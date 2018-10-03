tel aviv protest

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The rally is scheduled to take place on Saturday night and will coincide with the march in Washington, DC.
By JTA
Cinq ans après, quel bilan peut-on dresser du mouvement de protestation sociale de l’été 2011 ?
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Une fois de plus, la campagne a délaissé les thèmes sociaux. Mais un jour viendra peut-être où la cherté de la vie reprendra ses droits. Et où l’électeur aura droit à de vrais débats
The ruling Likud party released a statement expressing its anger at the protest.
By MOSHE COHEN - MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
15 disabled people lead by the group 'Disabled are becoming panthers' moved on to the Prime Minister’s Office, blocking the entrances and exits to the buildings.
By SARAH LEVI
“You hear about all those important protests and it made me think why can’t we protest about less important things?”
By BECKY BROTHMAN
South Tel Aviv residents rally by Chief Justice Naor’s home.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Has Israel recently moved from being a protest-friendly country to one which discourages the free speech principles underlying the freedom to protest?
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Hundreds of demonstrators at Tel Aviv's 2017 "SlutWalk" called for an end to sexual harassment and assault.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
The prime minister said that he had met with disabled people and with their parents and that their situation was "heartbreaking."
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
A Tel Aviv police spokesman said that it appears that a flare or firecracker the boy was playing with exploded.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,BEN HARTMAN
“We think this government is a disaster for our country,” one of the organizers shouted to the crowd to a chorus of boos.
Protesters called for action to be brought against the right-wing anti-assimilation organization,"Lahava."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Ethiopian protests in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv have raised awareness about police brutality and racism, but can Israel address the larger institutional problems faced by the community?
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
By Tuesday morning most of the protesters arrested Sunday night had been released from custody.
By BEN HARTMAN
Likud MK Avraham Naguise, the only Ethiopian- born lawmaker in the new Knesset, warns against violence during protests.
While the 2011 protests swept the country and brought hundreds of thousands of people to protests in cities across Israel, at most there were only about two dozen tents at latest camp.
Ahead of election, activists call for affordable housing, a lower cost of living, and great social equality in Israel.
By BEN HARTMAN,REUTERS
On the fifth anniversary of the cost-of-living protests, The Report examines the movement’s successes and failures.
Interior Ministry says mens' cases had been considered "for close to a year," unrelated to protests or UN criticism.
By REUTERS
The problem with the radical Left American and Western narrative about Israel is that it wants to shoe-horn primarily Jewish people into a “white-black” narrative.
While the Occupy movement’s legacy continues to be written, its mission of fairness and economic equality has clearly put the “1%” on notice.
By JARED M. FELDSCHREIBER
The root of the problem is that Ethiopian Jews were never accepted as Jews in the first place.
By KEN SIBANDA
Listening to our media this past week, one would get the impression that Israelis are racists who have systematically done all they could to take advantage of the Ethiopians.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
1. Grunge Never Died (And Neither Did Tupac)
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN
Some Israeli women feel like their voices are not being heard. JPost TV takes a ride on the peace train, a movement organised by the Women Wage Peace movement.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,LAUREN IZSO
JPost TV speaks to Maccabi Tel Aviv television commentator Moti Iwanir to find out if the recent violence has left a black mark on Israeli football.
By LAUREN IZSO