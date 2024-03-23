Sara Netanyahu sought to dismiss an adviser in the Prime Minister's Office - sparking uproar

The Prime Minister's wife Sara Netanyahu requested to terminate the employment of adviser Gal Dubosh, offering no explanation for the office staff. Dubosh distanced herself saying, "Sara is amazing, she's not related to my departure from the office."

Dubosh, who worked last year as part of Netanyahu's close team, demanded explanations for her dismissal.

Meanwhile, she moved to work for the office of Transportation Minister Miri Regev. Sources told KAN that after Dubosh finished her time at the PM’s office, there was a major commotion after her departure.

The turmoil was sparked when employees did not receive explanations regarding her discharge, KAN reported, and senior staff in the office tried to disassociate themselves from "responsibility" for the firing. The same sources added that although the dismissal itself occurred a few months ago, the turmoil in the office persists to this day.

On behalf of Dubosh, it was stated: "Mrs. Sara Netanyahu is an amazing person, and if only everyone had a big heart like hers. It's sad how much the media tries to vilify her name, and of course, she's not related to my departure from the office, everything is simply not true." THEN-PRIME minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks as his wife Sara receives flowers from Russian President Vladimir Putin as they meet in Moscow, in 2020. (credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)

Past issues Sara Netanyahu had with employees

This January, Sara Netanyahu tried to have Eylon Levy released from his position as a spokesperson. Levy participated in protests against the Israeli judicial reform, and it was reported that his tweets circulated among the Prime Minister’s inner circle, and some were upset with his stance.

Sara Netanyahu’s attempt to have Levy dismissed sparked a backlash, leading the Movement for Quality Government to request the government legal advisor issue guidelines defining the area in which she is permitted to intervene.

In 2017, a police complaint was filed against her by a former employee. The former PM Residence filed a lawsuit against Sara, testifying for eight hours while presenting details of her time working as a cleaner at their house. According to Channel 10 News, S.R. (the former employee) said that Sara Netanyahu wanted to hit her and did hit another employee.

Another former employee, Meni Naftali sued the couple for Sara’s behavior, and in 2016 he won 170,000 NIS in his civil case against them. Naftali worked as a house manager for the couple. He reported that the Sara often drank large amounts of alcohol. Naftali also accused Sara and Benjamin Netanyahu of running an incitement and intimidation campaign against him that included breaking into his home.

When Sara testified, she rebuked both Naftali and the media, claiming that nasty rumors were spread and that her voice was not heard until her testimony. She further claimed that “most of the things I see in the media are incorrect.”