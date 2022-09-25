The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post 50 Influencers 2021

This Jewish Nobel Prize laureate has helped find new ways to treat pain

No. 19 on The Jerusalem Post's Top 50 Most Influential Jews of 2022: Nobel Prize laureate Prof. David Jay Julius.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 07:45

Updated: SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 07:58
Jewish Nobel Prize laureate Prof. David Jay Julius. (photo credit: Christopher Michel/Wikipedia)
Jewish Nobel Prize laureate Prof. David Jay Julius.
(photo credit: Christopher Michel/Wikipedia)

Prof. David Jay Julius, born 67 years ago in New York, is an American physiologist and Nobel Prize laureate known for his work on the molecular mechanisms of pain sensation and heat, including the characterization of the TRPV1 and TRPM8 receptors that detect capsaicin, menthol and temperature. This work facilitated research and novel ways to treat pain. 

He now teaches and conducts research at the University of California, San Francisco. Other awards, besides sharing the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine with Ardem Patapoutian, include the 2010 Shaw Prize in Life Science and Medicine and the 2020 Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences.

Julius was born to an Ashkenazi Jewish family that originated in Russia. He grew up in the Brighton Beach section of Brooklyn, New York, where he attended Abraham Lincoln High School. He earned his undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his doctorate from the University of California at Berkeley, in 1984. In 1989, he completed his post-doctoral training with Richard Axel at Columbia University, where he cloned and characterized the serotonin 1c receptor.

While at Berkeley and Columbia, Julius became interested in how psilocybin mushrooms and lysergic acid diethylamide work, which led him to look more broadly into how things from nature interact with human receptors.

He became a faculty member at UC-San Francisco in 1989, where he and his lab team cloned and characterized TRPV1 – the receptor that detects capsaicin, the chemical in chili peppers that makes them hot. Studies have shown that capsaicin can increase metabolism, which increases the rate at which one uses energy and burns fat stores. It can also reduce appetite, which may help one eat less than one normally would. In 2000, Julius was awarded the inaugural Perl-UNC Neuroscience Prize for his work on cloning the capsaicin receptor.

An 18-carat gold Nobel Peace Prize medal, awarded in 1921 to Norway's Christian L. Lange, is seen in an exhibition at the Nobel Peace Centre in Oslo December 9, 2009. (credit: REUTERS)An 18-carat gold Nobel Peace Prize medal, awarded in 1921 to Norway's Christian L. Lange, is seen in an exhibition at the Nobel Peace Centre in Oslo December 9, 2009. (credit: REUTERS)

He won the Shaw Prize for his work in identifying the ion channels involved in various aspects of nociception, which involves the neural processes of encoding and processing noxious stimuli. It also involves a signal arriving at the central nervous system as a result of the stimulation of specialized sensory receptors in the peripheral nervous system, called nociceptors.

How did his Jewish family influence his Nobel Prize-winning career?

In an interview with the Nobel Prize, he explained how his parents influenced his career. 

“He said, that’s the luckiest thing in the world, there are very few people on the planet who go to work because they really want to. He said if you find something like that, then you have found what you should be doing. So, I’m very grateful to them for letting me find my way.”

Prof. David Jay Julius

“I do remember my father telling me when I started working in a lab, when I was an undergraduate, he could see that I was there late at night,” Julius recalled. “He said, that’s the luckiest thing in the world, there are very few people on the planet who go to work because they really want to. He said if you find something like that, then you have found what you should be doing. So, I’m very grateful to them for letting me find my way.”



Tags nobel prize influential jewish people influential jews jerusalem post most influential jews jewish influence jewish nobel prize winners most influential jews science Jpost 50 Influential Jews Most Influential People
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
4

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
5

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by