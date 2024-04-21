Settler kicks Palestinian flag, sets off explosive terror trap

An Israeli was lightly wounded after kicking a Palestinian flag in Kochav Hashahar, in the West Bank, and setting off an explosive charge that was implanted under it, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

מוריד את הדגל הפלסטיני - ונפגע ממטען | תיעוד הפיגוע בבנימין, מצבו של הפצוע קל מאוד והוא מסרב להתפנות לבית החולים @Doron_Kadosh https://t.co/ZSLujkwCiY pic.twitter.com/lFBrJlq9mh — גלצ (@GLZRadio) April 21, 2024

According to reports, the Israeli is a resident of Binyamin in the West Bank.

This attack came shortly after an attempted stabbing and shooting attack on IDF soldiers north of Hebron.

In January, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordered set a ban on Palestinian flags in public spaces as well as an order for police to remove them.

This is a developing story.