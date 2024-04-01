Three wounded in terror attack in Gan Yavne, hostile aircraft damages building in Eilat

Police officer thwarts the terrorist in Gan Yavne. March 31, 2024. (Credit: Police Spokesperson's Unit).

Three people were stabbed in a terror attack on Sunday night in Gan Yavne, near a shopping center, according to Israeli media citing Magen David Adom (MDA).

The three people sustained serious wounds, according to MDA.

MDA paramedics arrive at the scene. March 31, 2024. (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

Terrorist used two knives to carry out attack

The police said the terrorist had been killed.

Police Spokesperson said Israel Police Commissioner Yaakov (Kobi) Shabtai was on his way to the scene.

The scene of the terror attack in Gan Yavne. March 31, 2024. (Credit: Police Spokesperson's Unit).

The police later said in a statement, "Following reports of a stabbing terror attack in the commercial area in Gan Yavne, a terrorist who arrived at the scene stabbed three civilians, injuring them moderately to severely (according to medical sources), using two knives with which he was armed."

The police further said a police officer and a municipal officer from Gan Yavne had heard cries for help and had found and neutralized the terrorist.

"The terrorist went upstairs towards the gym, saw an exerciser come out and stabbed him. After that, he ran into the gym. Several people fled into an inner room. The terrorist managed to catch one of them and stab him, the one who was seriously wounded," police noted.

The police added that near a coffee shop, the terrorist stabbed an additional person.

MDA Senior EMT Yihya Buga and MDA EMT Heli Geller recounted what they had seen upon arrival at the scene, "We arrived and saw a disturbance. A 17-year-old male was lying on the pavement near the mall. He was fully conscious, with bleeding and stab injuries all over his body. The other two casualties were lying 100 meters away, near one of the cafes. We provided the youth with life-saving treatment and evacuated him to the hospital while fully conscious and in serious condition.”

According to Israeli media, the terrorist was a 19-year-old illegal alien from Hebron who worked in Israel without a permit.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived at the scene and said, "We have policemen on alert, there is a war, there is an enemy, and we have to mow them down in Rafah as well."