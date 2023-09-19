Ultra-Orthodox Jews are a cancer to Israel society, radio presenter says

"Thirteen percent of the population is a cancer within Israeli society," radio presenter Ron Koffman claimed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 19, 2023 11:48
HAREDIM BURN garbage and protest enforcement of coronavirus restrictions in Mea She’arim earlier this week. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
HAREDIM BURN garbage and protest enforcement of coronavirus restrictions in Mea She’arim earlier this week.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The ultra-Orthodox sector is a "cancer within Israeli society," Israeli journalist and presenter Ron Koffman charged on his Tuesday morning radio show on 103FM.

Speaking on the state of Israeli society, Koffman said, "we must clean the place out from the inside, clean out all the Eichlers," referencing United Torah Judaism MK Yisrael Eichler.

"Thirteen percent of the population is a cancer within Israeli society," Koffman claimed.

Former minister and Shas chairman Arye Deri attacked Koffman for his statement later on Tuesday, saying that "we must not let our differences derail our discourse to such harsh incitement.

"Calling a huge Jewish sector a cancer is a vile new low reminiscent of what our adversaries in the Diaspora said when depriving Jews of our humanity and shedding our blood."
UTJ MK Yisrael Eichler points at a fellow lawmaker in the Knesset plenum. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
UTJ MK Yisrael Eichler points at a fellow lawmaker in the Knesset plenum. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Koffman: I do not have an issue with haredim

The radio presenter later retracted his statement live on air, explaining that he was only "quoting statements made by Eichler himself."

"Of course, I do not have an issue with haredim. The haredi leadership, however, I have a huge problem with."

Koffman said that he attacked Eichler for his comments last week in which he made false claims about the Holocaust, as well as several anti-Zionist remarks. 

"An elected official who releases an antisemitic statement, as Eichler has done, needs to be evicted from the Knesset," Koffman argued.



Related Tags
Haredi
Ultra-Orthodox
radio
united torah judaism
Politics