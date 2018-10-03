03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Yehonatan Geffen compared imprisoned Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi to Anne Frank.
By AMY SPIRO
The Palestinian Authority arrested Ayman Qawasmeh, chairman of the Minbar al-Huriyya station, days after he spoke on air against PA President Mahmoud Abbas and PA PM Rami Hamdallah.
By ADAM RASGON
All the technical equipment and transmitters were confiscated. Five of the station's employees were arrested in the raid.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
“The al-Khalil radio station has repeatedly broadcasted content which promotes and encourages terror," IDF says.
Concert planned to celebrate coexistence goes awry as Basel Khoury receives threats warning him not to perform in Israel.
By GABRIELLA TZVIA WEINIGER
The suspects allegedly tried to interest Jewish leaders in a "black-bag operation" that "would kill Israel's enemies while they slept."
By REUTERS
Heather Dean shares why she walked away from a life in the fast lane that most people would kill for.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
JLM.FM broadcasts a wave of arts and cultural news.
By BARRY DAVIS
Veteran employees and retirees of Israel Radio look back at the institution’s glory days, and bemoan the decision to dismantle it.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Myers is set to speak at The Little Museum in Dublin, just half a year after being ousted from The Sunday Times.
Radio 1 host Reggie Yates said it was ''not [his] intention to offend or reinforce sterotypes.''
By JTA
His statement comes after racial tensions are high following the recent murder of nine black churchgoers.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Moshe cared about everything. He was an inherently good man, a mensch.
By RAPHAEL COHEN-ALMAGOR
1.675 million people listen to Kan radio stations on a daily basis.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gabi Gazit takes leave of absence after allegations he forced women in the office to kiss him on the mouth.
Mohammad al-Barghouti called the attacker a 'real man.'
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,SHOSHANA KRANISH
Elkabetz thanked Liberman for “his trust and choice” and the members of the search committee for their “praiseworthy and unequivocal recommendation.”
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The resignation was in protest over increased restrictions and format changes to the station since it was taken over earlier this year by the Israel Broadcasting Corporation (Kan).
By DAVID BRINN
"On a good day I feel like 40, on a bad day like 50," says 93-year-old Walter Bingham.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
There were numerous references made to Israel Radio throughout the day, along with remarks about a fresh start and the station’s new slogan – Kan v’achshav – which translates as “here and now.”
After over eight decades of history, public broadcasting is scheduled to start anew on Monday
Israeli comedian Yuval Haklai makes heavy issues lighter in his popular web series "Voices of the Middle East."
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
"The coalition deal makes us a monarchy and that is unacceptable according to our Basic Laws," says Tomer Naor of the Movement for Quality Government.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Haaretz carried a front page story on Thursday stating that the government wants to kill the IBC while it’s still in the womb.
‘Israel Story’ brings its slice-of-life radio initiative to the Mekudeshet Festival in Jerusalem
The proposal is awaiting Knesset approval.
Liberman also slammed Orsher and praised Army Radio as doing the right thing in suspending him.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Roeh, a reporter for Israel Radio who had been covering events in Southern Lebanon for five years, was killed together with three members of the IDF.
A special Knesset Committee headed by Yesh Atid MK Keren Elharrar discussed the issue in depth, and in principle accepted the recommendations of the Landes committee with certain amendments.
This was announced on Monday, by Yesh Atid Member of Knesset Karin Elharrar who chairs the Knesset’s State Control Committee.
MKs Yigal Gueta (Shas) and Akram Hasson (Kulanu) share their phone numbers on national radio to become more accessible to the public.
By LAHAV HARKOV
At Channel 10 she will be hosting what until now has been her rival program, 'Shishi.'
Veteran music reporter and presenter Benny Dudkevitch looks back on 41 years of pop stars, presidents and politics.
“No other station has permission to broadcast the lesson without my approval,” says Yitzhak Yosef.
By JEREMY SHARON
Ya’alon: Nobody interferes in the Army Radio playlist
Whether this will persuade Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuto take appropriate action remains to be seen.
“It’s a classic start-up story, delusional to the last minute,” a former employee said of the station's sudden shutdown.
By NOA AMOUYAL,SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Later this week Spanish Radio and Television (RTVE) will present a Sephardi dessert cookbook.
By MARION FISCHEL
New podcast: StreetWise Hebrew
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Uncertainty plagues the Israel Broadcasting Authority’s radio service for immigrants and audiences from abroad.
By MAYA PELLEG
Will Israel Radio manage to survive until 100?
The offspring of Holocaust survivors, Menachem Perry parlayed his childhood coping mechanism into a talent for observation and narration,
impacting generations of Israelis.
By B.P
A recent report found violations against female Palestinian journalists from both Israeli soldiers and Palestinian forces tripled in last three years.
By MEDIA LINE
Two brothers who left their home in Sydney, Australia to join Islamic State reportedly weigh over 140 kg. and family is hoping that will deter ISIS from letting them join.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Director of Radio Bethlehem 2000 complains he was physically assaulted before and during interrogation.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Strike called in the aftermath of protests in retaliation to government decision to dismantle the IBA.
Demonstrations oppose bill that would close the IBA within the year and cause 2,000 people to be fired.
EBU concerned public broadcasting that is totally dependent on the state budget is more vulnerable to political influence.
Some 70% of youth listen to the radio every day, according to a survey released by the Second Authority for TV and Radio.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Some 100 employees of the Israel Broadcasting Authority demonstrate outside the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem.
Victims identified as Natan, Yamit Jorno; police suspect financial dispute behind slaying by disgruntled security guard.
B'Tselem filed the petition following the IBA's refusal to run the ad on the grounds that the ad would be a "politically controversial" statement.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Who really controls Israel’s media? Is it the government, the politicians, the “tycoons” – or, just perhaps, could it be those elements in the media that cry wolf loudest.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
The present IDF chief of staff, Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eisenkot, has made public his opinion that a radio station should not be part of the army.
Galatz has suffered in the past incidents in which employees seemed to “misunderstand” the station’s identity.
By YISRAEL MEDAD,ELI POLLAK
Upon becoming minister, Erdan identified a number of actions which could affect large parts of the population.
Are we getting a new broadcasting authority or is it only an exterior change of clothes?
Public broadcasting that denies its Israeli roots undermines two millennia of Jewish aspirations for a vibrant Jewish culture in our homeland.
The one-sidedness of the media is fuel in the hands of those who believe that their violent deeds can lead to anything good.
Israel surely does not need a post-Zionist public broadcaster. It needs a Zionist, public-service oriented broadcaster, one that understands and caters to the needs of the public and the state.
It’s not that imams are preaching violence, although many do. It’s rather that they preach victimhood. America is to blame for their problems.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
The local news networks have not created an important alternative, nor have they come up with terribly important scoops which then reached the national networks.
Outdated equipment, an anachronistic business model and a bloated workforce are just a few of the ills afflicting the IBA.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Throughout the years, Hanegbi has actually amassed a very good record for attending both sorrowful and happy events to which he was invited.
A round-up of news from around the country.
The Rishon Lezion Music Festival runs the gamut of genres