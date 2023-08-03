Otmza Yehudit minister storms off interview: 'You're all so arrogant'

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu (Otzma Yehudit) stormed off of an interview with 103FM on Thursday after fighting with Guy Peleg and Tal Shalev over the government's handling of terrorism in the West Bank and recent attacks by members of the coalition against the IDF.

Peleg and Shalev questioned Eliyahu concerning recent statements by members of the coalition attacking the commander of IDF Central Command, Yehuda Fuchs. Eliyahu stressed that "no one is free from criticism," adding that if there had been criticism when Dan Halutz was chief of staff, "we wouldn't have gotten to a chief of staff who sells appointments."

Eliyahu stressed that he "doesn't know the specific opinions of Fuchs," but added "I live in the Binyamin region and the situation here is not good. There are rock-throwing attacks every day."

The minister added that the situation was not as bad before as it is now.

The minister stated that there is "a thin line" between blame and permitted criticism of IDF officials, adding that he couldn't speak for statements by his fellow coalition and party members.

Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu (Otzma Yehudit) is seen visiting the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on January 29, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Heritage minister says IDF doesn't carry out decisions made by political echelon

After being asked why the government - which promised in the elections to reduce the rate of terrorist attacks through right-wing policy - has so far failed to do so, Eliyahu complained that "the operational echelon in Israel today, unfortunately and ironically, does not always carry out the decisions of the political echelon."

The minister accused officials, such as the chief of staff, of not carrying out the orders of the political echelon, adding that part of the reason the government was carrying out the judicial reform was to stop this.

'Damned Oslo views brought us a bunch of murderers with guns'

When Peleg responded that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, the head of Eliyahu's party, had promised in the elections that he would improve personal security, Eliyahu explained that "for three decades, the worldviews that were assimilated into the army are damned Oslo views (a reference to the Oslo Accords signed in 1993) that brought here a bunch of murderers with guns and they sold us all a dove with an olive branch."

Eliyahu appeared to blame the interviewers, the media, and others he called "the people of Oslo" for the situation, telling Peleg and Shalev that they "brought murderers to here and defamed settlers, turned them into racists, and told fictional stories."

"In the face of this insane reality that they brought upon us, and we shouted don't give them guns and international legitimacy, we need more than a hundred sages and more than three decades to fix what one fool put in a pit," added Eliyahu. "Otzma Yehudit came to the government seven months ago and, thank God, there are very significant changes. Today people walk around with guns and shoot these damned terrorists, and they don't go afterward into interrogation rooms and have their weapons confiscated."

Peleg responded by stating that "it's a shame you didn't say in the elections that in another decade things would be good," with Eliyahu responding "Why a decade? We're already seeing the changes."

When Peleg pointed to the nearly 140 people murdered in the Arab sector since the beginning of the year, Eliyahu argued "Are we to blame for the Arab sector? Who turned a blind eye to the protection rackets? Who gave them these weapons? Who sold us insanity? You sold us lies and the state is dealing with it today, so what do you want?"

'Half of the nation cannot tolerate you'

The interviewers proceeded to ask Eliyahu about the High Court of Justice hearing arguments concerning the Incapacitation Law.

When Eliyahu claimed that High Court President Esther Hayut had said that the High Court of Justice cannot nullify a Basic Law, Peleg and Shalev noted that she had said the opposite. The minister expressed outrage at their response stating "Stop disrespecting us with such arrogance."

"Be respectful. If you don't interrupt while I'm speaking, it will be possible to have a conversation. The problem with you is that you're all so arrogant. Half of the nation cannot tolerate this forum. You can't hold a respectful conversation.

"You talk about democracy and peace, you know what, go make peace with terrorists and child killers if you don't know how to talk to your brothers who speak to you in a respectful manner."

Peleg responded with "You're not my brother and don't call me 'dear' or 'brother.'"

Eliyahu proceeded to end the interview, stating "I'm hanging up until you learn how to be a respectful person" before hanging up the call.