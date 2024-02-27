Bnei Brak, Ashkelon lead cities with highest municipal election voter turnout

Bnei Brak tied with Ashkelon for the highest voting turnout for municipal elections on Tuesday, with 26% of eligible voters making their way to Bnei Brak's 41 polling stations by 3 p.m., the Interior Ministry said.

Mayoral candidates Hanoch Zeibert, Yaakov Vider, and Uriel Menachem Buso made their last pitches to the city's residents on Tuesday.

Zeibert, a former mayor, began the day with prayer at the graves of rabbis who lived in Bnei Brak and visited the resting place of his grandmothers.

An Israeli municipal elections voting box. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

Miri Regev calls to vote for Vider

Transport Minister Miri Regev stumped for Vider in a video showing decayed sidewalks. She said that the city suffered from terrible neglect, and called to vote for Vider "so that there will be real change here!"

The police reported one disturbance at the ballot box, in which a man attempted to vote using an identification card that did not belong to him. The 37-year-old was arrested and brought in for questioning.