The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'Justice for Raphael' demonstration to be held in Tel Aviv, police block roads

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 30, 2023 18:52

A protest demonstration will be held Wednesday evening at the Kaplan intersection in central Tel Aviv calling for justice for Raphael Adana, the four-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run in Netanya.

The protesters demand a re-examination of evidence in the case following the decision of the prosecutor's office to prosecute the driver for the crime of neglect rather than for murder or manslaughter. 

Police will block Kaplan St. on Wednesday night from Leonardo Da Vinci St. to Menachem Begin Blvd. in both directions, as well as Yigal Alon Rd. from Derech HaShalom westbound. They will also block on and off-ramps to the Ayalon Highway at the the HaShalom Interchange.

IDF soldier arrested on suspicion of child molestation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 06:46 PM
White House: US concerned that N. Korea, Russia arms talks are advancing
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 06:37 PM
US judge orders Giuliani to pay fines in Georgia-related defamation case
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 06:11 PM
Russian aircraft accident investigators not involved in Prigozhin crash
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 05:37 PM
15-year-old Palestinian arrested on suspicion of planning terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 05:37 PM
IDF soldier sentenced to 3 years in prison for manslaughter
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 05:33 PM
Russia says talks with Turkey to discuss alternative to Black Sea deal
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 05:29 PM
EU top diplomat sees Russia's Wagner Group staying operational in Africa
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 05:23 PM
Major Efrat Zarihan is the soldier killed in a car accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 04:40 PM
Fire breaks out near Jerusalem, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 03:36 PM
Explosion at southern Iranian petrochemical plant, no casualties
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 02:31 PM
Russian defense ministry says it struck Ukrainian targets
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 02:07 PM
Kremlin: Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan will soon meet in Russia
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 01:08 PM
Biden pledges $95 million for Hawaii's electric grid post Maui fire
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 12:20 PM
Russia says it destroyed Ukrainian speedboat east of Snake Island
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 12:03 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by