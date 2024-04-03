Four police officers wounded in ramming, attempted stabbing attack in central Israel

A suspected terror attack occurred in Kochav Yair near a checkpoint in central Israel, Israeli media reported in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A car driving near Kochav Yair hit four policemen, injuring one of them seriously, with the others in moderate condition, with the terrorist them fled the scene.

The Israel Police opened an investigation into the circumstances, where four people were run over by the suspect, who then tried to stab security guards at the Eliyahu checkpoint. The suspect was neutralized, and the police are investigating at the scene.

According to the MDA Spokesperson, the MDA hotline received a report at around 1:18 that four pedestrians were hit by a vehicle at the Kochav Yair intersection. MDA treated the four injured, among them a 24-year-old man who is seriously injured, a 46-year-old man in moderate condition, and two others that are lightly injured. The injured were evacuated to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba and Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva.

A hunt in underway for another suspect who accompanied the terrorist in a vehicle and escaped. Border Police, the Israel Security Services (Shin Bet), and IDF are scanning the area and tracking down the second terrorist.

This is a developing story