Iconic Israeli singer and actress Naomi Polani passes away at 96

Israel Prize winner Naomi Polani, an entertainer known for a career that was intertwined with the history of the state, passed away on Monday at the age of 96.

Born in Tel Aviv in 1927, Polani, an acting and dance student, joined the Palmach, the elite fighting force of the Haganah military underground in the 40s, and founded and performed in the Palmach’s entertainment troupe.

She continued to create and direct army bands after the founding of the state and became known as the “mother of IDF bands,” a phrase that then education minister Naftali Bennett used as a tribute when he announced that she would be receive the Israel Prize for theater and music in 2019.

The IDF entertainment troupes have always been a cherished part of the military, raising the morale of the troops and serving as a kind of talent incubator for many of Israel’s greatest performers. In the ‘50s, Polani worked with the Northern Command Band, the Armored Forces, and the Nahal Band, and such popular entertainers such as Arik Einstein began their careers with these groups.

In 1960, she founded the group, Ha Tarnegolim (The Roosters), with several former members of the Nahal Band, including Yehoram Gaon and Yisrael “Poli” Poliakov. The Roosters played songs in the rousing military-march style, as well as other, more lyrical tunes, and popularized the work of emerging Israeli composers such as Sasha Argov. Naftali Bennett with Israeli Prize winner Naomi Polani at the Israel Prize ceremony in Jerusalem, on Israel's 71st Independence Day, on May 9, 2019. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Among their hits were such classics as “The Neighborhood Song” and “Yossi, My Successful Kid.” The Roosters were one of the most popular Israeli groups of all time.

Polani performed in music groups across Israel

After The Roosters disbanded, she founded and performed with other groups, choreographed, taught music around the country, and hosted radio music programs. She acted on stage and in a number of films, among them Oded Davidoff’s 2006 adaptation of David Grossman’s novel, Someone to Run With, in which she played a nun in Jerusalem.

In 2018, president Reuven Rivlin honored Polani with the President’s Award, which coincided with her 90th birthday and the 70th anniversary of the founding of the state.

She lived in Moshavat Kinneret for more than 40 years. Her family said in a statement that funeral plans would be announced soon.