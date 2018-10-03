miri regev

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Should recent terror attacks impact major housing decisions?
By HERB KEINON,TOVAH LAZAROFF
“Rocks kill. It cannot be that murderers and their families will get NII benefits from the government," Likud minister says.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The Iranian culture minster is canceling the Berlin Philharmonic concert because Barenboim is an Israeli.
By JTA
Culture minister’s show-stopping statement ripe for online satire.
By AMY SPIRO
A coup de déclarations super-patriotiques, l’ancienne porte-parole de Tsahal est parvenue à se hisser jusqu’au cabinet ministériel. Mais sa stratégie de va-t-en-guerre pourrait ne plus fonctionner
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Who will assume the mantel of power once the age of Netanyahu closes? Gilad Erdan, Yisrael Katz, and Miri Regev all present viable options.
The world-famous Hebrew man of letters that brings Israeli reality to the center of the stage.
"We are on the verge of collapse. Everyone can decide how he is facing the disturbing situation, what his responsibility is, and what he can do in order to change it."
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
Zionist Union faction chairman Yoel Hasson petitioned the Knesset Ethics Committee against Regev, calling her speech incitement.
Is the battle about to begin?
By GIL HOFFMAN
This week in social news.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The proceeds are set to go toward "strengthening Jerusalem as Israel's eternal capital."
Every time Netanyahu goes abroad he appoints an acting prime minister. This time around he chose Miri Regev, but she will not be doing the honors of greeting Vice-President Pence.
Nine countries — including Lebanon — were selected from 92 entries.
The conflict between Israel’s culture minister and artists using nudity in their performances has been thrown back into the spotlight.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev called the current Israeli soccer situation a "crisis."
By ALLON SINAI
Washington knows full well what Israel’s national and security interests are, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev and Sara Netanyahu’s BFF, Nava Boker, chimed in with their own criticism of the president.
The national anthem will also not be played, should an Israeli win a gold medal.
Another common charge against NIF is that it is not an Israeli organization, because its funding comes primarily from American Jews.
Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev said that Pe’er had been a symbol of Israeli broadcasting.
Critics of Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev said she was trying to give a platform to her party leader Netanyahu ahead of what could be an early election.
The Israeli-Arab film director and actor was in Beirut for a film festival.
Foxtrot is now Israel’s official candidate for consideration for a Best Foreign Language Oscar nomination.
By HANNAH BROWN,AMY SPIRO
The drama over the decision to disinvite Miri Regev from the presitigous awards ceremony continues to make waves in the Israeli silver screen industry.
After Culture Minister Miri Regev's repeated outbursts lately concerning the internationally acclaimed Israeli film 'Foxtrot,' Israel Film Academy says politicians not welcome at ceremony.
The film was condemned as anti-Israeli by Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev, but Rivlin told a visiting delegation of Hollywood producers and studio executives Sunday that he intended to see it.
Israeli movie "Foxtrot" wins Silver Lion award on Saturday, last week Israeli Minister of Culture Miri Regev said that the state will not fund films that “slander the name of Israel."
Shmulik Maoz’s film, a follow-up to his popular ‘Lebanon,’ has been nominated for 13 Ophir Awards and already has Miri Regev angry.
Last year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed interest in renewing the tradition, saying that he found the parades to be very exciting as a child.
It would appear that in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's eyes, those who are not with him are against him.
A war of words is under way in Israel's political world.
The military appeals court has upheld he conviction and sentencing of Elor Azaria on manslaughter charges. Meretz leader calls on Rivlin to uphold rule of law.
Did you know that West Side Story was a childhood favorite of Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat?
By HANNAH BROWN
Israeli officials release statements on the attack at the Temple Mount, which has left several injured.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,LAHAV HARKOV
Some consider political activist and criminal lawyer Barak Cohen a violent bully; for others he is a source of inspiration. In an interview he explains more about his tactics and offers advice.
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
BDS groups and others sign letter opposing Habima's 'To The End of the Land' playing at Lincoln Center.
Culture Minister Miri Regev demands thousands of new settlement units.
Israeli author David Grossman wins prestigious Man Booker International Prize in London.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Culture minister opposes Darwish song at ACUM ceremony on Monday night.
Israeli Deputy Attorney General wrote to Miri Regev and rebuked her for threatening to block funding based on the content of the performances when she has no authority to do so.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Israel's political left is hot on Netanyahu's heels and calls on the premier to stop "sabotaging attempts to rekindle peace process."
By JOY BERNARD
Livni defends festival, saying: "This is culture, not pornography."
While her golden top was beautiful, it was her Jerusalem of Gold skirt that drew attention from the glitterati.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Israel's Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev suggested this move in an angry reaction to UNESCO's passing of a resolution rejecting Israel's sovereignty in Jerusalem.
"In Obama's world view we have moved closer to peace, but during his term we have just gotten further from it," she said.
Tel Aviv’s Habimah Theater causes a stir with a planned performance in the West Bank.
By CALEV BEN-DAVID
‘Sand Storm’ is first Arabic language movie to win Best Picture, represent Israel for Oscar consideration.
By HANNAH BROWN,JEREMY SHARON
Sports and Culture Minister Miri Regev tells IOC "a black flag" will always fly over the multi-sport event.
By REUTERS
The dispute erupted over comments regarding Kan, Israel's new public broadcasting corporation.
MK Tamar Zandberg submitted a complaint after Regev posted a video in which she praised the singing competition show and encouraged people to watch it.
Regev issued a statement in which she said that she would not waste public funds on yet another elitist station that does not reflect the demographic composition of the nation.
The proposal would include soccer fields, sports centers, cultural institutions and theaters across the country built through state funding.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI,ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Free-speech debate in Israel has grown fierce under conservative Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Mandelblit waters down legislation that would withhold state monies from ‘un-Zionist’ cultural institutions.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI,YONAH JEREMY BOB
Nachman Shai boasted about maintaining the center of the country as the center of producing cultural content for the entire country.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Regev emphasized that she did not intend to act as a censor or censure any cultural institution.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Opposition slams Regev's proposed guidelines that will stop institutions that mark the “Nakba” from receiving Culture Ministry funding.
Minister had argued that festival breaches the Budget Foundations Law.
Culture Minister apologizes for calling Attorney-General “trash” and his staff “shits.”
Ya’alon: Nobody interferes in the Army Radio playlist
Paradox of state paying for legal representation of assailants with money from citizens they are trying to murder must end, says minister.
Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev was allegedly heard on tape coordinating a story over giving NIS 2.5 m. contract to advertiser she knew.
"Harming the possibility of producing or distributing a work of art on the basis of its content is a serious harm to freedom of expression," letter from A-G's office reads.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
'Post’ film critic reviews ‘Beyond the Fear,’ the controversial Yigal Amir documentary which was screened in Jerusalem last week, and has some choice words for Culture Minister Miri Regev.
Culture Ministry: Theater is managed by group that works against Israel.
MK Avigdor Liberman called on Haifa Mayor to resign his position following the municipality's controversial decision.
Regev opened the issue of ministerial support for performing arts to the general public, asking them to help re-examine and formulate the ministry's funding policies.
President Reuven Rivlin hosted a meeting on Sunday of the warring factions in the current struggle over freedom of speech and refusal to appear in productions over the Green Line.
Culture Minister Miri Regev’s strategy to climb politically by picking patriotic fights may have exhausted itself.
Minister Miri Regev takes aim at Israel’s national theater, Habima.
'Beyond the Fear'shows how Larisa Trembovler overcame both the objections of people around her and her own fears marrying Yigal Amir.
By BERNARD DICHEK
The culture budget war New Culture Minister Miri Regev’s efforts to cut funding for unpatriotic institutions causes a fuss.
By SHULA KOPF
Iran will not allow Israeli conductor Daniel Barenboim to perform.
Foreign Ministry displeased that ‘Foxtrot’ will be screened on opening night.
The headline about William was one of many that undoubtedly made Prime Minister Netanyahu happy this week.
In short, Rabin was right back in 1995 about Netanyahu’s hypocritical approach to fighting incitement and improving national unity.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
By JEFF BARAK
Priority is given to letters that are brief and topical, and which bear the writer’s name and place of residence, as well as the name and date of the Post item being referred to. [email protected]
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Culture Minister Miri Regev's condemnation of 'Foxtrot' is only her most recent assault on the very arts she is paid to support.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
While Regev’s statements and actions might seem aggressive at times, we believe that all Israeli towns, no matter where they are located, should be eligible to enjoy the arts.
How can this party leader represent a “Zionist” party if what he espouses is anti-Zionist?
Regev has never pretended to be especially interested in the arts. She has boasted that she has never read Chekhov, apparently to make a point about how European culture should not dominate the arts.
After socialism lost steam in Israel, some of our politically connected tycoons “bought” its bankrupt assets with credit advanced to them by the then-nationalized banks, and came to own much of the Israeli media.
By DANIEL DORON
The latest skirmish occurred at the Haaretz Culture Conference, “Culture Requires Independence.”
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
Given all these facts, the intention of Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev to bring about a change in this sphere is certainly understandable and justifiable.
Regev’s legislation would withhold state funding from cultural institutions “that incite to racism, violence or terrorism, or support armed conflict of terrorism against Israel.”
The moment a free society persecutes its dissenters, as Israel is doing, it ceases justification to be called an enlightened democracy.
The Left’s whiny war on free speech, and the Israeli Right’s inept, and often cowed, response.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
“If it is necessary to censor, I will censor,” says Regev.
Readers respond to the latest 'Jerusalem Post' articles.
Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev demanded on Wednesday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel cancel talks for a planned performance in Tehran by Daniel Barenboim.
There is a more insidious contempt for the Israeli public than the bigoted rantings of arrogant artists: these guardians of art are indoctrinating future art teachers of Israel’s children.
By MEL ALEXENBERG
Miri Regev continues her attacks on 'Foxtrot,' which was lauded at the Venice Film Festival and continues to receive rave reviews worldwide.
Israeli institutions and projects around the country have benefited from the extraordinary generosity of individual donors and community foundations.
The boos were in response to Regev’s proposed amendment to the law whereby the state will not fund any cultural body that engages in subversive activity or burns the flag.
AFP image depicting Likud minister's campaign t-shirt showing up in an unusual place goes viral.
Kirschenbaum left his mark on television, radio, print journalism and theater, excelling in all in both managerial and nonmanagerial positions.
It hardly came as a surprise that Regev was roundly booed when she mounted the stage.