yom haatzmaut

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
As the US celebrates its Independence Day, Israeli Prime Minister reflects, "Israel and America are two bastions of liberty defending our common civilizations"
By KAYLA STEINBERG
Dayan expressed appreciation for New Yorkers’ support.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Peres: “I hope I helped to bring more unity, more parity, more understanding;” the president sums up his seven years in office and looks ahead to the country’s future.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Reouven Rivlin est fier de l’Etat d’Israël. Et pour surmonter les obstacles érigés sur le chemin de la liberté,le citoyen numéro 1 n’a qu’un seul mot d’ordre : l’union.
Eliezer Ben Yehouda aurait-il pu se douter que l’hébreu moderne deviendrait cette langue vivace et dynamique qu’elle est aujourd’hui, alors qu’Israël fête son 66e anniversaire ?
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
« Il est louable qu’une personne ayant un handicap ait été choisie pour représenter l’ensemble du pays »
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Rencontre avec le petit-fils de Ben Gourion et spécialiste des médias, Yariv Ben-Eliezer, à l’occasion des 66 ans d’Israël
By STEVE LINDE
A l’aube de son 66e anniversaire, Israël et le moral de ses habitants sont au beau fixe. N’en déplaise à leurs détracteurs
By HERB KEINON
That has been Israel’s story for 66 years now – and it is in our power to ensure the progress continues.
By EVELYN GORDON
Buried on Mount Herzl are women of courage.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
Critics of Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev said she was trying to give a platform to her party leader Netanyahu ahead of what could be an early election.
By GIL HOFFMAN
“The values I was educated with were clear,” Ricki says. “We enlist -- no matter what. I wasn’t obligated in legal sense, but from an ethical and Zionist standpoint, I certainly was.”
By JPOST.COM STAFF
In 2017, we have to ask: Who is ultra-Orthodox? What are the boundaries of ultra-Orthodox society? What are the boundaries of ultra-Orthodox identity within the Israeli sphere?
By LEE CAHANER
The creation of the State of Israel brought about a dramatic change in Jewish life and in the status of Jews as a people and as individuals.
By REUVEN HAMMER
#32: The new museum of natural history in Tel Aviv University is shaped like Noah’s Ark.
By BARBARA SOFER
At Balienjera, the only Ethiopian restaurant in Tel Aviv, customers are served authentic cuisine – with a side of the Zionist dream
By NOA AMOUYAL
A country whose capital city is unrecognized by most of the world is not fully independent.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Many of these sites may go unnoticed in daily life, as one becomes used to seeing them or is not aware of their existence.
By MATT CHURCHILL
In April 1948, one month before Israel declared independence, Robert Kennedy traveled to Palestine to report on the conflict for the Boston Post.
By LENNY BEN-DAVID
The early Zionists were as ambitious and visionary as America’s founders.
By GIL TROY
Even before the declaration of State of Israel, Jews had been parachuting into enemy territory.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Allon was a mensch, open minded and with the ability to make anyone he happened to be talking with feel important and worthy.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
From the Balfour Declaration to the first intifada, this year marks many important anniversaries in Israel's history.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The UK has been a friend of Israel in both good and bad times.
By SIR ERIC PICKLES
Over 1.5 million people are expected to visit military cemeteries spread across the country on Memorial Day.
Olim hadashim - new immigrants - featured prominently again among the recipients of the president's 120 awards for outstanding IDF service.
The final flyover, of Gan Sacher in Jerusalem, will take place in the early afternoon.
Nonprofit creates an exposition on 18 ways Jewish state is changing the world.
Author Yossi Klein Halevi discusses how 1967 profoundly changed Israel and leaves us wrestling with tough questions a half century later
The proposed holiday would begin on Holocaust Remembrance Day and end on Independence Day.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Happy Independence Day from Israeli comedian Yohay Sponder!
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN
Alternative medicine expert Natalie Marx answers your questions related to flying: Can you suggest any homeopathic remedies that can help me overcome a fear of flying?
By NATALIE MARX
The following is an excerpt of a speech given by Doron Almog commemorating Remembrance Day.
By MAJ.-GEN. (RES.) DORON ALMOG
Come to Israel from Nisan to Iyar.
By RABBI STEWART WEISS
One of the most inspirational pillars of the former refusenik movement, dies at the age of 72.
By DANIEL GORDIS
When the exiles returned from Babylon to Judea after the Babylonian exile, Psalm 126 was composed, which is appropriate for Independence Day.
The ‘Post’ talks with Zipporah Porath, who witnessed the birth of the state firsthand.
By BARRY DAVIS
Living as we do in a constant state of not-quite-peace, punctuated by periodic ghastly wars, perspective leapfrogs personal pain.
By PAMELA PELED
At the touch of a button, iNakba provides information on Palestinian population centers that were abandoned during the War of Independence.
From the Declaration of Independence to military parades, Israel's many Independence day celebrations throughout the years.
Obama: "US was first nation to recognize Israel" and is now the first to come to Israel's defense.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Nefesh B'Nefesh makes video clip in honor of Israel's Independence Day with new, old olim and Israeli heroes.
Foreign minister addresses Remembrance Day ceremony in Kiryiat Gat, emphasizes government's commitment to peace, security.
The faces behind the flames: Mother of fallen Golani Brigade soldiers Uriel and Eliraz Peretz will light a torch at Israel's official Independence Day ceremony.
The faces behind the flames: Israel's most successful female tennis player of all time is a torch-lighter at this year's Independence Day ceremony.
The faces behind the flames: Selected by MIT as one of the world's 35 top young innovators, Radinsky lit a torch at Tuesday's Independence Day ceremony.
The faces behind the flames: Eighty-two-year-old Holocaust survivor and award-winning actress will light a torch at Israel's official Independence Day ceremony.
The faces behind the flames: Head of National Student Council, youngest torch-lighter at Israel's official Independence Day ceremony, says she represents the country's "active and caring youth."
The annual “Singing in their Memory” ceremony will be held in the legislature’s Chagall Hall instead of in the outdoor plaza.
The light that the Nazis tried unsuccessfully to extinguish is now brighter than ever.
By MARTIN OLINER
Let’s debate the meaning of the Zionist Idea today – in Israel and the Diaspora, then compare notes.
What better than to see the Bible Quiz as the day’s most important event?
By RUTH FEIGLIN
"We reject the claims in the article that we told people to stop waving Israeli flags at anti-Israel protesters, claiming that we accept anti-Jewish discrimination on campus..."
By LISA ARMONY
Rabbi Akiva and the Hillel sandwich.
By STEWART WEISS
A fresh perspective
By DAN ILLOUZ
Independence Day causes nostalgia looking back at the past