03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
“What we heard yesterday from Mahmoud Abbas was terrible. He returned back to the ideas he expressed decades ago, when they were no less terrible,” he said.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Christian communities are increasingly worried about extremists who want to make the Jewish state one that is solely for Jews.
The project encourages Jewish students to select a soldier to honor via information available on the Olami website, and in the soldier’s memory, engage meaningfully with their Judaism.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Rivlin declared that the “State of Israel always was and always will be the home of every Jew – Orthodox, Reform, Conservative, secular, traditional, Ashkenazi, Sephardi.”
Addressing numerous key issues, President Rivlin aimed to paint a picture of hope and unity for the audience at the Jewish Federations of North America's General Assembly.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
President Reuven Rivlin makes the trip against the backdrop of the recent rift in relations between Israel and Diaspora Jewry, as well his concerns about the resurgence of antisemitism world-wide.
Next year's trip marks several special anniversaries.
President Reuven Rivlin is scheduled to attend the Los Angeles event.
By HERB KEINON
Rivlin recalled that his political tutor, former Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin, once told him that "sometimes the obvious should be said."
By ARIANE MANDELL
Streaming live on Wednesday December 6th from the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Argentine vice president spent Shabbat in Jerusalem and visited the Western Wall.
By JTA
Rivlin: The idea of boycotting Israel is something we cannot accept the
By ILANIT CHERNICK
The annual citations ceremony of the Ministry for Public Security was held on Tuesday, where 29 heroes from different units that come under the aegis of the ministry were honored.
Arens is opposed to the protest demonstrations in which participants have tried to influence leading representatives of the justice system.
Even as tensions escalate in the north, co-existence is thriving thanks to well-intentioned citizens.
The threats faced by Israel and the Jewish people are big, so are the opportunities.
"There is significance that we are standing at the place where 11 Israeli athletes were murdered just because they were Jewish and Israeli."
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
Who's who of Israeli politics.
Rivlin presents presidential scholarship to 10 doctoral candidates.
Asked by interviewer Amit Segal whether Netanyahu could continue to serve under indictment, President Reuven Rivlin made reference to Netanyahu’s calls to oust Olmert at the time.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Although prepared to accept a two-state solution to what he calls the Israel-Palestinian tragedy, Rivlin wants all residents of the country to become citizens with full equal rights.
There have been some 4 failed attempts a remembrance center at the site of the massacre.
The numbers have now become unwieldy, said Rivlin, and in the process, the related problems have multiplied.
A book launch event commemorated the 1967 war and the return of Jews to Jerusalem.
Academy President and Israel Prize laureate Prof. Nili Cohen said that prizes often come later in life, and that encouraging young scientists is an innovation.
The President is set to speak out in Athens and Thessaloniki.
Tsipras to escort president to site of vandalized Holocaust monument.
“The State of Israel came into being from the right of the Jewish people to self-determination in its own homeland.”
While America may be Israel’s best friend and ally, it has no right to give orders to the Israeli media.
Pence's last day in Israel includes a stop in Yad Vashem and prayers at the Western Wall.
There are too many stereotyped attitudes toward disabilities.
"The truth must be revealed. We are sufficiently strong today to cope with the truth"
Sometimes the person leading one part of the service is inspirational, while another one can be annoying for any number of reasons.
"Nothing is more precious than our children."
"Israel is poor in natural resources, but rich in human resources."
President Reuven Rivlin said he would present copies to his friend German President Frank Walter Steinmeier, and to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.
Rivlin meets with disabled soldiers several times a year in different parts of the country.
Arabs and Jews "are not condemned to live together, but are destined to live together.”
"We could do more for you,” President Reuven Rivlin acknowledged, pledging: “And we will do more for you.”
Four new ambassadors present credentials to Rivlin, with Portugal a first-timer.
Rivlin: A society that doesn’t care for the weak doesn’t deserve to be called a society
“We want special education teachers to receive the same recognition that the 120 outstanding soldiers receive on Israel Independence Day.”
By SARAH LEVI
The president's Office said in a statement that the petition has yet to be officially received and will be addressed directly when it is.
President Reuven Rivlin's statements come amid controversy over comments made by Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely.
Two banknotes featuring the portraits of female poets Rachel Bluwstein and Leah Goldberg went into circulation, completing a poetic series that includes poets Shaul Tchernichovsky and Natan Alterman.
She told the story of Maya Goren, 41, of Bat Yam, who had been brutally killed by her partner in June.
Both Rivlin and Beinish commented that the law has remained almost unchanged for close to half a century and is in dire need of revision.
Despite the angry outcry on social media, Rivlin’s office said on Monday that he had received many calls of support and encouragement.
The photos of Rivlin are reminiscent of those that opponents of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin created in opposition to his peace talks with the Palestinians.
President Reuven Rivlin’s decision was made on the recommendation of Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked.
President Reuven Rivlin met with American Israelis in Los Angeles and stressed the importance of their ability to advocate on behalf of the Jewish state.
Israeli American Council branch to host president.
Chris Cannan is determined to make good relations even better.
The statement attributed to him was: “I, who believe that Zion is all ours, believe that the sovereignty of the State of Israel must be everywhere, with all that it implies.”
Last month, Bar's sentence was commuted from three years to 15 months by President Rivlin.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
"Spain and Israel are both young democracies...facing trials and turmoil abroad and at home," President Reuven Rivlin told Spanish lawmakers.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN,SHOSHANA KRANISH
President Rivlin and First Lady Nechama were guests of honor at a state dinner at the Royal Palace in Madrid hosted by Spanish King Felipe and Queen Letizia.
“We love and respect every Jew wherever he might be,” said the president, “but you would always be welcomed if you chose to make Israel your home.”
By HAGAY HACOHEN
"Elor and his family paid a heavy personal and family-wide price as they struggled with Elor's trial and with the unprecedented and drawn out public exposure," Liberman wrote.
President Reuven Rivlin's office said he will only discuss the matter with experts upon his return from a state trip to Spain.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
Although Rivlin’s visit celebrates 30 years of diplomatic ties between Spain and Israel, this year is also the 525th anniversary year of the expulsion of Spanish Jewry.
President Reuven Rivlin spoke warmly of relations that go back 100 years, long before the State of Israel was established.
Malcolm Turnbull is coming to Israel to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Beersheba.
The Israeli tradition of a strong and independent court must remain unchanged said Prime Minister Benjmain Netanyahu in his speech.
Shocking graffiti slamming Reuven Rivlin appeared in the haredi city of Bnei Brak in an outbreak of hate speech against the president.
By JOY BERNARD
Elor Azaria is commonly known as the "Hebron shooter," and his case has gained country-wide attention.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Four new ambassadors to Israel started their terms on Wednesday.
Rivlin slams government 'weakening gatekeepers of democracy' as Edelstein, Bennett lament judicial overreach.
By LAHAV HARKOV
President Reuven Rivlin will visit the US in an initiative to bridge the gap between Israel and the Diaspora.
Rivlin intervened on behalf of the 83-year-old mayor due to his health.
'Israel is not compensation for the Holocaust,' the president underscored.
On the threshold of adulthood Bar and bat Mitzva event for IDF orphans demonstrates bright future ahead, despite suffering great loss.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Rivlin paid tribute to the late Uri Orbach who first pushed to recognize the eight men who kept the trains running despite the dangers they faced working in wartime.
Trump announced he'd move his embassy to Jerusalem sparking widespread protests in the Arab and Muslim world, and veteran Israeli news man Mickey Gurdus passed away.
By STEVE LINDE
The book predicts that should an escalation in Israel’s northern front occur, it would probably consist of simultaneous confrontation with both Syrian, Lebanese and Hezbollah forces.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
This week's social news.
Digital technology was not yet in vogue, when veteran military correspondent Ron Ben-Yishai for half a century covered wars in Israel and abroad.
This week in social news.
What the bulk of the public and a lot of journalists don’t know is that some of our highest-ranking public figures are treated like puppets by their spokespeople.
The prominence of the Recanati family can be traced back to Saloniki in Greece, where its members were among the leaders of the Jewish community.
The Ladino Festival at Habimah Theater has been named after Yitzhak Navon.
Read up on this week's social news.
President Peres found generous patrons who financed the conferences he initiated. There is no reason why such a prestigious conference under the auspices of President Rivlin would not.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
President Reuven Rivlin agrees that the relationship between Israel and Diaspora Jewry should not be based on charity.
This is not a Left or Right issue, as unfortunately it has panned out to be. It is an issue of whether we are a civilized nation operating within ethical and judicial norms of behavior.
By SHIRLEY ZAUER
President Reuven Rivlin demonstrated both moral courage and sensitivity.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jerusalem's mayor, several potential candidates for office are waiting with bated breath for Barkat to announce whether he will be running for a third term or whether he will finally make a s
It wasn’t all business and no pleasure for the Miami mayor and the manager of the Tel Aviv port.
This week in Israel's social news.
As the winter session opens, Netanyahu can’t remain statesmanlike for long when he’s in the same room as his political nemeses.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
In the close to three-and-a-half years of his presidency so far, Reuven Rivlin and his wife, Nechama have done it all.
Child Holocaust survivor Rena Quint, who is in high demand as a speaker on her Holocaust experiences, and frequently speaks to groups at Yad Vashem and elsewhere.
Rivlin's call for unity was met with diviseness.
The story line for the production deals with the crucifixion of Jesus which generated so much antisemitism throughout the world.
This is the fourth consecutive year in which the The Big Shabbat Dinner is being held. It attracts literally hundreds of people.
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.