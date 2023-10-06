Palestinian dead, Israelis injured as tensions in Huwara heat up

A Palestinian has died after being shot by Israeli forces during a clash in the Huwara area in the early hours of Friday morning, Hebrew media sources reported Palestinian officials as saying that night.

According to the IDF, after several Israeli civilians gathered at the Huwara Junction, they and Palestinians began throwing stones at each other.

During the clashes, four Israelis were lightly injured by Palestinians who were throwing stones. The road in the area has been blocked.

Previously Israel had issued orders for businesses in the area to close after a shooter attempted to murder a man and a woman in their 20's earlier that day.

Comment from Ben-Gvir

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted on X (formerly Twitter that evening in response to the Israeli decision that "Our lives take precedence over the freedom of movement (and trade) of the 'Palestinians.' We will continue to state this truth and work towards its realization."

החיים שלנו קודמים לחופש התנועה (והמסחר) של ה"פלסטינים". נמשיך להגיד את האמת הזו ולפעול למימושה. https://t.co/inQ6HV6r5f — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) October 5, 2023

Hebrew media sources noted that during the clashes a Palestinian who was throwing stones was seriously injured, presumably from IDF fire.

The IDF reported that the Palestinian was shot after he had thrown a Molotov cocktail at an Israeli vehicle.

Later, media sources reported that Palestinian officials said that the Palestinian who had been shot was pronounced dead at Raffidia Hospital in Nablus.

Clashes between Palestinians and the IDF are ongoing, and reportedly a number of vehicles have been set on fire by Israeli settlers on the outskirts of the village. So far, no injuries have been reported among IDF personnel.