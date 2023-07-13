The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Diving instructor saved by unique procedure

A diving instructor was saved by a unique procedure in Jerusalem after being rushed to the hospital with severe abdominal pain.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JULY 13, 2023 18:33
Barak Haruvi (photo credit: BARAK HARUVI)
Barak Haruvi
(photo credit: BARAK HARUVI)

While practicing diving in Greece, Barak Haruvi of Eilat suddenly felt severe pain. The38-year-old diving instructor was told by doctors there to return urgently to Israel where he was diagnosed with a complicated and life-threatening malformation of a vein in the abdominal wall.

The unique treatment he underwent at Hadassah-University Medical Center in Ein Kerem, Jerusalem, will allow him to return to good health and engage in the profession he loves so much. Haruvi never dreamed that a complex medical condition would disable him from his occupation in the depths of the sea and threaten the continuation of his professional future. 

Dr. Itamar Tamir, director of the service for vascular and lymphatic malformations at the hospital, explained that vascular malformation is a deformity caused by the abnormal development of veins, arteries or lymphatic vessels. The phenomenon is usually congenital, but it can also appear after surgery or injury. 

The clinical expression of the phenomenon is very broad and can appear anywhere in the body – internal and external – and create a variety of problems ranging including severe pain, a tendency to bleed, esthetic damage and the formation of life-threatening blood clots. Some of the malformations are affected by the growth hormone and can increase around the age of puberty and during pregnancy in women.  

The treatment of the phenomenon is usually minimally invasive – “percutaneous” under the skin, without the need for incisions or stitches. In severe cases, the treatment is surgical because the vein has to be removed.  

Dr. Itamar Tamir (credit: HADASSAH MEDICAL ORGANIZATION) Dr. Itamar Tamir (credit: HADASSAH MEDICAL ORGANIZATION)

Diving back in after diagnosis

“He came to us suffering from serious pain,” recalled Tamir. “After performing an MRI and CT scans, we diagnosed a very large venous malformation that developed over a long time in the abdominal wall and muscles. Any change in pressure when he was diving or lifting weights would cause him very severe suffering and make it difficult for him to function as a diver.” 

Because of the size and location of the vein, it was impossible to cut it out without causing extensive and irreversible damage, so the Hadassah team decided to perform a minimally invasive treatment in which we cauterize the abnormal blood vessels. To their delight, the treatment was very successful, and patient returned to diving shortly after the procedure. 

“When I was diagnosed, I was very frightened,” said Haruvi. “I started reading about the phenomenon and heard different opinions. I received various medications from pain clinics, but they didn’t relieve the severe pain in my upper body with every movement. I stopped working. Then I finally got to Hadassah Prof. Alan Blum, director of the invasive angio-radiology unit, and I realized that I had come to the right place. As soon as I met him, I felt I could trust him.”

Blum sent him for more tests and on to Tamir for the unusual treatment.

“I got my life back and returned to work as a diving instructor in Eilat. Now, I am active every day and painless. The operation they performed solved the problem, and it was only thanks to Dr. Tamir, who did everything possible along with the entire team at the invasive radiology unit. They were all very professional and kind,” Haruvi concluded.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
4

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by