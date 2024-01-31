Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced on Wednesday that Maariv journalist Tal Lev-Ram had been appointed as the permanent Officer Commanding the military radio station Army Radio. Gallant highlighted Lev-Ram’s qualifications: “His professional background and deep knowledge of the security and military sectors, in capacities as both a writer, commentator, commander, and fighter, lay the foundation for bridging the gap between Army Radio station and its soldier audience. His experience will significantly contribute to the station’s unique identity as a leading communication entity and military unit.”

The appointment followed a thorough selection process led by the search committee, chaired by retired Brig.-Gen. Amir Abulafia. The committee recommended three candidates to Gallant after reviewing around 20 media professionals who expressed interest in the role. Following more than two years without a permanent head, Gallant’s decision came after discussions with the candidates.

Lev-Ram has been a prominent figure in military journalism since 2008, initially working with Army Radio and later with Maariv and 103FM radio station. He also heads the military correspondents’ bureau. His military service includes various roles as a combat officer in the Nahal Brigade, at Training Base 1, and in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit as the Southern Command spokesman.

Golan Bar Yosef, the Maariv Editor-in-Chief, said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Tal on this remarkable achievement. He is undoubtedly the right person for this role. Over the years, particularly as Maariv’s military correspondent and analyst, Tal has consistently demonstrated exceptional insight and analytical skills, establishing himself as a leading journalist in Israel. We at Maariv are immensely proud of Tal and wish him tremendous success in his new role.” Historic Army Radio building in Jaffa, Israel. (credit: IRAD ATZMON / CC 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.he)

Journalists' Association congratulates Lev-Ram

Ram Liran, the head of the news department, shared similar enthusiasm: “We are thrilled and moved by Tal’s appointment to this significant position at Army Radio. Tal’s career has always been marked by his unwavering commitment to professionalism, dedication, and hard work. His publications in Maariv have invariably offered readers a lucid, balanced, and captivating analysis of front-line and rear-guard events. We are proud of him and confident that Army Radio and the entire Israeli public will greatly benefit from his expertise.”

The Journalists' Association congratulated Lev-Ram, remarking, "Tal is a seasoned and highly respected journalist. We are confident that his appointment will significantly bolster the journalistic integrity of the station."

Army Radio, operated by the Israel Defense Forces, is a central Israeli radio network broadcasting news, music, traffic reports, educational content, entertainment, and military news for soldiers. The station, which began broadcasting in 1950 and was the first to use colloquial Hebrew on-air, also operates an offshoot, Galgalatz, focusing on music and traffic updates. Over the years, IDF Radio has evolved to include a range of programming for soldiers and the general public, becoming an influential cultural force in Israeli society and undergoing scrutiny for alleged political biases.