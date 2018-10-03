terror attack

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Sayfullo Saipov told investigators he had been inspired by watching Islamic State videos and began planning Tuesday's attack a year ago.
By REUTERS
Arab citizens of Israel plotted to open fire in one of the holiest sites in the world.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
“This will prevent further bloodshed and make Itamar the last person to be killed.”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
No injuries reported, attacker arrested.
“He has no right to hurt anyone, and I condemn what he has done and call on him to turn himself in.”
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,ANNA AHRONHEIM
Hamas also called on “the resistance” in the West Bank to avenge Jarrar’s death.
By ADAM RASGON
Hamas says attack is proof the 'knife Intifada' has not died down.
The Salomons’ lawyer argued that multiple family members of al-Abed had already been convicted of having had knowledge of his murderous intentions and of failing to stop or report him.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Four others were injured during Saturday’s raid on the West Bank village of Burqin.
Spokesman says incident that ended in the death of Palestinian could not have happened without information sharing.
The uptick in security incidents comes in the month since US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and announced the United States would move its embassy there.
By ERIC SUMNER
“The Nablus operation is the first practical response with fire to remind the enemy’s leaders and those who support them that what you fear is coming,” a spokesman said
Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely responded to Friedman with a tweet of her own.
By HERB KEINON
The victim had several wounds to his neck and upper body, and was taken to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, where doctors pronounced his death.
By JEREMY SHARON
“This is not the first time Palestinian terrorists used the media as cover to carry out attacks."
Jerusalem District Police Commander Maj.-Gen. Yoram Halevy praised the security guard and said, “He is a real hero.”
By UDI SHAHAM
One of the two men arrested admitted to carrying out the attack and led investigators to the stolen weapon.
In the June 2016 Sarona Market attack, cousins Khalid and Muhammad Muhamra opened fire on customers sitting at Max Brenner, killing four and wounding 16 others.
The man carried out a lethal stabbing attack at a supermarket in Germany after Israel placed metal detectors at the entrance to Jerusalem's Temple Mount, blaming the country for inaction.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot toured the Gaza border on Tuesday.
Three Israelis were killed in a gruesome stabbing attack in Halamish in July of this year.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
In the investigation, the attackers said their plan was "to carry out a stabbing attack against Jews."
Reuven Shmerling, 70, was killed earlier this month in Kafr Kassem.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The 12-year-old boy then fell into a spring.
The proposed security plan would cost NIS 3 billion.
Two unidentified Palestinian residents of Qabatiya in the West Bank were arrested and interrogated over the weekend for the murder.
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan stated at the scene of the attack that the policy of providing Palestinians with permits should be examined, "but no hasty decisions should be made."
"It’s like someone in the family lost his mind," one resident said.
Lin, the attacker's eldest daughter, described her father as a "man with a good heart."
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Terror victims identified as Border Police officer and 2 security guards. Fourth victim shot in shoulder and hip in moderate condition
The incident was unusual as, until now, terror attacks during the last two years were perpetrated by Palestinians without work permits.
Israeli military enforces closure on the assailant's home village. Hamas praises attack. Assailant had history of domestic violence.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,ANNA AHRONHEIM,JPOST.COM STAFF
The teen, who Israeli police shot dead after he attempted to stab a border guard last month, posted his will and last testament on Facebook before the attack.
A terrorist attack near the North-Sinai capital of Arish signals the ongoing conflict between ISIS militants and the Egyptian state is far from over.
Palestinian family violently attacked Jewish doctor and wife.
Glenn Selig was one of 22 people killed in a 13-hour siege by the Taliban on Saturday on the Intercontinental Hotel.
By JTA
Moshe Holtzberg is expected to attend the inauguration function of the memorial with Netanyahu.
Hagar Trippiedi, a former Israeli living in Las Vegas, shares how she and her family opted to cope as they reel from the devastating news of America's deadliest shooting.
By HAGAR TRIPPIEDI
Jewish worshipers will get extra security after Burnette Chapel Church of Christ shooting.
What can be done to help Israelis who suffer from PTSD.
On April 7 last year, Akilov hijacked a beer truck outside a restaurant in central Stockholm and plowed down shoppers.
Jameson faces a charge of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
By CHRISTAL HAYES / USA TODAY
Rami Elyakim, the husband of Dalia and who himself was wounded in the attack, was one of the authors of a letter taking Merkel to task for her government's failure to stop the terror attack.
The assault brought nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India to the brink of war.
According to US police, the 29-year-old followed online instructions from Islamic State before launching the assault.
According to media reports, Erlij was a successful businessman and well-known figure in his home country.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Other than an added police and sniper presence, there was no reminder of what happened just a few hours earlier.
By YAIR ETTINGER
The 19-year-old had purchased chemicals online to make a homemade bomb.
By REUTERS,PAUL CARREL/ REUTERS
A 40 year old man suspected of being a militant Islamist allegedly hid weapons in four Berlin locations.
"Israel has cracked the formula for getting through to citizens on safety," said the US Homeland Security Commissioner about the Israel Security Agency.
Adelson lives in Las Vegas but has not made any public statements or public donations following the shooting.
Israeli leaders expressed their deepest sympathies to the people of America following the mass shooting in Las Vegas that injured hundreds and claimed the lives of at least 50 people.
By JOY BERNARD
Photographers on the scene of the shooting at a concert in Las Vegas captured haunting images of the tragic event.
The 21-year-old was detained under Britain's Terrorism Act and taken into custody for questioning.
"Although we are pleased with the progress made, this investigation continues and the threat level remains at critical."
One 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the train bombing.
After the American president accused security forces in the UK for having had the attacker "in their sights," May said that "it's never helpful for anybody to speculate."
The IDF said they were looking into the background of the incident.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,JPOST.COM STAFF
Authorities gave Jamal’s remains to his family on Friday evening, in coordination with the Palestinian Red Crescent and the Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs Ministry, Walid Wahdan.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman didn't take kindly to a 'Haaretz' column critical of his policy.
In retrospect, should security forces have heeded the signs from al-Karim's online persona more seriously?
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
Michal Halimi, 29, who was two months pregnant at the time of her death, went missing last May.
Elmaliach, who is from Geva Binyamin in the West Bank, was stabbed directly in the heart.
Everyone who knew Rabbi Raziel Shevach speaks of his huge smile, his happiness, his ability to make others happy and his generosity.
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said on Twitter: "Hamas praises the killers and PA laws will provide them financial rewards. Look no further to why there is no peace."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,ANNA AHRONHEIM
Chen said that the family had been living without a salary for five months and has been living off of the limited savings that they had.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Major improvement was seen in the condition of Asher Elmaliach, the security guard who was stabbed at the Jerusalem central bus station three weeks ago.
Nadav Agarman tells lawmakers that he opposes expanded death penalty currently in the works.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,YONAH JEREMY BOB
Elmaliach, 46, from Adam (Geva Binyamin), was stabbed in the heart by Yasin Abu al-Qur’a, a 24-year-old from the Nablus area.
Ron Kukia to be buried today.
Police say circumstances likely nationalist
Hodaya Nechama Asulin has been unconscious since the explosion in March 2011.
“We must not apologize for our success in eliminating terrorists,” Bennett, a member of the security cabinet, tweeted.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The four victims were killed during last year’s terrorist attack.
The murder was a turning point for house demolition policy and swung popular opinion against prisoner exchange deals.
The military says that an investigation into the deadly attack which claimed the lives of three Israelis last month was a result of failures by troops and civilian security forces.
Ya'alon wrote on Facebook it took eight hours to remove the page and meanwhile hosted incitement to murder Israelis on his page. But hours later, he said, Facebook assured him it was removed faster.
By GIL HOFFMAN
To date, Israel does not have the death penalty, but that might change.
"I am filled with sorrow. We will do everything so that many people see Youssef as an example, so they will see what a person he was, a person who loved people."
By BEN LYNFIELD
Ministers expressed anger following the deadly shooting attack in Har Adar that killed three Israelis.
Israeli politicians react to Tuesday morning's Har Adar terror attack.
By HERB KEINON,GIL HOFFMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Islamic Jihad blessed Tuesday’s attack, saying it “embodies the living conscience of the Palestinian people and cause.”
“In the name of the citizens of Israel, I send my condolences, and wish you a year of hope and fulfillment.”
Israel sounded its support of Britain on Twitter in the aftermath of Friday morning's surprising incident which has been labeled as a terror attack.
Despite changes in the world since the 1990s attacks in Buenos Aires, Iran has stayed loyal to its theme of terror, Benjamin Netanyahu stated at the site of Argentinian terror attacks.
“No country has felt a greater loss to radical Islamic terror than Israel,” says US ambassador at ceremony.
Every week dostories365 in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post will bring you slices of Israeli life. This week, a story about a father and son and the restaurant that brought them together.
Every week dostories365 in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post will bring you slices of Israeli life. This week - Ido's Story showcases a terror victim who turned his life around through fitness.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the Taliban, seeking to reimpose Islamic rule after their 2001 ouster, issued a statement denying involvement.
Khalid Batarfi called Muislims to “attack the Jews and the Americans everywhere” in response to rcent US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.
Five Israelis and a Bulgarian were murdered in Hezbollah bomb attack.
Thousands took to the streets in North Sinai.
ISIS's motives for the attack are both strategic and ideological.
By ADAM HOFFMAN
How a beautiful desert spot became a site for terror and violence.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Egypt's government has declared three days of mourning following the attack.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN,REUTERS
The bombings are the latest in a string of violent attacks on the country's Shi'ite minority.
US President Donald Trump, despite his pre-election pro-Israel bluster, has proven to be as much of a disciple to the “50 years haven’t gone by” philosophy as his successors.
By DAVID BRINN
Har Adar, by far, was and still is the safest community I have ever lived in. With a nearly nonexistent crime rate, it is the closest thing in Israel to a gated community.
By IDO AHARONI
Some advice for European Union Ambassador to Israel Emanuele Giaufret ahead of his visit to Israel.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
To my parents’ generation, Munich symbolized Nazism’s evils unleashed. To my generation, Munich symbolized the less dangerous evil of Palestinian terrorism.
By GIL TROY