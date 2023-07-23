The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
'We have 24 hours to save Israel' - Fmr. pres., Likud MK Rivlin

Rivlin rejected attacks on reservists suspending their service, stressing "the moment that there is an order they will all come."

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JULY 23, 2023 20:20

Updated: JULY 23, 2023 22:22
Former Israeli president Reuven Rivlin at a protest against the government's judicial reform, near the Knesset in Jerusalem. July 23, 2023 (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Former Israeli president Reuven Rivlin at a protest against the government's judicial reform, near the Knesset in Jerusalem. July 23, 2023
(photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

“We have 24 hours to save our wonderful country,” former president Reuven Rivlin told tens of thousands of anti-judicial reform protesters in Jerusalem on Sunday evening. He called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to show leadership.

Rivlin read parts of the Declaration of Independence at the protest, focusing on the parts discussing the commitment to provide “complete quality” for all Israeli citizens, irrespective of religion, race, or sex. Everyone took part in forming the Declaration of Independence, despite the many disagreements in Israeli society at the time, he said.

Despite attempts to form a constitution, the founders failed to do so “because we knew that there was a High Court that would interpret the laws in accordance with the constitution we had already written: the Declaration of Independence,” Rivlin said.

“Even 120 MKs cannot change the State of Israel as the Jewish state in which there are equal rights for all citizens,” he said. “Even if 120 MKs suddenly come and say, ‘The State of Israel will not be democratic,’ it won’t help them. The State of Israel was built as a Jewish and democratic state – no less Jewish than democratic, and no less democratic than Jewish.

“I did not come to incite against anyone; instead, I came to share in the effort with our people to save ourselves from the worst moment in our nation’s history. Our role is to see if, within the next 24 hours, we can save our wonderful country in which I merited to see the flag of Israel rise to the top of the staff when it was besieged, and we celebrated the first Independence Day on May 15, 1948.”

Anti-judicial reform protesters march toward the Knesset ahead of the vote on the reasonableness standard bill. July 23, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Anti-judicial reform protesters march toward the Knesset ahead of the vote on the reasonableness standard bill. July 23, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

After protesters booed when he mentioned Netanyahu, Rivlin said, “Let’s save the country first; afterward we can settle accounts.”

“Not all criticism is incitement,” he said. “Not all criticism of the justice system is incitement. Not all criticism of the government is incitement. Not all criticism of the government is harmful to the foundations of democracy. But my fellows, my brothers, it could be that we think one way or another, but we are brothers... We are brothers, and our fate is shared.”

“The most important thing is that there be... a discussion and [we do not] force hands or make ‘salads before the meal.’ Because criticism that tries to issue threats will have its end in weakening all three branches of government and harming Israel’s democracy.”

Rivlin says he believes reservists suspending volunteer service will show up when needed

Rivlin said he believes reservists suspending volunteer service would show up when needed.

He also referred to attacks by coalition MKs on reservist volunteers who have announced that they would be suspending or ending their volunteer service.

“I ask you to join me in asking for forgiveness from our incredible soldiers and pilots,” he said. “I want to say as a veteran of battles in the IDF that these good ones did not deserve to hear what they heard. I am one of those who are against not going to serve, because the IDF is ours, and we are the IDF’s. I know that the moment there is an order, they will all arrive to serve. Maybe they don’t know, but I know. They will come, and they will protect, and they will do everything they can.”

Rivlin called on Netanyahu to stop the judicial reform legislation.

“The crisis today is with no doubt severe and significant, and there is only one man at this point who can prevent this disaster from hitting our precious state,” he said. “This man is one of the leaders of Israel, and his name is Benjamin Netanyahu.”

“Bibi, everyone here wants you to go home, but I know who on such a fateful day can save the country,” he added. “Forget each one of us. Forget the personal issue. You, Bibi, who sees yourself as one who rose above [former prime minister David] Ben-Gurion, you see yourself as a Jewish leader who is possibly as big as Moses. But a leader has a role, and if you are a leader, save this country from a situation in which we could end up in a civil war.”

“There is much to do to form a constitution or pass the Basic Law: Legislation,” Rivlin said. “Forget about the rest and deal with the central issue that is so important to our country and can prevent a terrible disaster in our society, our nation. You, who see yourself as a leader, please immediately halt all the legislation, and let’s carry out together the things needed to bring about salvation for the nation.”

Police use water cannons to disperse protesters

Later on Sunday evening, police began using water cannons to disperse anti-reform protesters gathered near the High Court of Justice.

The protests against the judicial reform in Jerusalem are expected to continue on Monday, with a march from tents set up in Gan Sacher to the Knesset in the early morning and additional protests in front of the Knesset and in Gan Sacher throughout the day.



