Are protests just about judicial reform or political agendas? -analysis

Anti-judicial reform protests have been confusing from the beginning, with several complicated legal provisions at the crux of the debate, but even more perplexing and troubling for some is how ancillary issues like women's rights or peace activism are connected to the reform and lead to controversial demonstrations like at the Chief Rabbinate building in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

Protesters hung a sign from a bridge in Tel Aviv on Saturday night declaring "We don't kill and we won't die in service of the settlements."

Religious Israelis rightly expressed concern that they are under attack after incidents like that on Tuesday, as those living beyond the green line are right to feel targeted by signs like the one seen hanging in Tel Aviv.

There is nothing in the current reform proposals that explicitly addresses disputed territory or settlements, and critics argue that such displays show that the protests are not just about the coalition's policies to change the legal system, but a political challenge to the existence of the current coalition. The opposition was angered that it lost the election, coalition members have argued, and the losing factions have been trying to unseat the government ever since; fostering judicial reform protests is just a means to that end.

The fact that all of the opposition is against the reform and all of the coalition in support of the reform indicates that there is at least some realpolitik at play.

People take part in a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 22, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN)

For many of the anti-reform camps, they genuinely seem to see the provisions of the judicial reform as inextricably connected to their championed causes.

Building an Alternative women's right activists spoke with Jerusalem Post

https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-750518 women's rights activists at the Gan Sacher demonstrations on Sunday told The Jerusalem Post that the entire reform would ruin the system of checks and balances offered by an independent judiciary, and the result would be a tyranny of the majority -- a scenario in which minorities ultimately suffer.

"Women are the largest minority," said one activist. "But this could harm the Arab sector, who are the most economically and socially vulnerable."

The reasonableness standard bill being debated in the Knesset plenum on Sunday was just the beginning, they said, but it alone was also a problem because it removed the compunction for reasonable government actions and allowed capricious and arbitrary actions that would impact individual rights.

The protest against the rabbinate was about the legal status of women and marriage, they said, which falls under their concerns about legal system reform.

"We're not against reform, we're against this reform," said one women's rights activist.

Yet there are many interests pursued by the group and others that do seem beyond the scope of what can be impacted by the judicial reform even through secondary effects.

"The government from its first day in power hasn't dealt with the major issues," said the activists.

A misappropriated budget, lack of funds and manpower for workers with children with disabilities, an overworked medical staff, a troubled education system, and fears that religious rules may be forced on secular people may be genuine issues and worthy of redress, but it is debatable whether it is necessary or desirable to lump them in with all the judicial reform controversies.

Protesters against the Israeli government's judicial overhaul plans gather in a camp they erected in Jerusalem July 23, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ILAN ROSENBERG)

The activists did say that their goal wasn't to interfere with the government but to advocate on behalf of everyone, but when the reform acts as a "trigger" for all the other aspects of the government's agenda, it's difficult to address the actual reform debate.

Part of the confusion comes from the chaordic nature of the protests. Demonstrators at Gan Sacher seemed to be part of multiple organizations at once, and they operated by bringing their own signs, shirts and people -- and undoubtedly their own agendas as well.

While Israeli flags are always dominant, anti-settlers signs, Palestinian flags and other political messages will inevitably be found in the massive crowds if everyone is accepted under the loose coalition of NGOs and protest groups.

Some groups may be trying to use the reform to promote their special interests, or may be pushing them as a secondary objective, but based on anecdotal conversations with different activists on Sunday, it’s likely that many can't help but unintentionally or subconsciously tangle their thoughts and feelings on different issues together. It is always a safer bet to assume an accident than malice.

It is no wonder then that rhetoric is so heated about judicial reform when everything is all bound together in one package of political concerns. Consequently, the specific judicial reform issues can't be differentiated from general misgivings about Prime Minister Netanyahu's government agenda. However, reactions to the sign in Tel Aviv show that accidentally or intentionally, lumping political sentiments together creates polarization.

Rather than just deal with a contentious debate about proper governance, we are creating a war of all political agendas versus all political agendas in which everything is on the table at once with the highest stakes possible. Much-needed debates about the relationships between government branches become a conflict of secular versus religious, center vs settlements, and left vs right – despite both sides insisting otherwise. With such stakes, it becomes difficult to de-escalate.

The judicial reform is confusing enough as it is, and if Israelis want to be able to address the issues with the legal system, they need to be able to disentangle all their other political problems and address them separately – no matter how noble they might believe them to be. Otherwise, issues that might be negotiated will be unsolvable without going all in with consensus on a hundred issues at once.