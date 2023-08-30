A protest demonstration will be held Wednesday evening at the Kaplan intersection in central Tel Aviv calling for justice for Raphael Adana, the four-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run in Netanya.

The protesters demand a re-examination of evidence in the case following the decision of the prosecutor's office to prosecute the driver for the crime of neglect rather than for murder or manslaughter.

Police will block Kaplan St. on Wednesday night from Leonardo Da Vinci St. to Menachem Begin Blvd. in both directions, as well as Yigal Alon Rd. from Derech HaShalom westbound. They will also block on and off-ramps to the Ayalon Highway at the the HaShalom Interchange.