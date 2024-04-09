Bahrain releases 1,584 prisoners, including life sentences, in major pardon

The Kingdom of Bahrain announced on Monday the release of 1,584 prisoners, some of whom were serving life sentences and others who had been convicted in relation to the protests of 2011.

This mass pardon includes individuals who were implicated in acts of violence or public disorder during a period of political unrest.

The government's decision to release these prisoners also capitalizes on the "alternative sentences" law, enacted in 2017, which allows inmates who have completed at least half of their sentence to fulfill the remainder through community service, rehabilitation courses, or electronic monitoring, among other methods.

A statement from Bahrain's government communications office noted the waiver of all bail or related fees for the released individuals, indicating a comprehensive approach to this act of clemency.

Majority of those pardoned were associated with riots

According to a government spokesperson, approximately 65% of those pardoned had been convicted on charges associated with riots, underscoring the political context of many incarcerations. Kingdom of Bahrain flag (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

This mass pardon comes as Bahrain continues to navigate the aftermath of the 2011 anti-government uprising, primarily led by the Shi'ite opposition against the Sunni royal family's rule.

The unrest was part of the wider Arab Spring protests, marking Bahrain as the only Gulf monarchy to experience significant turmoil during that period.

Since then, the Bahraini government has been criticized for its harsh crackdown on dissent, leading to the imprisonment of thousands of protesters, journalists, and activists, often in mass trials.

Despite facing international scrutiny from entities like the United Nations for its trial and detention practices, Bahrain insists that its judicial proceedings adhere to international law standards.

The introduction of the Alternative Sentencing Programme in 2017 represents an effort to reform the penal system, having already benefitted nearly 6,500 prisoners, as per the government's statement.