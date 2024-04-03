Terror attack in central Israel, hostile aircraft invades southern border
Four wounded in a ramming attack, attempted stabbing • A hostile aircraft intrusion warning was activated in the Arava
'It should not have happened': IDF Chief of Staff comments on Gaza aid workers deaths
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi commented on the death of aid workers in Gaza and the IDF's investigation on the matter, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.
Halevi said "It should not have happened; we will complete the investigation in the coming days."
Hostile aircraft warning sounds in the Arava, southern Israel
A hostile aircraft intrusion warning was activated in the Arava, in Israel's south, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Four wounded in ramming, attempted stabbing attack in central Israel
The terrorist who attacked and injured four policemen was killed by security forces, while a manhunt is underway for the second suspect who escaped by vehicle.
A suspected terror attack occurred in Kochav Yair near a checkpoint in central Israel, Israeli media reported in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
A car driving near Kochav Yair hit four policemen, injuring one of them seriously, with the others in moderate condition.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 36 of which killed in captivity, IDF says