Israeli man shoots Palestinian after family ambushed

An 18-year-old Palestinian was seriously injured by gunfire after an Israeli resident of Binyamin shot him following an attempted ambush, N12 reported shortly after midnight on Thursday.

The Israeli, a resident of the settlement of Ma'ale Levona, was driving with his family when they encountered a large stone barricade in the road, according to the Binyamin Regional Council.

The vehicle, which was reportedly forced to stop due to the barricade, was then pelted with stones by a number of Palestinian assailants, according to the council.

N12 reported that the Israeli discharged his weapon, hitting the teenager who was subsequently brought to a hospital in Ramallah with a severe chest injury.

'Self-defense shooting'

The Binyamin Regional Council stated that the Israeli took the steps he did in order to protect his family who were under serious threat of injuries as the car they were in was pelted by a volley of rocks. Palestinian youths hurl stones during clashes with Israeli police in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi Joz, September 7. (credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)

"You acted as expected and required of every citizen in such a situation. You protected the lives of your wife and four children. All the respect for the correct conduct in such a situation," said Israel Gantz, the head of the council.

N12 reported that the road where the incident occurred was subsequently blocked for traffic as Israeli security forces work to locate the suspected stone throwers.