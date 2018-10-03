03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
According to police, after causing the crash, the four suspects fled the scene and met again to coordinate their alibis if arrested.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Second Friday of Ramadan passes without incident at al-Aksa Mosque
Bus sustained broken window and continued on to nearby Kiryat Arba, where it then stopped.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The car’s driver was lightly hurt in the shoulder and required no medical treatment. The stone-throwers damaged two cars.
By BEN HARTMAN
A visit to the Morrison Hotel gallery in NY City’s SOHO neighborhood might be akin and dying and going to heaven.
By DAVID BRINN
The exhibition of Henry Diltz’s album covers and snapshots of music legends chronicles the history of 1970s West Coast rock.
California rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers play a high energy show to 50,000 fans at Ganei Yehoshua.
By LAHAV HARKOV
'The Jerusalem Post' takes you to the heart RHCP's first-ever concert in Israel.
The three-day pop and rock festival stretches its artistic spectrum even further this year.
By BARRY DAVIS
Veteran singer-guitarist Stephen Malkmus and the indie rock band are reunited with renewed vigor
Legendary British singer and lyricist ‘big mouth’ Morrissey strikes for maybe the last time.
Hard rocker Chris Cornell is upbeat and engaging in his acclaimed one-man show Songbook.
One of the leading American cutting-edge bands, The Walkmen, are coming to Tel Aviv for a show on August 14 at the Barbie Club.
Seasoned hard rock bassist-vocalist Glenn Hughes makes his Israeli debut in Tel Aviv.
Brothers of North Mississippi Allstars bring their modern take on rootsy rock and blues to TA next week.
Shachar Gilad carving out a place as an Israeli on Poland’s music scene, and as an American in Israel.
By RACHEL MARDER
The one-time guitar master for the British progressive rockers has enjoyed a varied, fulfilling solo career.
Rock fans have a good reason to pay a visit to the Tel Aviv Cinematheque next month.
Debuting their latest album, pop trio Reines Girls will perform in good company at the Barby Club in Tel Aviv.
Cameron Crowe’s visceral documentary about Pearl Jam traces the rock band’s well-earned rise to fame.
2012 European song contest to be held in Azerbaijan; Israel has won competition three times.
Post-punk rock band 'Minimal Compact' reunites to celebrate their drummer's 60th birthday.
Swedish pop duo Roxette comes to Tel Aviv as part of its revival tour.
Bands from Australia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan serve up musical feast to hundreds, many of whom had never seen live music.
By REUTERS
New York rockers reap benefits of working hard for a decade with world tour supporting U2, headlining slots at summer festivals.
Longest-standing Israeli music festival features a wide range of entertainment for all ages and varying tastes
Performing in Israel this week, the Shofar trio from Poland satirize the ‘political correctness’ of the Hebrew language.
Even without Jim Morrison, co-founders Ray Manzarek and Robbie Krieger faithfully recreate the ’60s group’s indelible mystique.
All the trepidation about Bob Dylan was put to rest about halfway through his first song at Monday night’s Ramat Gan Stadium show
Veteran rocker Bryan Ferry has embarked on a five-month tour that docks in Tel Aviv June 22.
The children of Bob Dylan gathered on Tuesday night in Tel Aviv to pay tribute to the man who changed the face of popular music.
Ahead of his Tel Aviv show, ex-Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman says the decision to move to Tokyo, was the ‘best thing I ever did.’
American drummer-percussionist Gerry Hemingway joins forces with compatriot bass player Mark Dresser and Israeli saxophonist Assif Tsahar for a freewheeling gig at Tel Aviv’s Levontin 7.
With founder Pye Hastings in the driver’s seat, ’70s prog rock band Caravan will perform in honor of its 40th anniversary at Tel Aviv’s Reading 3.
Ephraim Shamir is more than happy to be part of
the ‘retro’ trend that’s sweeping the country, even
though he wasn’t actually here first time around
Conjuring up bygone days of long hair and longer guitar solos, the kibbutz
members of Tree are about to spread their shade over the rest of the country.
When the band dove into the sublime classic instrumental “Water Song,” the club was transformed into a spiritual house of secular worship.
A sizzling performance of music and cooking.
By BARRY DAVID
Interview with one of Israel's biggest, rising stars.
By EMMANUELLE ZAK
Police fire on suspect after he attacks soldier with rock on route 90 in Jordan Valley region; both men transported to Hadassah Hospital.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Madonna la Cabaliste part pour un grand trek musical et spirituel : 80 dates, dont une en Israël
By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Les artistes du groupe Izabo ont-ils perdu leur intégrité musicale en acceptant de représenter Israël au concours de l’Eurovision ?
It’s unclear why document on treatment of Palestinian children in IDF courts criticizes Israel despite reforms.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Erudite "King of Jerusalem" in the sixth crusade respected Islam.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN / THE MEDIA LINE
Set in New York’s East Village and written in the ’80s and ’90s, the show has a relevant message for Jerusalem of 2015.
More than just a music school, Yoel and Yoad Shoshani’s Lenagen Bekef teams up budding musicians and turns them into performers.
Tom Petty played in Israel for the first time in September 1987.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Gov't of Puebla says local authorities ordered airport to close, would review situation again around midday.
Led by sister/brother team Sarah and Gert Bettens, the Belgian indie pop band achieved moderate success in the 1990s with their melodic sound reminiscent of an edgy Fleetwood Mac.
At least 30 Palestinian men surrounded the children and their parent escorts, who were on a hike in honor of one of the boy’s bar mitzvah, and started throwing rocks.
By JTA
Storied rocker appeared in Israel in 1987 with Bob Dylan.
Radio mainstay Boaz Cohen’s latest book describes the cultural, personal, national and musical milieu surrounding music legends Tammuz.
Canadian Gothic folk band Timber Timbre returned to Tel Aviv for an encore performance, two years in the making.
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
The rebel who inspired a generation
By CARL GOLDEN
The hard rock band will perform in Tel Aviv,
Since he doesn’t seem to age anyway, perhaps Stewart will sail back to Israel for that encore in another few years.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Rod Stewart will dress up Hayarkon Park
Among the highlights were first-time festival performers as well as serial returnees. Homegrown band Forest, dishing up a swirling blend of spiritual world gypsy rock.
This is the first time the rock band has been in Israel since 1994.
Superstar rock band first performed in Israel 22 years ago.
Artists as diverse as Emmylou Harris, Jackson Browne, The Rolling Stones’ Bill Wyman, Joe Cocker and The Everly Brothers have gravitated toward Lee.
The exuberant Mediterranean surf rock band keeps the party going as they perform at two local festivals this week.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Two hours of old-school rock classics had fans enthralled with Queen's arrival to Israel.
Only 10 months ago, the popular American band were performing at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris when Islamic State terrorists armed with rifles and explosives opened fire, killing 89 people.
Mark Knopfler might not be around, but The Dire Straits Experience with standout guitarist Terence Reis still delivers the goods.
Countering suggestions that boycotts are a constructive tactic, she said that it was a privilege and responsibility to travel in order "to listen, to learn, to try to understand."
By NIV ELIS
Singer-songwriter Ohad Rein aka Old Man River bids farewell to Israel in order to ride the musical wave Down Under.
Opening with “Nangs,” from last year's album Currents, Parker’s atmospheric voice led the crowd through a dreamy, well-crafted set list.
By SHAINA OPPENHEIMER
After performing in Paris following last month’s ISIS attacks, Ross (The Boss) Friedman joins the Titans of Metal revue in Tel Aviv.
The band has a special fondness for Israel, having performed one of its first shows together in Tel Aviv back in 2013.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Anyone convicted of rock-throwing will not receive National Insurance Institute benefits while he is in prison.
Ministers to vote on establishing new scale for murder, manslaughter and wrongful death charges and punishments.
Two cars were attacked by the rock-throwers, causing damage to both and leaving the mother with a light injury to one of her legs.
A-G Yehuda Weinstein announced at a special hearing that he opposed the motion to open fire at stone throwers, despite the PM's Office's statement that the draft was presented with his consent.
By DANA SOMBERG/MAARIV HASHAVUA
Order pertains to minor and especially to assailants who attack vehicles.
The four-member, Leeds-based band, whose Israeli fan base seemed immeasurable in its size and enthusiasm, managed to imbue the outdoor arena with good feelings.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI,MAYA PELLEG
Bennett: We will not allow any more terrorists to be released; bill seeks to double punishment for repeat-offender terrorists.
The Orchestra, featuring original ELO member Mik Kaminsky and singer Eric Troyer, keep the sounds of the ‘70s alive.
Tickets for October 3 concert at Hayarkon Park to go on sale to the general public Wednesday.
By LIOR PHILLIPS
The proposed amendment to the law provides for up to 20 years in prison for an individual who throws a rock or other projectiles at a vehicle with specific intent to harm.
The US indie rock band Low reaches new heights on its 20th anniversary.
The annual spring version of the Jacob’s Ladder Festival kicks off
next month by the Kinneret.
Tribute bands pay homage to 60s legends Neil Young, The Doors and Pink Floyd at J'lem Woodstock Revival.
Brazilian musical legend Gilberto Gil will be going head to head against teen favorite Justin Bieber, when the two performers appear on the same night in Tel Aviv.
By SHAWN RODGERS
Rock in the Red Zone
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Some of the best jam together at the Red Sea Jazz Festival.
By JEFF MESHEL
Legendary crooner Cliff Richard will rock the Nokia Arena in Tel Aviv this month.
The Ashdod-based Israeli Andalusian Orchestra will mix young with old on its six-date national Andalusian Prayer tour.
By COMPILED BY AMBERLEA CETNER
With a prototype 1970s rocker appearance and magnetic stage presence, Oli Brown has set the blues world on its ear.
Two new biographies explore the rough and angry life of rocker Lou Reed.
By DOMINIC GREEN
In a refreshing change for a modern biography, this one begins at the beginning.
By MICHAEL E. YOUNGIN A REFRESHING CHANGE FOR A MO
The high-energy foursome Trademark debut their latest release at Tel Aviv’s Barby Club.
This year’s Testing Tools Festival features more than 100 artists from various disciplines.
Hip-hop act Hadag Nahash to team with Tizmoret Hamahapecha as part of children’s section of Israel Festival.
‘Don’t Stop Me Now: Women Sing Queen’ at the Holon Women’s Festival will star eight high-profile artists singing from the heart, or as one performer puts it, ‘from the womb.’
By CARL HOFFMAN
Kabako, which means 'inspiration' in a Burkina Faso dialect, plays instruments from the country.
Egged driver lightly injured after losing control, slamming into wall due to stone throwing; light rail windshield damaged, no injuries reported.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Even the extreme haters like Norman Finkelstein and Noam Chomsky are beginning to distance themselves from BDS.
By SHARON KOIFMAN
Russian rocker Andrey Makarevich brings his Yiddish Jazz program to Israel.
The Afghan Whigs are back on the road with a new show.