'They wouldn't treat me like I was made of glass': Autistic IDF recruits complete service

The IDF achieved an inclusivity milestone recently as the first round of autistic military recruits finished their army service, the IDF reported on Monday.

The announcement comes the day before World Autism Awareness Day.

The IDF’s “Advance” program started in July of 2021 and was designed to integrate people like Ori Weiss, a young man with autism, into the military.

'I wanted to contribute as much as possible'

"I was excited to join the army like everyone else, that they wouldn't treat me like I was made of glass,” the IDF quoted Weiss as saying. “ I wanted to do something significant and contribute as much as possible."

Because of the “Advance” program two years and eight months ago, he, along with 52 other young men and women on the autism spectrum, were able to arrive at the IDF induction center and commence their training. The IDF's ''Advance'' program provides an opportunity for men and women with autism to serve in the military. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF noted that the program's new recruits went through the training together, along with two team commanders, nine commanders, and 13 personal mentors.

The content of the subsequent training was tailored specially to give this group the best opportunity to succeed during their service.

Upon completing his training, Weiss was assigned to Unit 339 in the Air Force as a photographer before transitioning to being a sound engineer.

"It was the position I dreamed of," Weiss said. "But I never imagined that I would be able to achieve such professional milestones. The experiences here made me understand exactly why I am in the army, and how significant my work is, both in general and for me personally."

Since the program started in 2021, eight recruitment rounds have taken place.

The IDF went on to note that, with the first batch of recruits completing their mandatory service just one week ago, the recruitment of young men and women with autism into the military has become a fait accompli.