middle east news

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"We say to Trump, there will not be stability in the region without Palestinian rights," said Khaled Mashaal.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
The limits of the Zionist revolution, which the younger Shimon Peres repeatedly stretched,
humbled him in his quest for a New Middle East.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
It is not clear if Israel has played any part in the recent tunnel collapses.
By ADAM RASGON
“Our operations in Gaza have not been subject to any coercion that has interfered with our in-conflict and humanitarian operations,” says NRC spokesperson.
Palestinian analyst Jihad Harb: Neither Hamas nor Fatah can afford to cancel this vote.
Transportation Minister Katz says his proposal might avoid war with Hamas.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
The gaps between Israel and the Sunni Arab states remain huge, but common interests could produce a positive dynamic.
By BRUCE MADDY-WEITZMAN
New party members come from the academic ‘hard core’ of the Islamic Movement at the Center for Contemporary Studies in Umm el-Fahm, expert tells 'Post.'
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The Greek parliament’s resolution was drawn up weeks ago, evidence that the move is not related to the understandings signed last week between Israeli and Turkish officials.
By HERB KEINON,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
The strike underscores Israel’s commitment to maintain full operational freedom and disrupt imminent threats to its security.
In 2012, during his tenure as CEO, Nadella's predecessor Steve Ballmer spoke at a Think Next event in Israel as well.
By GLOBES,NIV ELIS
Official says "no one seriously" proposing reconciliation, especially at a time when a strategic relationship is blossoming between Israel and two of Turkey’s historic foes: Greece and Cyprus.
By HERB KEINON
A unique and unhealthy mutual dependence has developed between the EU and a narrow group of Israeli and Palestinian political NGOs.
By Gerald Steinberg
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East.
By MEDIA LINE
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
By THE MEDIA LINE
Desperate Syrians throng the Turkish border Take a city with a population similar to that of Chicago and an urban area more or less the size of Manchester, England.
By NOGA TARNOPOLSKY/THE MEDIA LINE
Defenders argue the influx of asylum-seekers to the GCC outnumbers those in Europe.
By FELICE FRIEDSON AND JOSHUA A. HOLMES/THE MEDIA LINE
The Philippines suspended sending workers to Kuwait in January after reports that abuse by employers had driven several to suicide.
By REUTERS
Lebanese officials said Saudi Arabia had coerced Hariri into resigning and held him there against his will until an intervention by France led to his return to Lebanon.
As a nation of immigrants, and following two thousand years of oppression, there are many who feel as though Israel should be more sympathetic to the plight of those seeking refuge from tyranny.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
A railroad switching error was the most likely cause, a security source said without giving further details.
The Saudi-led bloc hedged its bets by not invading on the first day of the crises, now they don’t know what to do next to rein in the neighbor they accuse of supporting terrorism.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
"Spoke yesterday with the King of Saudi Arabia about peace in the Middle-East. Interesting things are happening!"
By MICHAEL WILNER
Qatari station’s future now in doubt due to Saudi ultimatum.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Armed groups fighting in the region and many regional officials are skeptical about the reports of his death.
Gulf countries slam the nation for supporting Islamists.
For Iranians, the election presents a stark choice between competing visions of the country.
"The United States is still going through a transition period. And we have to be more careful and sensitive," Erdogan said.
According to initial reports, the Turkish Air Force struck at bases used by the Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, and its ally, the Yazidi Shingal Protection Units.
The new rules follow similar measures introduced by Britain and the United States.
The airports affected are in Amman, Cairo, Kuwait City, Doha, Dubai, Istanbul, Abu Dhabi, Casablanca, Morocco; Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The UN boss noted that the conflict, which has raged for six years, began when security officials detained and tortured a group of children.
In an interview to a Kuwaiti newspaper, the Iranian official revealed that Hezbollah has recently inherited new missile factories from Iran and is training intensely to prepare for an attack.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
Saudi media reported last week that police had raided a party where men were dressed as women and wearing make-up and arrested around 35 people.
President Sisi and Al-Azhar University want to reform Islam in Egypt and the wider Sunni world, but the pace and depth of that reform are the subject of quite a struggle
Trump's order caused chaos at airports across the United States last week.
The ruling comes two days after Abbas lifted five Palestinian parliamentarians’ immunity including Muhammed Dahlan.
Egypt bombing seen as major blow to Sisi's rule.
Approximately 2000 PA security forces entered Balata twice in the last ten days to arrest suspects. On both occasions, the security forces encountered armed resistance from residents.
This is the face of the breakdown of Islamic State that has forced millions of refugees to flee over the last two years, and which has committed a genocide against minorities such as the Yazidi.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN,LAURA KELLY
Turkish pragmatism overtakes Islamism – not Islamist but Erdoganist.
A number of tunnels have collapsed on Palestinian tunnel workers in the past year, leading to their deaths. The exact reasons for the collapse of the tunnels remains unclear.
Israelis, Palestinians and Jordanians assess possible outcomes.
By BEN LYNFIELD/THE MEDIA LINE
Hezbollah remains a powerful foe, but its claim to spearhead the Arab fight against Israel has been dented and its involvement in the Syrian civil war has cost it heavily.
By JONATHAN SPYER
The five were allegedly responsible for the killings of two members of the Revolutionary Guards and an engineer in Sardasht last month.
"My ambition is to become a famous international star and to break Guinness records."
The IAEA is in charge of verifying Iran's compliance with the deal it reached with the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany.
The 88-member assembly, consisting mostly of elderly clerics, is expected to choose the eventual successor to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Director of a Jordanian think tank focused on Israel says part of his mission is to change
his country’s public opinion of the Jewish State.
“We had Jews in this region, in our communities and we say ‘blood is blood’ and it is something you cannot abandon."
Israel and pragmatic Sunni states preparing for the day radical sub-state groups target them.
NATO security chiefs say there is 'justified concern' that Islamic State militants are actively working to obtain nuclear, radiological and biological materials.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Official likely killed by bomb placed under vehicle.
The missile system will be delivered under the terms of an earlier contract and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Hezbollah calls move “a flagrant violation to the freedom of opinion and expression.”
"We risk a hot war among different actors than the one we always think of," EU foreign policy chief warns says in discussion on situation in Syria.
“We periodically hear about certain states in the region considering, and also signing deals with states that can supply them with what they need,” security expert Dr. Emily Landau said.
Saudi Arabia has resumed its participation in air strikes against Islamic State in recent weeks and US Defense Secretary Ash Carter on Thursday welcomed its commitment to expand its role.
The Syrian issue was top priority on the first day of the conference.
Sheena Shirani, who began her tenure at Press TV in 2007, revealed earlier this week that her former boss and news director at the TV station repeatedly harassed her for years.
More than one million refugees and migrants arrived in the European Union last year and some 3,600 died or went missing. VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED.
Lebanese media reported that the incident did not mark the first time that Israeli 'spy vultures' have infiltrated Lebanon.
Talks aim to push to push forward Syrian peace process, calm concern over international agreement over Iran's nuclear program.
Russian president says that, by being in Syria, troops prevent threats posed to their country by Islamists and protect its citizens.
The organization's promises to attack capital cities worldwide - following the horrifying Paris attacks - do not mean that it already has a plan.
By YARON SCHNEIDER
"That is not on the agenda of the coalition and the NATO allies," NATO secretary genral says.
Live TV footage showed the Lebanese captives in vehicles accompanied by masked men armed with assault rifles and waving the Nusra Front flag before they were released to the Red Cross.
The appointment of Suleiman Franjieh faces big challenges including resistance from politicians who campaigned against Syrian influence in Lebanon.
Jordanians protest outside UNDP Amman office using Israel-linked security company.
Turkish F16s warned the jet over the airspace violations before shooting it down, Ankara says; Russia denies warplane violated Turkey's airspace.
Netanyahu met with Obama earlier on Monday and asked for an increase in US defense aid to Israel from $3 billion to $5 billion a year between 2017 and 2027.
Satellite imagery detects heat flash at location of crash, hints that explosion occurred on-board, rules out plane being brought down by missile.
Turkish president seeks unprecedented control, but many see the beginning of the end.
By NICK ASHDOWN/THE MEDIA LINE
Several US officials say military moves build sense of momentum in Syria.
What are the main obstacles that must be overcome in order for Israel to achieve an alliance, and how stable can such a pact actually be?
By LIOR AKERMAN
The key is to accept that some things are not “solvable” and hybrid structures and new paradigms are a good thing.
When Trump first thought about running for president in the 1990s, this is probably what he imagined it would be like: Tours, waving, power.
The chimera of might that ISIS has crafted relies on our psychological tendency to confound
fear with power.
By NIMROD HURVITZ
Erdogan is in the driver’s seat, steamrolling not just freedom of the press in Turkey but also the EU’s credibility in the face of accusations of “falling silent” on Turkish abuses.
By ESTI JUDAH
Now consider the resources needed to be this benign “good neighbor.”
By BARBARA DIAMOND
We assume that any return of political stability will mean the eventual defeat of Islamic State (IS) and the return of political control to the previous local powers.
By DAVID NEWMAN
Restaurant owner says foreign tourists enjoy the burgers as it offers them a unique experience while visiting Jordan.
James Zogby, a member of the committee, told the Post this week that the language is largely settled.