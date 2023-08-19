Thousands were expected to participate in protests against the judicial reform on Saturday night, marking 33 weeks of continuous protest.

Kaplan Force announced on Saturday afternoon that the demonstration in Democracy Square would open with a minute's silence for the two victims who were murdered in a terror attack in Huwara earlier in the day.

This is not the first time protests have opened with a minute of silence for victims of terror attacks. Protests in January opened with a minute of silence for the victims of multiple terror attacks that had happened over that weekend.

In a more recent case, Tel Aviv security guard Chen Amir was killed two weeks ago moments before protests began were set to begin.

Anti judicial reform activists protest against the judicial overhaul and and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before the opening ceremony of the light rail, in Petah Tikva, August 17, 2023 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Roads to be blocked across the country

Israel Police announced that a series of roads in Tel Aviv and Haifa would be blocked for the protests in anticipation of marches.