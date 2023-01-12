Former president Reuven Rivlin called for the new government to hold discussions with the judicial system in order to more carefully develop reforms for the judicial system, stressing that "laws must not be enacted out of feelings of revenge or motives other than the thing itself," in an interview set to be published in Yediot Aharonot on Friday.

Rivlin stressed that it is "not too late" to adopt an agreed-upon plan if the judicial system and the government work together.

Concerning former High Court of Justice president Aharon Barak, seen by many as the father of the current structure of the judicial system, Rivlin stated that he sees him as a "teacher and a mentor," but added that "I didn't just warn him. I told him - first of all, you made a coup and not a revolution. You created some kind of constitutional regime, in which you are the constitution."

Rivlin called on Justice Minister Yariv Levin not to do "what Aharon Barak may not have intended, but in the end brought about a coup."

"This is not a spillover into the legal system, but a takeover of the legal system. Those who do not understand this are in a very difficult situation." Former president Reuven Rivlin

"Don't do a counter-coup. Because a counter-coup will lead to another counter-coup," warned Rivlin in the Yediot Aharonot interview. "This is not a spillover into the legal system, but a takeover of the legal system. Those who do not understand this are in a very difficult situation."

President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, shake hands at the memorial ceremony for the late President Shimon Peres, at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem, on September 19, 2019 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Rivlin added that he agrees with Barak that the reform could put Israel's democracy in danger.

"People need to sober up. Today the situation in the country is that if you don't agree with me - then what you say is treason. I mean, there is no dialogue. And the youth is also discouraged. And I say - don't despair," said Rivlin.

AG accuses Rothman of misleading MKs with draft bill produced outside law committee

On Thursday, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara accused Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman of misleading MKs by circulating a draft bill of planned changes to the role of attorneys-general and legal advisors on the committee's letterhead which the attorney general said could make people think Rothman received legal advice from the committee's legal advisor even though he did not.

In a document sent to members of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Wednesday, the director of the committee wrote that Rothman wants to hold "an open, comprehensive and thorough discussion" concerning the planned reform.

The document was compiled by Shimon Nataf, a professional consultant to Rothman and a member of the Kohelet Policy Forum.

Baharav-Miara argued that the document, which features the committee logo, is presented as a preparation document for the discussion compiled by the legal advisor to the committee as it includes a legal review of the law and judicial rulings.

The attorney-general stressed that the document was compiled without any involvement from the legal advisor to the committee. "In these circumstances, the presentation of a 'platform for discussion' that seeks to present an overview of the existing legal situation, signed by a lawyer who is presented as a 'professional consultant' on your behalf on the committee table, may mislead the members of the committee, giving them the impression that it is a legal opinion on behalf of the legal advisor to the committee. And of course, this is not the case."

Baharav-Miara pointed to section 17 of the Knesset Law which states that the attorney-general is the one tasked with providing legal advice to members of the Knesset. The attorney-general warned that the committee's legal advice team will likely be unable to present a full professional legal picture of the planned reform before the next meeting of the committee as the issue is very complex.

"Indeed, the chairman of a committee may present to the members of the committee a platform for discussion as he deems appropriate, certainly in discussions of principle that he deems appropriate to initiate. However, when the chairman of the committee conducts the discussions with the aim of formulating a bill on behalf of a committee, it is extremely important to provide objective, complete and accurate legal information for the members of the committee," wrote Baharav-Miara.

The attorney-general added that the distribution of the text in the manner Rothman did it sharpens the difficulties presented by the MK's decision to pass the law as a bill presented by a committee instead of as a privately sponsored bill.

Baharav-Miara stressed that "without addressing questions of policy, the review of the existing legal situation included in the 'proposal for discussion' does not, in our opinion, accurately reflect the prevailing legal situation in the State of Israel."