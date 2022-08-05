Rescuing food in Rome

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Agencies in Rome, Yael Rubinstein, works year-round to promote food security in Israel and around the world on a variety of levels as part of the global effort to achieve the UN Sustainable Goal Two, a world free from hunger. At a special event held in Rome last year, Ambassador Rubinstein hosted several Israeli companies specializing in innovative alternative proteins to showcase their products to ambassadors and high-level UN directors.

In the past month, Ambassador Rubinstein hosted Robin Food, an Israeli non-profit that creates tasty dishes from foods that would otherwise go to waste. Until recently, the organization operated a restaurant in Haifa, serving primarily vegan food from rescued food and vegetables.

The Robin Food project (Credit: The Israeli Mission to the UN Agencies in Rome)

Robin Food was invited to Rome by Ambassador Rubinstein. ReFoodgees, a local organization, rescued hundreds of kilograms of fruits and vegetables from being thrown away in a central market. After a few days, Robin Food "did their magic" and turned almost wasted food, rescued fruits and vegetables from the market into delicious dishes served at two remarkable feasts. The first meal was provided at the WFP (World Food Program), one of the three UN agencies in Rome, and the second was served at the residence of the Ambassador.

What did Robin Food create? You will not be able to recognize it! There is only one thing you would want to do: taste it! Take a look at the pictures, and you'll see what we mean. The next time you're faced with leftovers, remember that they deserve another chance!

The Robin food event in Rome (Credit: The Israeli Mission to the UN agencies in Rome)