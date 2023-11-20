The Education Ministry has information on only three-quarters of evacuated children, according to evidence heard in a joint meeting of the Knesset’s Health and Education Committees on Monday

Health Committee chairman MK Yonathan Mashriki and Education Committee chairman MK Yossi Taib said that the protecting special-education institutions is a priority and that they will continue to monitor the problems and see to it that they are repaired. “A strong society is measured by its concern for the weak,” they said.

Taib said that during a tour organized by his committee, the challenges of shutting down the entire education system and special education in particular came up – and especially the challenge of protecting and ensuring recruited manpower.

Mashriki that it is about time that 300,000 children with special needs must be helped in ordinary times and certainly in an emergency. The two chairmen called on the Education Ministry to use recently discharged IDF to work with children of evacuees and special-needs youngsters.

Tami Umanski, director of the special-education division at the Education Ministry, said 75% of the evacuated pupils, their temporary addresses and the education systems that “adopted” them were registered on computers, but the data is only partial because some parents refused to provide details or the children are still moving from place to place. She stated that there is no budget limit and all her requests for accessibility are carried out, but she admitted that in some special- education institutions, there is activity only on some days.

PLAYTIME AT the daycare center. (credit: SEEACH SOD) s

Many day care centres lack adequate emergency shelters

Anat Greifner, a representative of the Welfare and Social Affairs, spoke about the operation of rehabilitation day-care centers for special education, as well as integration into the existing institutions for the children of the evacuees, but in some places, there is a lack of protection against rockets and missiles. Advertisement

According to the Knesset’s Information and Research Center, the authorities do not have complete and accurate information on the number of children with disabilities in Israel, and there is certainly no accurate information on the number of those who were evacuated from their homes in the north and south.

It also became clear that since the beginning of the war, a public inquiries hotline in the Justice Ministry has received some 100 inquiries related to the issue of war – the most prominent of which are the lack of protected spaces in the place of residence, the integration of children with disabilities in educational institutions, and the adaptation of alternative educational institutions according to the needs of the disabled who were evacuated.

MK Erez Malul (Shas) noted the State Comptroller’s comments about the failures in the special-education system, especially the lack of transportation, a dedicated budget for caregivers and the lack of shelters.

Revital Len-Cohen of the Coalition of Parents for Children with Special Needs told the committees about children who have not yet completed their diagnosis due to a lack of documents and asked for an interim year in which his eligibility will not be determined by the diagnosis.