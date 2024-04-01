Three wounded in terror attack in Gan Yavne, hostile aircraft damages building in Eilat
The United States and Israel are expected to hold a virtual meeting on Monday to discuss the Biden administration's alternative proposals to an Israeli military invasion of Rafah, Axios reported on Sunday, citing three Israeli and US officials.Go to the full article >>
Hostile aircraft infiltrates from Jordan, causes damage to building in Eilat
A hostile aircraft infiltrated from Jordan on Sunday night and fell in the area of Eilat, the military said.
The aircraft caused minor damage to a building and no casualties were reported, the IDF added.
Earlier on Sunday night, hostile aircraft intrusion sirens sounded in Eilat and its surroundings.Go to the full article >>
Three wounded in stabbing attack in Gan Yavne
The three people sustained serious wounds.
Three people were stabbed in a terror attack on Sunday night in Gan Yavne, near a shopping center, according to Israeli media citing Magen David Adom (MDA).
The three people sustained serious wounds, according to MDA.
Terrorist used two knives to carry out attack
The police said the terrorist had been killed.
Police Spokesperson said Israel Police Commissioner Yaakov (Kobi) Shabtai was on his way to the scene.
The police later said in a statement, "Following reports of a stabbing terror attack in the commercial area in Gan Yavne, a terrorist who arrived at the scene stabbed three civilians, injuring them moderately to severely (according to medical sources), using two knives with which he was armed."
The police further said a police officer and a municipal officer from Gan Yavne had heard cries for help and had found and neutralized the terrorist.
"The terrorist went upstairs towards the gym, saw an exerciser come out and stabbed him. After that, he ran into the gym. Several people fled into an inner room. The terrorist managed to catch one of them and stab him, the one who was seriously wounded," police noted.
The police added that near a coffee shop, the terrorist stabbed an additional person.
MDA Senior EMT Yihya Buga and MDA EMT Heli Geller recounted what they had seen upon arrival at the scene, "We arrived and saw a disturbance. A 17-year-old male was lying on the pavement near the mall. He was fully conscious, with bleeding and stab injuries all over his body. The other two casualties were lying 100 meters away, near one of the cafes. We provided the youth with life-saving treatment and evacuated him to the hospital while fully conscious and in serious condition.”
According to Israeli media, the terrorist was a 19-year-old illegal alien from Hebron who worked in Israel without a permit.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived at the scene and said, "We have policemen on alert, there is a war, there is an enemy, and we have to mow them down in Rafah as well."Go to the full article >>
IDF kills additional senior Hamas officials at Shifa Hospital
Several terrorists were eliminated in the raid in close combat with Israeli forces, including senior Hamas leader Ra'ad Thabat and Mahmoud Khalil Ziqzouq.
Soldiers killed several Hamas senior officials in face-to-face combat at Gaza's Shifa Hospital on Saturday, the IDF said.
Forces from the elite Shayetet 13, Duvdevan, and Nahal Brigade Reconnaissance units conducted a targeted raid where intelligence officials determined the terrorists were located. At the targeted location, armed terrorists came out of the emergency room to fire on the soldiers.
Several terrorists were eliminated in the raid, including senior Hamas leader Ra’ad Thabat, as well as Mahmoud Khalil Ziqzouq, who was the deputy head of the rocket unit in Gaza City.
In addition, terrorists Fadi Dewik and Zakariya Najeeb were eliminated in an encounter in the maternity ward. Dewik, who carried out a shooting attack in the Adora settlement in 2002 in which four people were murdered, was released in the Gilad Schalit deal of 2011.
Najeeb was a senior operative in Hamas’s West Bank headquarters and was responsible for linking the West Bank and Gaza Strip in directing terror attacks. He, too, was released in the Schalit deal.
The terrorists eliminated
Forces from the army’s 401st Brigade and Shayetet 13, under the 162nd Division’s command, have been continuing to operate in the area of the hospital to fight Hamas terrorists using the medical facility.
They have reportedly been operating under intelligence provided by the Military Intelligence Directorate and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), which revealed the presence of the senior Hamas members in the hospital.
Israeli forces also located many weapons, including sniper weapons, Kalashnikov rifles, cartridges, and grenades.
In the last few days, Israeli forces have encountered terrorists outside the hospital building, who were thwarted by troops from the Shaked Battalion.
The IDF and Shin Bet said they are operating in the area while preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment.Go to the full article >>
Jordan says Gaza 'famine' can be tackled quickly if Israel opens crossings
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Saturday that "famine" in Gaza can be dealt with in a short time if Israel opened the land crossings for aid to enter.
Safadi made the comments at a press conference with his Egyptian and French counterparts in Cairo.Go to the full article >>
'A revitalized PA is essential': US State Department welcomes PA cabinet nominations
US welcomes new Palestinian cabinet for peace and reform. Mustafa's dual-role cabinet aims to reform under President Abbas's leadership.
The State Department said it welcomed the nomination of a new Palestinian Authority Cabinet, a spokesperson said on Friday.
“The United States looks forward to working with the new cabinet to promote peace, security, and prosperity and will be engaging this new government to deliver on credible reforms,” the State Department said.
Last week Biden administration officials maintained they will reserve judgements on new PA members until they see what actions the government takes.
“A revitalized PA is essential to delivering results for the Palestinian people in both the West Bank and Gaza and establishing the conditions for stability in the broader region,” according to the State Department.
Mustafa's dual-role cabinet
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa formed a new cabinet on Thursday in which he will also serve as foreign minister, making an immediate Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
Mustafa, an ally to President Mahmoud Abbas and a leading business figure was appointed premier this month with a mandate to help reform the Palestinian Authority (PA), which exercises limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Abbas, who remains the most powerful figure in the PA as president, appointed the new government to demonstrate his willingness to meet international demands for change in the administration.Go to the full article >>
Israeli delegation heads for Egypt on Sunday to hear new hostage deal - report
Israeli officials negotiate hostage deal amid internal divisions and public discontent over strategy, with Mossad proposing creative solutions.
A delegation of Mossad and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) officials will depart for hostage negotiations in Doha and Cairo in the coming days, the Prime Minister’s Office announced Saturday night.
The delegations have “room to take action” in continuing negotiations, the PMO added, addressing how much authority teams were given.
Some delegation members will depart for Cairo on Sunday, media reported Saturday. The goal is to get a deal agreed on by the end of Ramadan, N12 reported.
Families of hostages gathered Saturday night outside of the Kirya military headquarters, where they called for the replacement of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he is an obstacle to a deal that would free their family members, reports said.
The families said they would continue to protest against Netanyahu until he is no longer prime minister.
Following a meeting between families of the soldiers held hostage by Hamas and Netanyahu on Thursday, the families criticized Netanyahu’s strategy for ensuring their loved ones’ release.
The PMO responded Saturday night to reports that followed last week’s cabinet meeting, saying most of the cabinet ministers were opposed to allowing Palestinians to return to the north of the Gaza Strip as part of the hostage deal, following reports that most were in favor, with Netanyahu one of those opposed.
Israeli officials discuss Gaza deal possibilities
Mossad head David Barnea reportedly told the cabinet that despite the Hamas rejection of a compromise proposed by the US last Saturday, there was still the possibility of achieving a deal, which would rely heavily on allowing Gazans to return to the north of the Strip, according to N12.
Barnea reiterated the need for creative solutions, and this was supported by ministers Benny Gantz, Gadi Eisenkot, and Ron Dermer, while other members took a more lukewarm stance, such as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, who believe that now is not the time for flexibility, said the report.
Netanyahu took a hardline approach, disagreeing with Barnea’s more flexible stance, according to N12.
Gantz and Eisenkot clashed with Netanyahu, saying a deal would have progressed if Israel had shown more initiative, according to a KAN report Thursday.
Israel has reportedly agreed to release Palestinian prisoners in return for the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, slain IDF soldiers whose bodies have been held in Gaza for nearly a decade, KAN reported Saturday.
The prisoners in question are those who were released in the hostage deal that led to the release of Gilad Schalit and were rearrested following involvement in terror attacks, the report said.
Maya Gur-Arieh contributed to this report.Go to the full article >>
'You abandoned our families': Hostage families call to replace Prime Minister Netanyahu
In their sharpest criticism yet, the families of the hostages held in Gaza called for a return to the negotiating table and called on elections to replace Prime Minister Netanyahu.
The families of the hostages held by Hamas made a statement on Saturday evening criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's failure to bring their loved ones home.
Sixteen relatives of the hostages took part in an emergency press conference held outside the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv. They announced a new phase in their advocacy to bring their loved ones home, one which seeks to exercise increasing public pressure for the immediate replacement of Netanyahu, whom they believe to be the main roadblock in securing a hostage deal.
These families, who have not seen nor heard from their loved ones in 176 days, are increasing pressure on the Israeli political establishment to return to the negotiating table. Much of this comes after reports and testimonies that Netanyahu has pushed back against a deal or sought to delay a deal in favor of increasing military pressure.
In a major development, the families called for the removal of Netanyahu through elections.
Ayala Metzger, the daughter-in-law of 80-year-old Yoram Metzger, opened the press conference by stating, "The prime minister left us no choice. We all saw how Netanyahu repeatedly botched a deal for the return of the hostages. We saw how his personal political interest drives him time and time again in making decisions and how his concern for coalition stability outweighs his clear duty to bring our loved ones home.
"We were told to sit still, we were told to travel the world, but after six months, the hostages are still in Gaza! This is a complete and deliberate failure!"
Netanyahu as the obstacle to negotiations
Einav Tsengaoker, the mother of hostage Matan Tsengaoker, appealed to the prime minister, saying, "After you abandoned our family members on October 7 and after 176 days where you failed to provide a deal, we understood that you are the obstacle that consciously and deliberately prevents a deal."
Tsengaoker called for elections, stating, "We are forced to do everything in our power to remove the obstacle, which is you, and we are forced to start a new phase in our struggle. From now on, we will work to replace you."
In an appeal to the war cabinet, Yael Or, the aunt of hostage Dror Or, asked ministers Gantz and Eisenkot, as well as the Likud party and the Knesset, to do everything in their power to return their loved ones. She called to "replace the one who fails to bring forth a deal because of personal reasons," meaning Netanyahu, and for members of his party to "listen to your conscience and the cries of the hostages, fulfill your duty to the state and citizens - replace Netanyahu immediately."Go to the full article >>
IDF launches attack on Islamic Jihad HQ inside central Gaza hospital
The attack was precise and left the hospital undamaged and operational, "Regular functioning was not affected," the IDF said.
IDF soldiers and the air force supported by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) attacked a Palestinian Islamic Jihad operational headquarters located in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza, according to an IDF statement on Sunday.
The attack was precise and left the hospital undamaged and operational, "Regular operations were not affected," the IDF said.
IDF chief of staff at Shifa Hospital: 'We achieved a major goal'
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi arrived at Shifa Hospital on Friday, where he held an assessment of ongoing operations with the commander of the IDF's Southern Command, Colonel Yaron Finkleman, the commander of the 162nd Division Lieutenant Colonel Itzik Cohen, and commander of Shayetet 13, lieutenant colonel "A," along with other senior IDF commanders.
Halevi stated, "After two weeks, we carried out a successful operation. To carry out something of this scale during a war is very complex.
"We are doing everything possible to prevent harm to patients and medical teams. The fact that this operation saw no harm to a single medical staff member or patient, but we were able to kill and capture many, many terrorists is a very significant achievement."
On Saturday, the IDF killed senior Hamas leaders Ra'ad Thabad, one of the highest ranked Hamas officials killed in Gaza to date other than Hamas’s No. 3 Marwan Issa, as well as Mahmoud Khalil Ziqzouq, deputy head of the rocket unit in Gaza City, and several others.
Since the beginning of the operation at Shifa Hospital, around two hundred terrorists have been killed. Over 800 suspects were found, with over 500 confirmed to be Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad members.
In addition, the IDF revealed on Sunday that out of 598 IDF soldiers who have died since October 7, and 254 who have died as part of the ground invasion of Gaza, 39 soldiers have been killed by friendly fire or accidents.
This means that around 15% of Gaza invasion soldier deaths were from friendly fire or accidents.
Further, the IDF provided an update that 3,181 soldiers have been wounded since October 7. Out of the total, 1,545 have been wounded as part of the Gaza invasion, and 592 of those were from friendly fire or accidents.
This means that close to 40% of injuries have been from friendly fire or accidents.
Although the IDF has some significant precision weaponry, these statistics would be interesting for critics of Israel to note who attribute IDF killing or wounding of Palestinian civilians as deliberate as opposed to accidents, given that the IDF has no interest in friendly fire accidents.Go to the full article >>
Israel agrees to exchange prisoners for bodies of IDF soldiers killed in 2014 war
The proposal was forwarded to Hamas, but they have not yet responded.
Israel has agreed to a proposal forwarded to Hamas that includes the bodies of Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, two IDF soldiers who were killed in Operation Protective Edge a decade ago, according to a Saturday report by KAN.
The proposal was forwarded to Hamas, but they have not yet responded.
The proposal also includes the release of prisoners who were formerly released in the Gilad Shalit deal but were then arrested again.
The Shalit deal was an agreement in 2011 between Israel and Hamas to release Gilad Shalit, who was held hostage by Hamas from 2006 to 2011 and was released in exchange for 1,027 prisoners held by Israel.
The possible deal with Hamas
As for the possible deal with Hamas, the offer is expected to be on the table again as part of the negotiations that will resume in Cairo in the coming days, according to three sources involved in negotiations cited by KAN.
Shaul's brother said in an interview with KAN in the first days of the current war against Hamas to "not miss the opportunity again to get my brother back; my family has been abandoned."
Simcha Goldin, Hadar's father, spoke at the beginning of the war at a press conference of relatives of the families of the kidnapped and missing, and said, "The voice from here must be uniform and clear - if the state does not return all the captives and missing, Israeli society will collapse."Go to the full article >>
