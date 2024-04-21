Settler kicks Palestinian flag, sets off explosive terror trap

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 21, 2024 10:43
Footage from the moment an explosive device went off under a Palestinian flag in Kochav Hashahar, in the West Bank, April 21, 2024. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)
Footage from the moment an explosive device went off under a Palestinian flag in Kochav Hashahar, in the West Bank, April 21, 2024.
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

An Israeli was lightly wounded after kicking a Palestinian flag in Kochav Hashahar, in the West Bank, and setting off an explosive charge that was implanted under it, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

According to reports, the Israeli is a resident of Binyamin in the West Bank.

This attack came shortly after an attempted stabbing and shooting attack on IDF soldiers north of Hebron.

In January, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordered set a ban on Palestinian flags in public spaces as well as an order for police to remove them.

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
West Bank
palestinian flag
Terror Attack
explosive device