI Innovate, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, and the Asper Foundation, recognized Avertto’s achievement in using innovative technologies to make a positive global impact.

With 45 startups vying for the prestigious prize, the competition was substantial, showcasing groundbreaking solutions to significant challenges in various sectors such as healthcare, food security, global warming, education, and industrial manufacturing. These startups were founded by Hebrew University researchers, alumni or relied on the university’s intellectual property while also meeting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Avertto has developed a system that monitors blood flow to the brain, detects any changes and provides real-time alerts to enable timely treatment, thereby preventing strokes.  Strokes are a key cause of disabilities and endanger the lives of millions. Most individuals having a stroke do not reach the emergency room on time, resulting in devastating outcomes. Avertto aims for early intervention instead of treatment.  

Throughout the competition, the entrepreneurs had the opportunity to pitch their startups to industry experts and high-ranking venture capitalists, opening doors to potential funding and partnerships. The five startups that reached the final round presented their ventures to the Board of Governors of the Hebrew University, whose members are senior leaders from all over the world and who, along with a distinguished panel of judges, chose the winning startup.

Who were the other finalists?

Among the five finalists were a diverse range of innovative startups. ANINA Culinary Art caught the judges’ attention with their mission to transform “ugly vegetables” that are typically discarded, into tasty and nutritious meals. Avertto was impressed with their development of a medical device capable of real-time stroke detection, facilitating timely treatment.

Daika Wood showcased some groundbreaking wood material created through the recycling of wood waste while maintaining its original properties. Quai.MD demonstrated their AI-powered solution that economically assists healthcare providers in complex medical diagnoses. Lastly, RumaFeed utilized innovative molecular technologies to eliminate toxic chemicals in potato greenery, thereby preventing the wastage of millions of tons of potato leaves each year.

Prof. Asher Cohen, President of the university: “I am proud of the Hebrew University and its ability to harness scientific knowledge to create technology to make the world a better place.  I have no doubt that the knowledge and tools our students acquire here at the university and the interdisciplinary ecosystem gives them the means for becoming the next generation’s technology entrepreneurs who will be at the forefront of human development, especially in the field of sustainability and combating the climate crisis.”

Gail Asper, chair of the Asper Foundation, added, “Thank you to the startup companies that competed for the 2023 Asper Prize.  We believe that the future of creating a positive impact on society and the environment and for improving humanity lies in innovative technologies created by innovative entrepreneurs.  We are pleased to continue supporting startups, demonstrating our appreciation of novel technologies that benefit the public good.”

Dr. Amnon Dekel, Executive Director of the Center for Innovation at the university, congratulated the finalists and gave details of the criteria for choosing the winning startup. “Thank you to all the startups that entered the competition and for their efforts to make the world a better place.  You, the brains behind the startups, are at the forefront of tomorrow’s world in that not only are you holding your own in the commercial world, but you are also serving as an important model for the world of sustainability.”



Tags health startup israeli medical technology innovation
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Israel received critical Iran intel from IDF soldier's 15-year side project

IDF SWO (res.) E. is seen meeting with senior military officials to discuss Iran in this undated photo.
5

What’s it like to fly an F-35 fighter jet? Test pilot answers questions

AN F-35 jet.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by