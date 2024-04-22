Making Passover accessible: Haggadah for people with disabilities 

Beit Issie Shapiro, a charity that creates educational materials and resources for children and adults with disabilities, has created a digital interactive Haggadah. The resource was developed with the intention of making the seder accessible for global Jewry, allowing those with cognitive or communication disabilities to be fully involved.

The charity also held a model seder for 40 children at one of their schools for special needs in Raanana.

One mother, Rebecca Rubin Seligson, a resident of Modi’in, expressed gratitude at her son being able to participate in the seder. She said, “This is his Haggadah, allowing him to follow along during the seder with ease and familiarity, as he is very well acquainted with the format of the Haggadah. It also allows him to be able to actually read certain pages and sections out loud - making him feel even more included at the Pesach seder.”

A testament to our inclusivity

"Our interactive Haggadah is a testament to our unwavering commitment to inclusivity," said Michael Lawrence, Chief Advancement Officer at Beit Issie Shapiro. Vaira enjoying the model seder with the IssieRoot’s interactive Haggadah (credit: BEIT ISSIE SHAPIRO)

The Haggadah can be found online.