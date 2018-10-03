special needs

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
L’organisation Bat Melech fournit un refuge aux femmes de milieux ultra-religieux, victimes de violences conjugales
By PAMELA PELED
Ces patients syriens soignés par des médecins israéliens : des interactions qui sauvent des vies et modifient les perspectives
By MEGAN SEHR
At open house event held in honor of Succot, president joins children, tries his hand at playing darbuka drum.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
In the US, the ReWalk system is currently used in rehabilitation clinics, but now that it has received FDA clearance, marketing there may begin.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni: Ultra-Orthodox will no longer sweep those with special needs under the carpet.
By ABI GOODMAN
SHEKEL established a center 10 years ago to educate and treat people with special needs on issues related to abuse.
By HANNAH BROWN
“These children are, in a way, facing marathons every day of their lives.”
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
"Each child has his or her own story that is told through the artwork."
By RUTH BELOFF
The organization aims to create equality of opportunity for people with disabilities in all areas of life.
The 11th annual Shalva Idol brings special-needs kids to the stage.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
Lace up those running shoes and let the fun begin!
By ARIELLA ROSEN
One looks forward to other cultural institutions around the country following the Tower of David lead.
By BARRY DAVIS
Gvanim Ba’café provides many shades of assistance.
By JOSH HASTEN
Only a small number of Israel’s 12,000 adults with intellectual disabilities are employed in Israel’s mainstream job market – Harutzim represents one significant step to changing that.
By YAEL BRYGEL
After a severe car accident, magician Kevin Spencer knows what it is like to be disabled; At the Tzamid Festival for artists with special needs, he will showcase the healing powers of his craft.
Niurim High School has structural flaws that pose a safety hazard and inaccessibility and lack of room for 120 special-needs students, parents say.
By MARK REBACZ
1,500 runners from Israel and other countries participated in the race for team Shalva.
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
For former IAF Pilot Orly Lahat, watching his son serve at an IDF airbase is the culmination of all he fought to defend 30 years ago.
The Jewish National Fund is proud to kick off a series of events coinciding with Jewish Disabilities Awareness and Inclusion Month.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
“We want special education teachers to receive the same recognition that the 120 outstanding soldiers receive on Israel Independence Day.”
By SARAH LEVI
The annual Musethica festival brings international musicians to schools and special-needs institutions.
Growing up isn’t easy and when the cards are stacked against you, it’s even harder.
By NOA AMOUYAL
"It has become even more clear that basketball, when properly coached, can empower and advance all kids and teens, particularly those with special needs."
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Rivlin salutes special-needs soldiers.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
"You are living proof that no barrier is stronger than willpower," Rivlin tells special needs volunteer soldiers.
“The values I was educated with were clear,” Ricki says. “We enlist -- no matter what. I wasn’t obligated in legal sense, but from an ethical and Zionist standpoint, I certainly was.”
Participants enjoy connecting to their Jewish heritage
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Motti Fried’s organization Saad V’Marpe works to make life better for disabled and sick children
Athletics was the delegation’s most successful sport, with the Israelis winning 12 medals in the different competitions, one gold, six silvers and five bronzes.
By ALLON SINAI
The Special Olympics got under way with a colorful Opening Ceremony on Saturday night and will run until August 2.
World Golf Hall of Famer Amy Alcott found herself in the Holy Land this week for the first annual SHALVA Golf Tournament held at the Caesarea Golf Club.
A randomized study at the University of Haifa and Bar-Ilan University offers hope to those suffering from cigarette addiction.
Parents of children with disabilities press for greater integration
in schools and society.
By JENNIFER RICHLER
Two and a half years since the Arab Spring erupted, North Africa remains turbulent
By BRUCE MADDY-WEITZMAN
Ruderman Family Foundation announces Dr. Michael Stein as first recipient of inaugural $100,000 award.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Ruderman Family Foundation to lead discussion on stigmas of thousands of special-needs Jews in the first conference of its kind.
By RUTH EGLASH
Ra'anana park that allows disabled and non-disabled children to play together has gained interest from abroad.
By ERIK SAHLIN, NOCAMELS
How the resilience of one mother in Kiryat Arba created an endeavor that benefits the entire community.
By MIRIAM KATES LOCK
How Alei Siach has led a sea change in public attitudes toward autism.
By ASAF FINKELSTEIN,YOAV SCHWARTZ
'This child has changed my life. She did something for me that no one ever did before. She taught me to rejoice.'
By YOAV SCHWARTZ,ASAF FINKELSTEIN
Highlighting his dedication to the advancement of rights for the disabled, Dr. Michael Stein is the first recipient of the Ruderman Family Foundation award for inclusion.
By Barry Davis
More than 60 deaf and hearing-impaired children from around the country gather to celebrate a communal bar/bat mitzva.
"We just wanted to spoof Hollywood for their big special-effect films – and we wanted to meet George Lucas… which we did."
By DAVID BRINN
Yuval Wagner aims to ‘continue promoting accessibility to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities.’
How the disabled community in Israel is picking up where the government dropped the ball.
By MAYA ERGAS SHWAYDER
The rabbis taught: "Everyone must say, ‘For my sake was the world created!’”
By REUVEN HAMMER
A group of developmentally disabled campers from the US have given their counselors a fresh perspective on the Jewish state.
By SAM SOKOL
Often parents of these children are amazed what their special-needs children can do.
Fulfilling the mitzva of the succa demonstrates solidarity with those in need, and a commitment to bring happiness into their lives.
By ANDREA SIMANTOV
Israel’s educational and social centers for learning-disabled families.
By MIRIAM KRESH
Anyone visiting the King’s Promenade in Eilat next Friday can get an eyeful of the upcoming spring/summer fashion collections.
Education Committee votes to postpone law for one year; asks to find solution for special needs children who want to join state system.
On Monday shots were fired at an AKIM residence for intellectually disabled adults in the Northern Tel Aviv suburb of Tzahala.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi,BEN HARTMAN,GREER FAY CASHMAN
Report also finds “most children under the age of 12 have shown psychological difficulties, severe emotional distress and behavior problems.”
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Visit to the Shutaf summer day camp in Jerusalem highlights the importance of inclusion within Israeli society for children, teens with special needs.
By SAMMY HUDES
The NGO Chimes Israel launched an art exhibition featuring dozens of works of art produced by special needs individuals.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Welfare and Social Services Ministry published first ever report on proper integration into society of people with special needs.
In scathing report ACRI and Ir Amim say Eastern part of Jerusalem needs 1,100 more classrooms.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Special needs volunteers to operate kennels on bases around the country.
We celebrate the 19th Maccabiah and look forward to a bright sporting future, let us not forget our nation’s past.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elazar resident, Yehudit Hirsch reaches out through dance to girls from a variety of backgrounds that might have been denied opportunities.
Participants of ‘Darkaynu’ post-high school program may have special needs, not needy; full participants this Seder.
By BARBARA SOFER
SHALVA is building a world-class center for challenged children in Jerusalem.
By STEVE LINDE
It is hard to describe the intensity of emotion we all felt on the day Aleh Negev was dedicated
By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
For the soldiers who are part of the Special in Uniform program, the Tu Bishvat holiday is a time to receive new inspiration.
Special in Uniform soldiers were the recipients of a special gift.
In One-on-One with Special in Uniform interview, construction minister says that in the IDF, everyone is equal.
In One-on-One with Special in Uniform interview, Yuval Steinitz discusses the difficulties he overcame during his own army service.
In One-on-One with Special in Uniform interview, Uri Ariel says that soldiers shouldn't be put in position to evacuate settlements.
In One-on-One with Special in Uniform interview, Likud MK discusses his army experience and his advancement of social issues in the Knesset.
In One-on-One with Special in Uniform interview, Herzog recalls his childhood memories of the Entebbe operation.
In One-on-One with Special in Uniform interview, Itzik Shmuli discusses his experience as an IDF soldier in Lebanon.
The future looks bright as Johanna Arbib takes up the reins as chairwoman of ALEH, hoping to propel organization to greater heights through drive, determination, a wealth of philanthropic experience.
By MAAYAN JAFFE